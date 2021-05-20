Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021, 5:53AM

Bathtubs are a joke

EDITOR: Having moved to Petaluma in 1984, I have never written to the Editor.

These bath tubs will make Petaluma the laughing stock of the world. Why??? Even consider such stupid and ugly art??? Having traveled around the world, I have never seen such ugly, ridiculous whatever!!!

Please, please do not put those up!!!

It's a good life!

Kathie & Emil Hewko

Petaluma

Homelessness a thorny issue

EDITOR: Thank you for your thoughtful and thorough approach to the clearing of the homeless encampment at Steamer Landing and the excellent editorial from the COTS Leadership team.

This is a thorny and difficult issue. Having studied this issue while on the SF Grand Jury, my own belief is that there need to be many approaches to homelessness.

Individual situations are different.

We probably have to accept that there will always be some encampments and they have to be “managed” in some way that protects both the residents and the broader public interests.

There need to be multiple types so shelters.

And, of course, above all, the outreach teams to work on the best solution for each situation.

I believe Petaluma People Services Center is working with COTS to expand the CAHOOTS program and we should be thankful for that.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

Let’s build a bigger skate park

EDITOR: One of the most important things that kids can do is move their bodies; it’s a tried and true way to get rid of stress, build mental and spatial awareness, forge new friendships, and strengthen their muscles and bones. I’d love to see the Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department and City Council start to look at the spectrum of needs for youth based on their age. As it stands right now, youth aged 0-10 are highly served by our playgrounds and sports fields, yet as they enter into their tweens, teens, and young adult years there aren’t any areas for them unless they choose organized sports. The current skate park was built with teens in mind, however with the popularity of both skateboarding and scootering, it’s become overcrowded. And let’s face it, the skate park is small, it has no seating, it has no shade, it has no lighting for night skating. Heck, it doesn’t even have a water fountain (because one day we hope to get back to using water fountains).

It’s time to envision a new replacement for the skate park. One that is larger and supports the amazing amount of use that our current one gets. Examples of these skate parks are easy to find in neighboring towns like Napa and Novato.

Creating a larger skate park not only serves teens by creating a place for them to congregate and move their bodies, it also keeps teens off the street and out of trouble. Less skating through the Keller Street garage area, less skating through Leghorns Park, less chance of getting into drugs and alcohol because they have a dedicated space to spend time with their friends. Let’s show our teens that we haven’t forgotten about them by allocating some of these Measure M funds toward building a new skate park.

Stacey Earl

Petaluma

Putting bathtubs in context

EDITOR: Paris, Rome...Petaluma?

Paris has Rondin's The Thinker. Rome has Michelangelo's Pieta. New York has Bartholdi's Statue of Liberty. Petaluma has...tubs?

Paul Franceschini

Petaluma

A call for more balanced opinions

EDITOR: Former Argus-Courier publisher John Burns has written two recent opinion columns describing the new council members as being anti-growth and anti-development. His perspective is based on misrepresenting the facts. With the addition of newly elected members Barnacle and Pocekay, incumbents Barrett and Fischer are now able to insist on the inclusion of much needed affordable housing with any new development. This is not anti-growth or anti-development. It is merely insisting that developers step up and meet the needs of our community.

Prior city councils have had two decades to address this need and have failed miserably. They have been almost exclusively pro-development for market rate and above housing, neglecting affordable housing. Since 2015, Petaluma has exceeded by three times the state thresholds for moderate to above moderate income earners while reaching just 18% of the mandates for very low income levels ($51,150 a year for a family of three). Because of this shortfall, Petaluma now needs to approve a state mandated addition of 218 low and very low income units by the end of 2022. In the past six years, the city has added only 84.

Burns' comments indicate he doesn’t recognize how Petalumans voted in this last election. In that election, Barnacle was the top vote getter at 18,472 votes as compared to Healy who squeaked into third place at 11,742 with Miller and Kearny a distant fifth and sixth respectively. The community clearly supports change in leadership and action. By allowing Burns to divide our community with his “us versus them” rhetoric, the Argus is doing a disservice to our community. The Argus needs to expand the opinion pool to include a broader more balanced community voice rather than giving John Burns his own regular bully pulpit.

Burns also ignores the extent of our climate emergency. He writes how environmental concerns derail much needed development. Had Burns been attending the Zoom council meetings, he would have learned how vital it is to preserve the Petaluma River to mitigate the inevitable flooding caused by rising sea levels and the importance of not building in the floodplain. Our newly formed City Council is working hard on finding solutions that address both the climate emergency and affordable housing. Burns should inform himself on both these critical issues and write about our Council’s progress on those fronts.

Davis Everett

Petaluma

We have to build better

EDITOR: It's great news that Safeway has abandoned plans to put a large, unwanted gas station on S. McDowell. I look forward to reading that Safeway has filed documents with the court that assure that no future attempts will be made to place a fossil fuel facility there so that legal proceedings can end. I feel fortunate to live in a community that protects its children, believes in science, and is helping to lead the way to a sustainable future. As for Safeway, who spent many dollars trying to ram this project through, I wonder if they will consider putting a state of the art electric vehicle charging facility on the site. We have to build better.

Howard Belove

Petaluma

Applauding the bathtubs

EDITOR: When I first heard about "A Fine Balance" (bathtubs on stilts), I was delighted. It sounded like the kind of art installation that you would see in Paris, the kind of art installation that people would come to Petaluma to see, the kind of art installation that people would remember.

Some people hate the concept. That is OK. Art can be controversial. In fact, it should be controversial. The kind of art that everyone likes is usually not very interesting or memorable.

Like many other Petalumans, I did not want to speak out about this issue. I did not want to participate in the bickering and nastiness. But if you can't write a letter in support of an art project, what kind of city are you living in?

I support the Petaluma Public Art Committee's decision to move ahead with the project and applaud their courage.

Gail Sickler

Petaluma

A climate change rebuttal

EDITOR: City Council member King wrote (May 13, 2021) every builder is for reducing the cost of construction. Of course. But rather than favor developers, city codes are supposed to ensure that people get a good product. Electric heating is the reverse of air conditioning and it is not expensive until you use it. As for alternatives to natural gas, they are not expensive until you include all of the homeowner costs. Of course, the car manufacturers are jumping on electric vehicles because the cost is camouflaged by using our income taxes to pay for the subsidies they get. Nope, there is no free lunch. Someone has to work to produce the lunch

Mr. King writes: All electric is taking us to a ‘better climate future.“ What may that future be for Petaluma, councilor? We live here, pay taxes here, expect roads to be maintained. Please define this “better climate future” and how you come up with the cost of that change.

My $30,000 solar panels’ maximum output is just under 3.5 kw at midday. For every Kilowatt hour I send to PG&E, I get paid $0.05. That works out to around 25 cents per day or under $95.00 per year – on a $30,000 investment. Add a few subsequent additional costs, such as line fees and a special electricity tax for maintenance of roads not funded by gasoline. With all costs included, I am underwater along with everyone else. I end up paying the taxes that the government tells me is my electrification free lunch.

Mankind is everywhere, even in space. How did we survive? Individuals did what was necessary. We adapted. We invented. I really do not see how the missionaries of Climate Change are going to help us survive by using their opaque crystal balls while making our adaptation more difficult and expensive. Please, missionaries leave us alone.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

