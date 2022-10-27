Rainier’s wedding cake

EDITOR: How could the most studied street in Petaluma get worse? Have progressive politicians who live on the west side convince themselves they can help. I live just a few short blocks from the intersection of Rainier and Maria and drive on Rainier and walk along Rainier with our dog daily. I ride my bicycle frequently on Rainier as an avid cyclist who has logged over 6,000 miles cycling in the last eight years. I took our kids to preschool on bikes and had to cross Rainier with a 4-year-old riding a bike. I use Rainier Avenue.

I have driven in 49 states and 22 countries, and Rainier Avenue is the most confusing street I have ever been on after the bike lane redesign. When you drive down Rainier now, it looks like a wedding cake decorator designed it. The street has so many painted lanes, lines and multicolored blobs of paint that nobody knows what they mean. Far from calming, it is stressing. If they ever build the connector, why connect to a two-lane road with cars awkwardly parked in the middle so you cannot see pedestrians entering the crosswalk? We need more road capacity in Petaluma, not less. Rainier was a perfectly fine four-lane road with parking, bike lanes and sidewalks. Politicians, please stop spending our money on consultants who give you the answer you already want and go outside and ask the people in your community.

If politicians want more bicycle riders and walkers in Petaluma, Rainier is not the problem. The problem is that it is scary to ride or walk on the Lynch Creek Trail because of the people on it. Our family still rides on the Lynch Creek Trail, and my wife rides to work if she can do it during the daylight. Petaluma needs to empower and support our police department to enforce existing laws to protect law-abiding citizens so we can take back the Lynch Creek Trail for those who want a safe, carbon-free way to transverse Petaluma.

Let the progressive politicians eat the Rainier wedding cake redesign. The rest of us need to go to work, the store, and pick up the kids from school.

Kris Karlson

Petaluma

Rainier greenway?

EDITOR: You don’t have to live in Petaluma for long to understand that the east side doesn’t get much respect and even less governmental attention. Even the Rainier crosstown connector, long touted as a traffic mitigation isn’t really about the east side. It would make a small dent in rush hour traffic, most of which would benefit west side residents.

Instead, Friends of the Petaluma River and candidates like Janice Cader Thompson are supporting an alternative to Rainier and the massive development projects that comes with it.

Instead, build a central park for Petaluma. This greenway would include trails, habitat restoration, greenhouse gas reduction and flood protection. The new road cut under Highway 101 would become a grand entrance to the park benefiting all east side residents.

A one-lane road running east to west would be the main promenade with trails running from it going all the way to Corona Road and linking to both the Smart and Lynch Creek trails. It would also be accessible to emergency vehicles. For decades, Petaluma was known as an environmental leader. Building a roadway and hundreds of units within the most sensitive parts of the Petaluma River corridor is no way to sustain this reputation.

Michele Benelli

Petaluma

Walk and Roll

EDITOR: Our Cool Petaluma block team loved our hometown paper’s recent coverage for Walk and Roll to School day. The signs we made to slow traffic along Mountain View Avenue looked good. The walkers and rollers looked engaged and happy.

But there were a lot of other kids in cars. In fact, the school commute generates the scariest traffic in our neighborhood — and we have two elementary schools.

Petaluma is lucky to have neighborhood schools. Families think carefully about what school is best for their kids academically, but I’m not sure we’re equally clear about what kids get when they walk and roll to school: Studies show they’re physically more fit, less prone to obesity, better learners, and more confident and emotionally resilient. Principal Melissa Becker says kids who are learning about climate change are eager to take action on it.

But families won’t make that choice unless it’s safe. Let’s continue to work as a community to make walking and rolling to school the fun, safe choice, as well as a smart one.

Mary E. Davies

Petaluma

Not so SMART

EDITOR: So SMART is about to spend $1.2 million to muck up a perfectly good trail along the river between Lakeville and Payran?

Paving a dirt trail makes it much worse — harder on the knees and ankles of runners, and impossible to hear bicycles approaching from behind.