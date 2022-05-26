Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, May 27, 2022

Opening on Library Advisory Board

Do you love the library? The Petaluma Library Advisory Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy. The applicant must be a resident of the Petaluma area and be interested in the public library and its services. Persons who can bring new perspectives or represent the diversity of the Petaluma are encouraged to apply.

As the Petaluma Library Commissioner on the Sonoma County Library Commission, I believe that libraries are the soul of our community and the foundation of democracy. We require the participation of our whole community to ensure our library provides free resources for all ages so we can learn and grow.

So, it is important the Petaluma Library Advisory Board (LAB) is a citizen committee that serves to advise the Library Commission on issues affecting the library. The board also consults on distributions from the Hopkins Trust and the Cromwell Trust, which are dedicated to improving the Petaluma Regional Library.

The Petaluma LAB meets on the fourth Wednesday of January, April, July and October. The term for the position is four years.

Applications are available on the Sonoma County Library website at sonomalibrary.org/about/library-advisory-boards, or interested persons may pick up a print application at the library at 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. For more information, contact the Petaluma Library at 707-763-9801.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, June 18.

Paul Heavenridge

Petaluma Library Commissioner on the Sonoma County Library Commission

Bunch of bathtubs

EDITOR: Regarding the “Fine Balance” bathtub art project moving to the H Street pocket park: The City has wasted time and energy on this Water Street boondoggle and now $85,000 on an environmental impact report for a bunch of bathtubs hanging from above. So, city of Petaluma, whatever floats your boat (or bathtub, in this case). Now we have the Recreation/Music/Parks Commission applauding the revised H Street plan and citing it’s “thriving possibilities to activate the pocket park by creating a destination for tourism.” OK people, it’s a small pocket park on the river -- do you think people are really going to say, “Let’s all drive to Petaluma to see those bathtubs on H Street!” I seriously doubt it.

Carol Brandt

Petaluma

Prioritize the trestle

EDITOR: The Petaluma City Council has designated our riverfront trestle their highest priority.

May 9th the council reviewed the proposed Petaluma City Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. In this budget, the trestle project goals were weak: look at acquiring the right of way and look for funding opportunities.

Plans for the trestle were shovel ready in 2013 and updated in 2020. We’ve been shelving the plans and hoping for funds for this high priority project for a decade.

The budget shows some money allocated to it next year, but it isn’t funded directly. It states money will come from “… undetermined sources such as future grants, federal/state/local programs, or donations.”

The issue is that the budget was prepared prior to the City Council naming their priorities.

The trestle is the heart of Petaluma. You voted a sales tax increase (Measure U) that makes monies available to fund priority projects. This Public Works project will also increase the city’s revenues due to more sales tax and transient occupancy tax.

Please email your council members. Tell them funds should be dedicated this year in the city’s budget to break ground on the trestle.

Rosemary Hart

Petaluma