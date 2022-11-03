Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Nov. 4, 2022

November 3, 2022, 7:00AM

On civilian oversight

Janice Cader Thompson, candidate for District 1 said it best, “It’s really easy to sit up here when you are white and not feel what a person of color goes thru every day of their life.”

Those who need to be convinced never had to fear for their life when interacting with law enforcement. They’ve never had to have conversations with their children to always place their hands on the steering wheel and comply.

Civilian oversight protects human rights, promotes constitutional policing, increases trust in police, builds bridges between law enforcement and the public, supports effective policing, and enhances risk management. Petaluma needs civilian oversight that is culturally responsive to our communities’ needs. We need to elect leaders who can reimagine public safety. One with a public health issue lens that brings integrity, accountability, transparency, and honesty. Vote for leaders that seeks context and depth to achieve racial justice. Petaluma Police Department doesn’t need convincing and 64.7% of Sonoma County voters want civilian oversight.

Those who need to be convinced are unaware of institutional racism and hold a lot of privilege. They fail to see that civilian oversight helps keep racism from continuing its harm.

Zahyra Garcia

Former member on the Petaluma ADHOC Community Advisory Committee

Fischer for mayor

EDITOR: I am supporting D’Lynda Fischer for mayor because I believe she is the only candidate qualified to lead the city through the changes we need to make in the coming years. Now is the time to plan for our future—and the time to act.

D’Lynda has worked consistently and tirelessly to address the #1 existential threat that we now face: climate change. She understands the pressing need to lessen our dependence on fossil fuels— the #1 cause of climate change. With a strong background in urban planning she understands the need to develop affordable, multi-family housing, the importance of reducing traffic congestion by developing more public transportation, expanding our safe bicycle lanes, and making our streets more walkable. She is the only candidate that has the skillset to effectively implement the changes Petaluma needs right now. She also has the voting record that makes us believe she will follow through.

D’Lynda has a vision for Petaluma that preserves the historical districts, keeps the Fair Grounds as a needed community center, does not allow big box stores or building on our floodplains. She has a vision for Petaluma that makes quality of life for all, a healthier planet, as well as beauty, a part of the equation. To me, these are the things that will keep Petaluma a vibrant and desirable community for everyone, including our grandchildren. Now is the time for a mayor with D’Lynda’s transformational mindset.

Katherine Plank

Petaluma

‘Real traffic relief’

EDITOR: Councilmember Brian Barnacle is to be thanked for recommending council candidates Janice Cader Thompson, John Shribbs and Robert Conklin because he knows they will be reliable votes joining him in opposing the Rainier connector and instead promoting “real traffic relief.”

Petaluma voters should know, however, that Barnacle has a rather unique idea of what constitutes real traffic relief.

Barnacle has publicly advocated converting existing lanes of East Washington Street for use by buses only. Yes, he actually said that. Watch the tape of the June 21, 2021, city council meeting.

Voters in Council Districts 1, 2 and 3 are unlikely to agree that the real traffic relief they are seeking would include reducing East Washington to one-lane in each direction for use by vehicles.

Clayton Engstrom

Petaluma

McDonnell for mayor

EDITOR: Experience matters when choosing a mayor. Kevin McDonnell has years of experience in community service since he has lived in Petaluma for 38 years and has been instrumental in building East Petaluma parks, and recreational opportunities for all of Petaluma. Kevin possesses the ability to work with new members joining the City Council due to redistricting. The Sonoma County Democratic Party, Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper and Supervisor David Rabbitt have endorsed Kevin McDonnell for mayor

Kevin has demonstrated he is not a single-issue candidate. He listens and participates in a dialog when discussing important issues. Remember the "bathtubs on stilts" that embroiled our community? According to the Argus-Courier’s unofficial online poll, 90% of residents were against this art for Petaluma’s Historic District. Kevin supported the Petaluma Public Art Committee's process then voted to not go forward when Petaluma Public Art Committee established the bathtubs were going to cost more than $300,000, violate Historic District covenants, and limit outdoor dining. D’Lynda Fisher voted in favor of the project, which is not the action of a leader listening to her constituents.

