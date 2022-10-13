Consider the landlords

EDITOR: Within the last week there have been articles in both the Press Democrat and the Argus-Courier that have dealt with an ordinance passed by the Petaluma City Council at their recent council meeting. My wife and I have one single-family home we use as a rental. The ordinance provides that if we were to decide to sell the unit and had a tenant in the unit, we would be unable to evict the tenant since the sale is not considered a Just Cause for eviction.

This provision and others related to an owner occupying the rental are our primary concern. We feel these provisions restrict our ability to sell the unit, sell at a price that approximates fair-market value and eliminates first time home buyers from the pool of potential buyers. In the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, there was an indication that no statistical data was used in developing the ordinance.

Advocates have stated 29 other jurisdictions have Just Cause provisions. Marin County, Santa Ana and San Francisco do, but are less restrictive than the Petaluma provisions. I don't object to tenants being protected from abuse, but I do believe the ordinance should have been based on hard data and comparisons with other jurisdictions.

Arthur Copper

Petaluma

Develop the fairgrounds

EDITOR: Petaluma needs a new walkable, affordable community which will also cut our carbon footprint. The fairgrounds is only blocks from the SMART train and is across the street from a major shopping center. By developing it, residents wouldn’t need to depend on cars thus decreasing pollution. Affordable, walkable housing in the center of town is our best option for the fairgrounds.

Nancy Henry

Petaluma

McDonnell for mayor

EDITORS: As a longtime Petaluman, I heartily endorse Kevin McDonnell for mayor. I met Kevin in the 1980s, when I was chairman of the Petaluma Youth Soccer League (PYSL). After holding the post for a decade, I was looking for a replacement. Kevin stepped up to run the league of 3,000+ youngsters. As a leader with extraordinary listening skills, along with an ability to create consensus, he was the perfect fit. Anyone whose been involved in a large organization for kids and their parents will see this stewardship of PYSL as the perfect training for our next mayor.

I have enjoyed watching Kevin’s civic career. In 2012, he addressed the paucity of sports facilities in town. Kevin co-chaired Measure X (designed to improve all of Petaluma’s recreation facilities) which fell short of the needed 66% vote but did receive 62% approval, enough to get the attention of the city. Kevin’s work ultimately resulted in the East Washington Sports Complex. He continued to serve on multiple city commissions and finally won a seat on the Petaluma City Council. His experience with families, organizations, and government in Petaluma makes him uniquely qualified to be our mayor. Join me in voting for Kevin!

Marja Tarr

Petaluma

Wondering about Putin

EDITOR: Would the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine burnish Vladimir Putin’s image as a heroic man or would it lead people around the world now and in the future to see him as something of a coward? I tend to think the Russian citizenry took something of a black eye when they didn’t speak out against the invasion of Ukraine until their own families were threatened. And my own feeling is that Putin would probably mold or enhance his image as a coward by deploying tactical nukes in the Ukrainian conflict.

Just Wondering.

Jim Daniels

Petaluma

Carter for superintendent

EDITOR: Amie Carter will be an excellent Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. Amie is passionate that all children in our county receive an equitable and rigorous education and that their social and emotional needs are met. Her experience as a teacher, elementary and high school principal, district and county office administrator gives her the perspective of what this demanding position entails.

As current president of the Sonoma County Board of Education, I have witnessed how the county superintendent’s role under Dr. Steve Herrington has changed dramatically over the past five years. Going back to the Tubbs and Kincaid fires, smoke, floods and the pandemic have put stress and anxiety on our children, their parents, teachers and all school staff. Our 40 school districts, most with superintendent/principal positions, look to the county superintendent for support not just in areas of curriculum, instruction and school finance but in dealing with catastrophes.

As we hopefully move forward towards normalcy, Amie Carter will lead the county office of education to provide the service, support and leadership to our 40 school districts and their students.