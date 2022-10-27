Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Oct. 28, 2022

October 27, 2022, 7:15AM

Rainier’s wedding cake

EDITOR: How could the most studied street in Petaluma get worse? Have progressive politicians who live on the west side convince themselves they can help. I live just a few short blocks from the intersection of Rainier and Maria and drive on Rainier and walk along Rainier with our dog daily. I ride my bicycle frequently on Rainier as an avid cyclist who has logged over 6,000 miles cycling in the last eight years. I took our kids to preschool on bikes and had to cross Rainier with a 4-year-old riding a bike. I use Rainier Avenue.

I have driven in 49 states and 22 countries, and Rainier Avenue is the most confusing street I have ever been on after the bike lane redesign. When you drive down Rainier now, it looks like a wedding cake decorator designed it. The street has so many painted lanes, lines and multicolored blobs of paint that nobody knows what they mean. Far from calming, it is stressing. If they ever build the connector, why connect to a two-lane road with cars awkwardly parked in the middle so you cannot see pedestrians entering the crosswalk? We need more road capacity in Petaluma, not less. Rainier was a perfectly fine four-lane road with parking, bike lanes and sidewalks. Politicians, please stop spending our money on consultants who give you the answer you already want and go outside and ask the people in your community.

If politicians want more bicycle riders and walkers in Petaluma, Rainier is not the problem. The problem is that it is scary to ride or walk on the Lynch Creek Trail because of the people on it. Our family still rides on the Lynch Creek Trail, and my wife rides to work if she can do it during the daylight. Petaluma needs to empower and support our police department to enforce existing laws to protect law-abiding citizens so we can take back the Lynch Creek Trail for those who want a safe, carbon-free way to transverse Petaluma.

Let the progressive politicians eat the Rainier wedding cake redesign. The rest of us need to go to work, the store, and pick up the kids from school.

Kris Karlson

Petaluma

Rainier greenway?

EDITOR: You don’t have to live in Petaluma for long to understand that the east side doesn’t get much respect and even less governmental attention. Even the Rainier crosstown connector, long touted as a traffic mitigation isn’t really about the east side. It would make a small dent in rush hour traffic, most of which would benefit west side residents.

Instead, Friends of the Petaluma River and candidates like Janice Cader Thompson are supporting an alternative to Rainier and the massive development projects that comes with it.

Instead, build a central park for Petaluma. This greenway would include trails, habitat restoration, greenhouse gas reduction and flood protection. The new road cut under Highway 101 would become a grand entrance to the park benefiting all east side residents.

A one-lane road running east to west would be the main promenade with trails running from it going all the way to Corona Road and linking to both the Smart and Lynch Creek trails. It would also be accessible to emergency vehicles. For decades, Petaluma was known as an environmental leader. Building a roadway and hundreds of units within the most sensitive parts of the Petaluma River corridor is no way to sustain this reputation.

Michele Benelli

Petaluma

Walk and Roll

EDITOR: Our Cool Petaluma block team loved our hometown paper’s recent coverage for Walk and Roll to School day. The signs we made to slow traffic along Mountain View Avenue looked good. The walkers and rollers looked engaged and happy.

But there were a lot of other kids in cars. In fact, the school commute generates the scariest traffic in our neighborhood — and we have two elementary schools.

Petaluma is lucky to have neighborhood schools. Families think carefully about what school is best for their kids academically, but I’m not sure we’re equally clear about what kids get when they walk and roll to school: Studies show they’re physically more fit, less prone to obesity, better learners, and more confident and emotionally resilient. Principal Melissa Becker says kids who are learning about climate change are eager to take action on it.

But families won’t make that choice unless it’s safe. Let’s continue to work as a community to make walking and rolling to school the fun, safe choice, as well as a smart one.

Mary E. Davies

Petaluma

Not so SMART

EDITOR: So SMART is about to spend $1.2 million to muck up a perfectly good trail along the river between Lakeville and Payran?

Paving a dirt trail makes it much worse — harder on the knees and ankles of runners, and impossible to hear bicycles approaching from behind.

Sounds like another SMART boondoggle — but then, boondoggles seem to be a SMART specialty.

Robert F. Bradford

Petaluma

Supports Cader Thompson

EDITOR: I met Janice Cader Thompson in the mid-‘90s when we were both advocating to protect Lafferty Ranch (now open to the public thanks to our city). Since then, I’ve watched her put her considerable energy and know-how to improving Petalumans’ quality of life in so many ways.

If you love the trails and ponds at the Ellis Creek Wastewater Recycling Facility as much as I do, then you should know that that was Janice’s vision — and she secured the $4 million to make it happen.

It was Janice who convinced Caltrans to reconstruct the much safer northbound Washington Street on-ramp.

Does your dog love playing at the dog park at the Deer Creek shopping center? Bet you didn’t know it was Janice who worked with the center owner to get that installed — along with new fencing for the neighbors on North McDowell most impacted by the added traffic.

These are just a few examples of Janice seeing a need and working with the appropriate agencies and individuals to make Petaluma a better place to live. In each of these cases, she worked in the background and didn’t seek credit.

But you need to know this now because she is running for the District 1 city council seat. With Janice, you can count on her vast experience, commitment to truth and ability to turn ideas into action. Her supporters include environmental groups, labor unions and the Democratic Party.

In contrast, her opponent’s resume is very slim. He sits on a minor city committee, but that’s all he’s done. He’s endorsed by developer, real estate and business groups.

By now, it should be clear. We deserve Janice on the city council. She can and will do what’s right for Petaluma.

Sheri Cardo

Petaluma

Fischer fan

EDITOR: D’Lynda Fischer is our best candidate for Petaluma mayor. As a council member, D’Lynda has worked tirelessly to move Petaluma forward on a number of crucial issues. About the climate emergency, from her first step of having placed on the council agenda the moratorium on gas station construction to her obtaining a $1 million grant for the Cool Block program, D’Lynda has been instrumental in leading Petaluma toward a sustainable future.

About housing, as a renter herself, D’Lynda is acutely aware of the challenges facing renters and recently cast her vote for a Just Cause eviction ordinance. She uses her background in urban planning to speak against misdirected development projects, i.e., the Corona Station development project, and will push for higher-density, mixed use housing close to public transportation.

About policing, D’Lynda has been a voice of reason. In May 2020, she and current Mayor Teresa Barrett were the lone votes against allocating $80,000 to purchase 54 semi-automatic rifles. She was an early supporter of the formation of the ad-hoc Community Advisory Committee on race relations and policing and their recommendation for civilian oversight.

D'Lynda is devoted to serving the people of Petaluma. Her website lists her numerous contributions as well as her plans: fischerformayor.com. Please join me in voting for D’Lynda Fischer for mayor.

Ellen Obstler

Petaluma

Favors McDonnell

EDITOR: Join me in voting for Kevin McDonnell for mayor of Petaluma. His commitment to all of us in Petaluma is unsurpassed. Don’t you want a mayor who knows this entire city – east side and west side? Who has worked on a breadth of issues? Who listens to constituents?

I got to know McDonnell’s energy when he and I worked together in 2012 on a citywide project for parks and recreation. I saw how he listens to others’ ideas about the many needs of our community. He has supported our city’s youth and families through his years of work with Petaluma Youth Soccer. He was a major player in bringing forth the sports fields of East Washington Park. But his efforts on behalf of Petaluma go far beyond sports and recreation.

McDonnell brings his civil engineering background to city issues. He co-founded Know Before You Grow, a forum to educate and engage the community about growth and development. This effort is an example of how much McDonnell values the voices and interests of our community on topics such as affordable housing, traffic, transit, urban growth, and retail.

McDonnell has lived in Petaluma for 38 years and has a strong record of community service over that time. He has volunteered on several city commissions, delving into a breadth of city topics. In 2018 he was elected to the city council and served three years as liaison to the Planning Commission. He knows city government.

In November cast your vote for Kevin McDonnell. Petaluma needs his leadership

Carol Eber

Petaluma

Shribbs supporter

EDITOR: I am writing on behalf of Dr. John Shribbs, who is running for city council in Petaluma’s District 2. John has lived in Petaluma for 30 years, and has been involved in environmental work for much of that time. While teaching science at Casa Grande High School, he built the Outdoor Learning Environment Center and the Native Plant Nursery, and also secured funding for EV chargers and a campus wind turbine.

