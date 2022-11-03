On civilian oversight

Janice Cader Thompson, candidate for District 1 said it best, “It’s really easy to sit up here when you are white and not feel what a person of color goes thru every day of their life.”

Those who need to be convinced never had to fear for their life when interacting with law enforcement. They’ve never had to have conversations with their children to always place their hands on the steering wheel and comply.

Civilian oversight protects human rights, promotes constitutional policing, increases trust in police, builds bridges between law enforcement and the public, supports effective policing, and enhances risk management. Petaluma needs civilian oversight that is culturally responsive to our communities’ needs. We need to elect leaders who can reimagine public safety. One with a public health issue lens that brings integrity, accountability, transparency, and honesty. Vote for leaders that seeks context and depth to achieve racial justice. Petaluma Police Department doesn’t need convincing and 64.7% of Sonoma County voters want civilian oversight.

Those who need to be convinced are unaware of institutional racism and hold a lot of privilege. They fail to see that civilian oversight helps keep racism from continuing its harm.

Zahyra Garcia

Former member on the Petaluma ADHOC Community Advisory Committee

Fischer for mayor

EDITOR: I am supporting D’Lynda Fischer for mayor because I believe she is the only candidate qualified to lead the city through the changes we need to make in the coming years. Now is the time to plan for our future—and the time to act.

D’Lynda has worked consistently and tirelessly to address the #1 existential threat that we now face: climate change. She understands the pressing need to lessen our dependence on fossil fuels— the #1 cause of climate change. With a strong background in urban planning she understands the need to develop affordable, multi-family housing, the importance of reducing traffic congestion by developing more public transportation, expanding our safe bicycle lanes, and making our streets more walkable. She is the only candidate that has the skillset to effectively implement the changes Petaluma needs right now. She also has the voting record that makes us believe she will follow through.

D’Lynda has a vision for Petaluma that preserves the historical districts, keeps the Fair Grounds as a needed community center, does not allow big box stores or building on our floodplains. She has a vision for Petaluma that makes quality of life for all, a healthier planet, as well as beauty, a part of the equation. To me, these are the things that will keep Petaluma a vibrant and desirable community for everyone, including our grandchildren. Now is the time for a mayor with D’Lynda’s transformational mindset.

Katherine Plank

Petaluma

‘Real traffic relief’

EDITOR: Councilmember Brian Barnacle is to be thanked for recommending council candidates Janice Cader Thompson, John Shribbs and Robert Conklin because he knows they will be reliable votes joining him in opposing the Rainier connector and instead promoting “real traffic relief.”

Petaluma voters should know, however, that Barnacle has a rather unique idea of what constitutes real traffic relief.

Barnacle has publicly advocated converting existing lanes of East Washington Street for use by buses only. Yes, he actually said that. Watch the tape of the June 21, 2021, city council meeting.

Voters in Council Districts 1, 2 and 3 are unlikely to agree that the real traffic relief they are seeking would include reducing East Washington to one-lane in each direction for use by vehicles.

Clayton Engstrom

Petaluma

McDonnell for mayor

EDITOR: Experience matters when choosing a mayor. Kevin McDonnell has years of experience in community service since he has lived in Petaluma for 38 years and has been instrumental in building East Petaluma parks, and recreational opportunities for all of Petaluma. Kevin possesses the ability to work with new members joining the City Council due to redistricting. The Sonoma County Democratic Party, Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper and Supervisor David Rabbitt have endorsed Kevin McDonnell for mayor

Kevin has demonstrated he is not a single-issue candidate. He listens and participates in a dialog when discussing important issues. Remember the "bathtubs on stilts" that embroiled our community? According to the Argus-Courier’s unofficial online poll, 90% of residents were against this art for Petaluma’s Historic District. Kevin supported the Petaluma Public Art Committee's process then voted to not go forward when Petaluma Public Art Committee established the bathtubs were going to cost more than $300,000, violate Historic District covenants, and limit outdoor dining. D’Lynda Fisher voted in favor of the project, which is not the action of a leader listening to her constituents.