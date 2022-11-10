Stop the hate

EDITOR: With the midterm elections, instances and reports of outspoken antisemitism have made daily headlines around the country. Antisemitism is nothing new. Ken Burn’s “America and the Holocaust” showed us a deeply rooted trend in our country’s history of ignorance and propaganda-mongering. Current right-wing political candidates have jumped on the bandwagon, refused to condemn, and even espoused the lies and conspiracies propounded by such figures as the self-identified anti-Semite profiled in the Argus this past year, who was behind the recent freeway overpass stunt in Los Angeles.

While the law espouses free speech and apparently can’t do anything to stop such hate-mongering when not tied to criminal actions, we as a community can step up with a formal proclamation to condemn such behavior. There’s growing level of danger evident in the copycat remarks and social media theatrics that surrounds such hate-speech. These alternate with violent events, such as mass shootings and bomb threats at synagogues. The current political climate is feeding this brand of hate high-protein shakes.

Over the past few years, Petaluma has been a beacon for standing up for what we believe in and drawing the line at what we won’t tolerate. We became a sanctuary city in 2017 and other cities followed suit. We were the first city to say no to new gas stations. We received a Cool Cities grant and are a designated Blue Zones community. Hundreds organized, marched, and rallied against the felling of Roe v. Wade with two day of notice. It’s time for the city council to write a proclamation against antisemitism and other forms of hate speech. We can’t afford to wait for hateful words to become hateful deeds. It’s time to step up against antisemitism, Petaluma.

Sandra Anfang

Petaluma

ReLeafing our parks

EDITOR: Phase one of ReLeaf Petaluma’s tree planting project is six parks is complete! We had the most fantastic day on Oct. 29, with over 200 volunteers we planted over 140 beautiful shade trees at Bond Park and Glenbrook Park.

We have so much gratitude to everyone that made this happen. We’d like to thank our phenomenal group of core volunteers, our corporate sponsor Redwood Credit Union (and their team of tree planters), the city of Petaluma, Rebuilding Together Petaluma, our Teen Tree Corps recruited by Petaluma People's Service Center, our grantors Cal Fire and ReLeaf California and all of the lovely companies that donated to the event day, including Guayaki (which was enthusiastically received by hard working volunteers), Rusty Hinges for the refreshing fruit, Petaluma Coffee & Tea for providing morning coffee, Jerry's Tree Service for the mulch, Camelbak for the reusable water bottles and Friedman's whose buckets are endlessly useful. We are so thrilled with how beautiful the day was. Please take a stroll through those parks and enjoy the new trees.

Ravi Kambampati

Petaluma

Questions Rainier restripe

EDITOR: I have to agree with the letter in last week’s edition about the new striping on Rainier. It seems that what appeared to be a safe roadway has been converted into something that may confuse drivers.

Maybe improvements were possible but this is not the answer. Cars parked away from the curb that may mask a child ready to run into the street and boxes painted for trash cans can be distracting. The left turn arrows look like a stylized swoosh and not the normal plain font that we are used to on roadways that come to mind.

I have either driven or been a passenger in about 20 countries and never seen anything like this. Most of those countries had much better behaved drivers than we see locally, if we want to improve safety we need to improve the behavior of all, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

John Moore

Petaluma