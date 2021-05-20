Letters to the Argus-Courier editor May 20, 2021

Bathtubs are a joke

EDITOR: Having moved to Petaluma in 1984, I have never written to the Editor.

These bath tubs will make Petaluma the laughing stock of the world. Why??? Even consider such stupid and ugly art??? Having traveled around the world, I have never seen such ugly, ridiculous whatever!!!

Please, please do not put those up!!!

Kathie & Emil Hewko

Petaluma

Homelessness a thorny issue

EDITOR: Thank you for your thoughtful and thorough approach to the clearing of the homeless encampment at Steamer Landing and the excellent editorial from the COTS Leadership team.

This is a thorny and difficult issue. Having studied this issue while on the SF Grand Jury, my own belief is that there need to be many approaches to homelessness.

Individual situations are different.

We probably have to accept that there will always be some encampments and they have to be “managed” in some way that protects both the residents and the broader public interests.

There need to be multiple types so shelters.

And, of course, above all, the outreach teams to work on the best solution for each situation.

I believe Petaluma People Services Center is working with COTS to expand the CAHOOTS program and we should be thankful for that.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

Let’s build a bigger skate park

EDITOR: One of the most important things that kids can do is move their bodies; it’s a tried and true way to get rid of stress, build mental and spatial awareness, forge new friendships, and strengthen their muscles and bones. I’d love to see the Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department and City Council start to look at the spectrum of needs for youth based on their age. As it stands right now, youth aged 0-10 are highly served by our playgrounds and sports fields, yet as they enter into their tweens, teens, and young adult years there aren’t any areas for them unless they choose organized sports. The current skate park was built with teens in mind, however with the popularity of both skateboarding and scootering, it’s become overcrowded. And let’s face it, the skate park is small, it has no seating, it has no shade, it has no lighting for night skating. Heck, it doesn’t even have a water fountain (because one day we hope to get back to using water fountains).

It’s time to envision a new replacement for the skate park. One that is larger and supports the amazing amount of use that our current one gets. Examples of these skate parks are easy to find in neighboring towns like Napa and Novato.

Creating a larger skate park not only serves teens by creating a place for them to congregate and move their bodies, it also keeps teens off the street and out of trouble. Less skating through the Keller Street garage area, less skating through Leghorns Park, less chance of getting into drugs and alcohol because they have a dedicated space to spend time with their friends. Let’s show our teens that we haven’t forgotten about them by allocating some of these Measure M funds toward building a new skate park.

Stacey Earl

Petaluma

Putting bathtubs in context

EDITOR: Paris, Rome...Petaluma?

Paris has Rondin's The Thinker. Rome has Michelangelo's Pieta. New York has Bartholdi's Statue of Liberty. Petaluma has...tubs?

Paul Franceschini

Petaluma

A call for more balanced opinions

EDITOR: Former Argus-Courier publisher John Burns has written two recent opinion columns describing the new council members as being anti-growth and anti-development. His perspective is based on misrepresenting the facts. With the addition of newly elected members Barnacle and Pocekay, incumbents Barrett and Fischer are now able to insist on the inclusion of much needed affordable housing with any new development. This is not anti-growth or anti-development. It is merely insisting that developers step up and meet the needs of our community.

Prior city councils have had two decades to address this need and have failed miserably. They have been almost exclusively pro-development for market rate and above housing, neglecting affordable housing. Since 2015, Petaluma has exceeded by three times the state thresholds for moderate to above moderate income earners while reaching just 18% of the mandates for very low income levels ($51,150 a year for a family of three). Because of this shortfall, Petaluma now needs to approve a state mandated addition of 218 low and very low income units by the end of 2022. In the past six years, the city has added only 84.

Burns' comments indicate he doesn’t recognize how Petalumans voted in this last election. In that election, Barnacle was the top vote getter at 18,472 votes as compared to Healy who squeaked into third place at 11,742 with Miller and Kearny a distant fifth and sixth respectively. The community clearly supports change in leadership and action. By allowing Burns to divide our community with his “us versus them” rhetoric, the Argus is doing a disservice to our community. The Argus needs to expand the opinion pool to include a broader more balanced community voice rather than giving John Burns his own regular bully pulpit.