The Petaluma City Council has appointed him to the Groundwater Sustainability Committee, the Tree Committee (where he is in his third term as chair and has led the rewrite of the City Tree Technical Manual), and the General Plan Advisory Committee (where he leads the Open Space and Natural Resource Workgroup). He is also part of the ReLeaf Petaluma Leadership Team, and president of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance. Moreover, he has the analytical skills to digest the large amount of technical information that comes before the council, and he will have a shorter learning curve due to his experience with city committees and staff.

He is a scientist, a teacher, and an environmentalist, and he is needed on our city council in order to help us reach our climate goals. Please vote for John Shribbs in District 2.

Dennis Pocekay, MD

Petaluma Vice-Mayor

Vote for Kirks

EDITOR: Susan Kirks is the only mayoral candidate who is extending an invitation to meet with her privately, either in person, or through Zoom. Check the homepage of Susan’s website, susankirkspetaluma.com, for details, and don’t miss the wonderful wildlife photos at the bottom of the page. This candidate truly wants to understand our concerns and the invitation to meet is for any of us who care about our city and its future.

During the recent Argus-Courier/Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Candidates' Forum, Susan demonstrated a depth of knowledge, honesty and integrity often lacking in candidates. She has a vision for the future of Petaluma, and experience honed over the past 22 years. Please take this opportunity to share your concerns and to learn more about Susan Kirks. Our votes can make a difference on Nov. 8.

Kathleen Barker

Petaluma

Choose Cader Thompson

EDITOR: Over the past two years, public schools have carried many burdens. We need city council members who will partner with us in meeting the needs of students and families in Petaluma. I can count on Janice Cader Thompson to be an advocate for students and be a partner on the council. Across our town, we have seen the realities of the pandemic hit many in Petaluma; food and housing insecurity, racial inequities in healthcare, job loss, consequences of unsafe streets, and more. I am excited that the city council will gain three new members, ones that live on the east side of town, who understand our issues while still having an eye on the needs of our town as a whole; I can not think of anyone who will represent us better than Janice.

Joanna Paun

president, Petaluma City Schools board

Mayor McDonnell

EDITOR: I am writing to endorse Kevin McDonnell for Petaluma’s mayor. I first met Kevin in 2018, shortly after I had moved to Petaluma and, seeing a need, had volunteered to be a member of Friends of Lynch Creek Trail. With Kevin’s kind, insightful input and clear direction, this Petaluma newbie has been able to effectively realize a unified vision for an improved, safer, more complete gem-of-a-crosstown trail experience for all Petalumens.

Over the years, I’ve found Kevin to be a straightforward, honest and above-board team player. He has never been too busy to answer a question, to help. He is also a reliable critical thinker. He’s able to ask pertinent questions on important issues, and not simply toss out convenient catch phrases. In my opinion, Kevin is the kind of heart-and-mind individual that we deserve as our mayor.

With 38 years of various leadership roles under his belt in Petaluma, including city council, Kevin has the kind of depth of community experience that I value. Please see Kevin’s website for more complete information: McDonnell4mayor.com.

Cathleen Springer

Petaluma

Voting McDonnell

EDITOR: Kevin McDonnell is the superior choice for mayor and I’ll tell you why. Unlike his opponent, he is not a single-issue candidate. Yes, climate change is important — and so are all the other issues that city leaders have to deal with to maintain and enhance our quality of life. I have the utmost confidence that Kevin will tackle climate change as well as streets, parks, affordable housing, homelessness and equity.

As mayor, he will also be better at working with the other councilmembers to make good decisions. His opponent is more “her way or the highway.”

That’s not a mayor’s prerogative.

Lastly, the fact that D’lynda Fischer is not vaccinated is a non-starter for me. To not support the science nor to show leadership in the biggest public health crisis we’ve had in decades shows an appalling lack of good judgment.

Please join me in voting for Kevin McDonnell for mayor of our fine town.

Skyler Timko

Petaluma