Kevin has the support of local leaders who have worked with him and know him as a hard-working family man. Kevin is an avid bicyclist who supports climate change ideas, more affordable housing, and homeless solutions. He possesses the experience and track record Petaluma needs.

Please vote for Kevin McDonnell as our next mayor.

Alan Coldiron

Petaluma

Adams for council

EDITOR: Serving on the Petaluma City Council for 12 years was one of the greatest honors I have ever had in my life. And while I am personally retired from politics, I continue to follow the local political landscape as we have some very important city elections coming up.

Petaluma has recently transitioned to district elections and I am supporting David Adams for city council in District #2.

David was born and raised in Petaluma and has lived in the district for 30 years.

David is a successful small business owner here in town and is a leader of a local nonprofit serving Petaluma’s low-income residents.

David has deep roots in Petaluma as his great grandparents immigrated to Petaluma in the late 1890s where they became ranchers, business owners and active members of our community. David continues this tradition to this day and would be a great addition to the Petaluma City Council.

Learn about David by going to his website, adams4petaluma.com.

David has already been endorsed by the Petaluma Firefighters and the Peace Officers Association of Petaluma.

Please join me in supporting David Adams for Petaluma City Council.

Mike Harris

Petaluma

For Fischer

EDITOR: In determining my vote in any election, I look for a number of qualities in a candidate, but primarily for someone who is out front on issues, strategizes and cares about future generations, and is committed to action. D’Lynda Fischer is one of those candidates.

I met D’Lynda while working with 350 Petaluma. She is passionate about meeting climate change head on and developing strategies and solutions for Petaluma that will impact our City and the global environment. She was instrumental in passing the moratorium on gas station construction, is the City Council’s liaison to the City’s Climate Action Commission, and helped our city win the Cool City Challenge grant of $1 million!

All of these efforts take someone who leads. I am voting for D’Lynda and I urge you to closely consider her when it comes time to cast your vote.

Stevan Bosanac

Petaluma

Supports McDonnell

EDITOR: As a citizen and voter, I want my elected officials to be reasonable, collaborative, considerate of diverse viewpoints, and engaged. That’s why I’m supporting Kevin McDonnell for Petaluma mayor.

Kevin has been a leader in our community for nearly 40 years. His engagement spans sports, public art, affordable housing, and city planning. He has listened to and engaged with the many sides of our affordable housing issue. He has brought developers and nonprofits together to find reasonable solutions.

The thing that sets Kevin apart from the rest of the candidates is that he is willing to listen to and consider opinions of others. He looks for solutions that will satisfy as many parties as possible. He’s a great collaborator and the best candidate to serve as our mayor.

Allan Jaffe

Petaluma

Vote for McDonnell

EDITOR: As chair of the city of Petaluma Planning Commission, I support Kevin McDonnell for Petaluma City mayor. I am also chair of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Agency Advisory Committee, a former lieutenant in the US Coast Guard reserve, a Cool Block Petaluma block leader, a former leader against the Dutra asphalt plant, and a proud mother of kids attending Petaluma public schools.

I am currently serving with Kevin on the Planning Commission and have also served with him on the Petaluma Youth Soccer League board. Having known Kevin for 15 of his 38 years in Petaluma, I can say he is a person of true integrity. Kevin is not only an environmental steward, but he also cares about the people of Petaluma.

As well as his many accomplishments serving as a current city council member, Kevin was also instrumental in getting the Eeast Washington Sports Complex built and co-founding “Know Before You Grow” – a valuable community group that discusses development proposals, housing and traffic in our city.

To be the mayor of this city, you need to care about many issues: the environment, housing, homelessness, traffic and more. A single-issue candidate will not serve our city or people well; we need a rational leader with common sense to solve the city’s problems from all angles. Kevin is that person, and I know and trust that he is the best candidate for the job.

Heidi (Rhymes) Bauer

Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette