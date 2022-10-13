Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Oct. 14, 2022

October 13, 2022, 7:30AM

Consider the landlords

EDITOR: Within the last week there have been articles in both the Press Democrat and the Argus-Courier that have dealt with an ordinance passed by the Petaluma City Council at their recent council meeting. My wife and I have one single-family home we use as a rental. The ordinance provides that if we were to decide to sell the unit and had a tenant in the unit, we would be unable to evict the tenant since the sale is not considered a Just Cause for eviction.

This provision and others related to an owner occupying the rental are our primary concern. We feel these provisions restrict our ability to sell the unit, sell at a price that approximates fair-market value and eliminates first time home buyers from the pool of potential buyers. In the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, there was an indication that no statistical data was used in developing the ordinance.

Advocates have stated 29 other jurisdictions have Just Cause provisions. Marin County, Santa Ana and San Francisco do, but are less restrictive than the Petaluma provisions. I don't object to tenants being protected from abuse, but I do believe the ordinance should have been based on hard data and comparisons with other jurisdictions.

Arthur Copper

Petaluma

Develop the fairgrounds

EDITOR: Petaluma needs a new walkable, affordable community which will also cut our carbon footprint. The fairgrounds is only blocks from the SMART train and is across the street from a major shopping center. By developing it, residents wouldn’t need to depend on cars thus decreasing pollution. Affordable, walkable housing in the center of town is our best option for the fairgrounds.

Nancy Henry

Petaluma

McDonnell for mayor

EDITORS: As a longtime Petaluman, I heartily endorse Kevin McDonnell for mayor. I met Kevin in the 1980s, when I was chairman of the Petaluma Youth Soccer League (PYSL). After holding the post for a decade, I was looking for a replacement. Kevin stepped up to run the league of 3,000+ youngsters. As a leader with extraordinary listening skills, along with an ability to create consensus, he was the perfect fit. Anyone whose been involved in a large organization for kids and their parents will see this stewardship of PYSL as the perfect training for our next mayor.

I have enjoyed watching Kevin’s civic career. In 2012, he addressed the paucity of sports facilities in town. Kevin co-chaired Measure X (designed to improve all of Petaluma’s recreation facilities) which fell short of the needed 66% vote but did receive 62% approval, enough to get the attention of the city. Kevin’s work ultimately resulted in the East Washington Sports Complex. He continued to serve on multiple city commissions and finally won a seat on the Petaluma City Council. His experience with families, organizations, and government in Petaluma makes him uniquely qualified to be our mayor. Join me in voting for Kevin!

Marja Tarr

Petaluma

Wondering about Putin

EDITOR: Would the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine burnish Vladimir Putin’s image as a heroic man or would it lead people around the world now and in the future to see him as something of a coward? I tend to think the Russian citizenry took something of a black eye when they didn’t speak out against the invasion of Ukraine until their own families were threatened. And my own feeling is that Putin would probably mold or enhance his image as a coward by deploying tactical nukes in the Ukrainian conflict.

Just Wondering.

Jim Daniels

Petaluma

Carter for superintendent

EDITOR: Amie Carter will be an excellent Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. Amie is passionate that all children in our county receive an equitable and rigorous education and that their social and emotional needs are met. Her experience as a teacher, elementary and high school principal, district and county office administrator gives her the perspective of what this demanding position entails.

As current president of the Sonoma County Board of Education, I have witnessed how the county superintendent’s role under Dr. Steve Herrington has changed dramatically over the past five years. Going back to the Tubbs and Kincaid fires, smoke, floods and the pandemic have put stress and anxiety on our children, their parents, teachers and all school staff. Our 40 school districts, most with superintendent/principal positions, look to the county superintendent for support not just in areas of curriculum, instruction and school finance but in dealing with catastrophes.

As we hopefully move forward towards normalcy, Amie Carter will lead the county office of education to provide the service, support and leadership to our 40 school districts and their students.

Peter Kostas

Petaluma

Vote for Cader Thompson

I have lived on the east side of Petaluma since 1980. During that time most of Petaluma’s city council members have lived on the west side of town.

Our interests and concerns about our poor roads and traffic did not seem to get as much attention.

Janice Cader Thompson lives in my neighborhood and I am very impressed with her knowledge and passion about Petaluma. We were both on a recent Zoom call about North McDowell Boulevard and the proposed changes. She had some very insightful questions to ask and I appreciate her attention to details that most of us overlook.

We both share concerns about the needed changes for North McDowell Boulevard and that the Corona Road overpass needs to be enlarged, made safer and used as a cross-town connection, especially now with the new SMART train station coming

Janice is running for Petaluma City Council in District 1. Her passion, commitment and historical knowledge of Petaluma make her the most qualified candidate. I highly recommend her and I know that she is definitely the best candidate to represent District 1 on the Petaluma City Council.

Pam Adinoff

Petaluma

Fischer for mayor

EDITOR: Some “leaders” demand loyalty. Others earn it. As someone who steadfastly leads by example, D’Lynda Fischer has earned both my loyalty and respect. This is why I strongly support her candidacy for mayor. It’s also why I stand by her, even though we’ve made different choices about COVID-19 vaccinations.

With an editorial background in health care, I am a strong proponent of vaccinations and was initially concerned about D’Lynda’s vaccination status. Others took their criticism further, making this the sole criterion by which they judged her and discounting her many achievements and strengths. But I see this differently. I believe her actions have not put individuals or our city at risk.

Here’s why: D’Lynda has consistently followed CDC and local guidelines, including social distancing, regular testing and masking – which may explain why she has not knowingly become infected by the virus. She has respected your choice to be vaccinated and not discouraged anyone from doing so. Most importantly, she has upheld the City Manager’s responses to the pandemic and supported our community’s small businesses as they recover from the pandemic’s economic disruptions.

For these reasons, I feel confident that she has your best interests at heart, that she won’t do anything to compromise your safety. While under fire about her vaccination status, she has continued to work tirelessly to address Petaluma’s many challenges, including the ultimate safety issue of our time: the existential threat posed by the climate crisis.

How many of us would have that kind of courage and selfless dedication? Clearly, these are qualities I want in my leaders – and the kind of mayor I want leading my city.

Annie Stuart

Petaluma

Supports McDonnell

EDITOR: A little over two years ago, not far into the pandemic, my wife and I brought our first child home from Petaluma Valley Hospital. Cramped at home, we soon ventured outdoors, finding solace and safety in the many wonderful parks that Petaluma offers. As the pandemic continued, we found ourselves relying on our bicycles to get ourselves around town and out to enjoy the parks. Finding your way across town on foot or bike can be daunting, and not all of Petaluma is bicycle friendly.

I reached out to Councilman Kevin McDonnell about cycling and I was pleased to receive an invitation from him to sit down to discuss it and one of my other issues, the city's climate goals. Councilman McDonnell impressed me with his knowledge of biking issues in town, and it is clear that he is doing all he can to meet climate goals, in part by making biking and walking in town safer and easier. I was also impressed with Councilman McDonnell's willingness and ability to listen to my concerns. Having a council member who is so accessible is a great asset to the community.

I want my son to grow up in a habitable climate, and to grow to maturity in a healthy and safe environment. I will be voting for Kevin McDonnell for mayor as he has these same goals in mind for all the families of Petaluma. Kevin McDonnell will be a terrific mayor, please join me in supporting him.

Jordan Craig

Petaluma

