Journalism and democracy

EDITOR: John Burns is absolutely correct to say that “Democracy needs journalism” (Nov. 11).

Our First Amendment freedom of speech has been tested by an avalanche of online media outlets that make it difficult for citizens to sort fact from fiction and to respond appropriately.

Traditional news sources—print and online—may not “get it right” initially, but their adherence to journalistic principles that include fact checking and multiple perspectives on stories make them reliable sources of information.

So let’s be grateful at our Thanksgiving tables that the Argus-Courier is alive and well in Petaluma, but cannot be taken for granted. As Burns points out, thousands of American newspapers, including local ones, have disappeared over the past several years.

Take Burns’ advice and tell Congressman Huffman to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). And while you’re at it, gift subscriptions to the Argus to friends and family this Christmas. Let’s support our local news source that keeps citizens informed about the important people and issues that affect us. A robust participatory Democracy depends on it.

Susan Thompson

Petaluma

For Polly

EDITOR: The Polly Klaas Community Theater officially opened with two, sold-out performances showcasing the impressive talent and diversity of Petaluma’s youngsters.

Act after act, singing, dancing and acting, these remarkable kids and their adult teachers held the audiences, enthralled.

This extraordinary, new facility is a result of the vision, courage and patience of the Polly Klaas Foundation Board, the project’s many supporters and, especially Raine Howe who never lost sight of this brilliant opportunity to honor Polly’s memory with a truly community theater. Thanks, Raine for giving us yet-another reason to be proud of our town.

Andrew Eber

Petaluma

A good comprimise

EDITOR: John Burns' column offered an illuminating history of the Scott Ranch dispute on Oct. 14. I am very grateful to Greg Colvin for his leadership in first blocking the oversize development proposal by Davidon Homes, and then working so hard to come to a compromise that will extend Putnam Park, protect the ecology of the area, and prevent a messy lawsuit. I hope that our city council will accept that compromise is necessary and not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Paul Eklof

Petaluma

Voting electronically

EDITOR: I’ve been a poll worker in Petaluma for the past two elections. I am appalled by the system’s reliance on paper. In my view there is no justification for not recording votes electronically. I understand that votes should not be exposed to the internet, but that can easily be avoided by recording votes on local storage media and hand-carrying them to the counting facility. Verifying the identity of a voter could be done via thumb print or retinal scan, which are more accurate than hand-written signatures.

We will not be able to get rid of paper completely, but many things could be done to lessen reliance on it. For example, touch screen voting stations could be placed in locations around the county. I assume that each station would have to have an onsite observer, but that is manageable. I believe that after a few elections electronic voting would become second nature for the great majority of voters.

I couldn’t find how much it costs Sonoma County to process an election, but I’m sure it is a big number.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma