Save the fog

EDITOR: I read the article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, “Climate change is affecting coastal fog.” Add diminishing coastal fog to severe droughts, mega-storms, heat waves and famine to the impact of climate change. This can be overwhelming. One can just throw up one’s arms or one can act. For me, a mother and grandmother, this is the time to act.

I recently learned of the need to restore the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere to 280 parts per million. Currently the level of CO2 is 420 ppm. Getting to a net zero level of CO2 emissions is completely insufficient to sustain life on the planet.

I say we are all in for sustaining life on Mother Earth. What can I do, you might ask?

Buy and read a recently released book by Peter Fiekowsky, “Climate Restoration: The Only Future That Will Sustain the Human Race.” Peter writes about solutions to climate restoration that are already what Mother Nature is doing. Humans simply need to assist to speed up the process. Read the entire book and make use of Chapter 9, “What We Can Do to Make Climate Restoration Happen.”

Check out The Foundation for Climate Restoration website (f4cr.org). On the website, you will find many resources. Contact philip@topspeedsports.com for information on North Bay Chapter of Fans of Climate Restoration.

Need I say more? The time to act is now.

Carol England

Petaluma

Vote for truth, traffic relief

EDITOR: For the first time in my life, we have the political will and a financial pathway to building a new crosstown connector in Petaluma.

Recently, the city had a workshop to discuss crosstown connectors, namely the Rainier connector and the Caulfield bridge. Rainier’s cost estimate is $92 million; Caulfield’s is $45 million. We have $32 million collected in development impact fees (the only significant funding source for either connector).

Based on the amount of development we approve each year, we add about $2 million per year to the transportation impact fund. At this rate, it would take 30 years to approve enough development to pay for Rainier versus six years for Caulfield.

Staff made crystal clear that we have no viable way to close Rainier’s $60 million funding gap. Staff also said that we could complete construction of the Caulfield bridge by 2025 or 2026. It just needs to be a consistent priority and we need the funding.

Staff's presentation and responses to council questions highlighted that our choice is not between Caulfield or Rainier. Our choice is Caulfield or nothing.

With fresh facts, five of the seven councilmembers agreed that staff should get moving on Caulfield (Barrett, McDonnell, Fischer, Pocekay and myself). It was heartening that the council expressed such strong support for the only solution that has any path to being built. Onward!

However, there is still one significant threat to building the Caulfield bridge: electing city council candidates who are promising Rainier or saying, “I support both.”

These candidates say things like “Rainier has been promised to us for 40 years” as if 40 years of hollow political promises will give us $60 million. They’ve watched Monday’s workshop, heard the facts, and know that those 40-year-old promises were lies.

If these candidates get elected this November, they’ll put Caulfield on hold and continue Petaluma’s history of approving development but not upgrading our infrastructure to mitigate traffic impacts. If we fall for their false promises, Petaluma will be left with more growth and no traffic relief.

Their support for growth at all costs has earned them endorsements from Realtor, developer and big business groups that oppose growth controls, local hiring requirements and environmental laws. We do not want these groups or their ideals influencing our City Council.

That is why I am asking you to join me in supporting candidates who believe that truth and facts matter, who will stop the Rainier lie, and who will support real traffic relief now: Janice Cader Thompson for District 1, John Shribbs for District 2, and Robert Conklin for District 3.

Brian Barnacle

Petaluma City Council member

For Cader Thompson

EDITOR: I’m writing to urge voters from District 1 to cast their ballots for Janice Cader Thompson for City Council. I have had the pleasure of knowing Janice and her family for 40 years. She has always been and continues to be a person of the highest integrity. Given her previous stint on City Council, her current work on the General Plan Advisory Committee and her regular attendance at City Council meetings, she has already proven herself to be a hard worker on the city’s behalf.