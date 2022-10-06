Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Oct. 7, 2022

A big thank you!

EDITOR: The Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley and the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce hosted the eighth-annual Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival fundraiser earlier this month on the downtown promenade. We would like to thank our participating breweries, food vendors, sponsors and 1,100 attendees for making the event a huge success.

Over the years, and despite a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, this very popular and successful local fundraiser has raised more than $275,000 benefitting city parks, youth and education programs in local schools, teacher grants, senior programs, Petaluma River projects and much more.

As we begin planning our 2023 beer festival, we’d would like to thank all our partners, sponsors and event participants for helping us to support and enhance the Petaluma community.

Libby FitzGerald, chair

Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival

Vote for Kirks

EDITOR: Susan Kirks is running for Mayor of Petaluma. She has a 22 years of community service, and leadership in Petaluma, Sonoma County and the Bay Area. Susan knows the Petaluma environment better than any candidate in the city council or mayoral races. She would prioritize our natural environment first, review housing and commercial developments, create parks and open spaces, plan for transportation and is certain to save our rural character, which is quickly disappearing.

With foresight and vision, from 2014-18, Susan worked on the Petaluma Wetlands, received an honor from Ramsar Wetland, and stood ground with ethics for the Paula Lane Nature Preserve, which was damaged by the city of Petaluma. Susan never skipped a beat to seek accountability, and changes to restore wildlife habitat.

Susan's experience in climate awareness and action is extensive, she began years before the city even formed the Climate Action Commission. She has integrity, and loves Petaluma. I urge you to vote for Susan Kirks for Petaluma’s new mayor on Nov. 8.

Kirsten F. Gilstrap

Petaluma

Vote for McDonnell

EDITOR: Of the candidates for mayor on Nov. 8, Kevin McDonnell is exceptionally qualified to lead Petaluma.

With district elections, the mayor will become the sole elected official representing the entire city. While raising his family on the west side, Kevin has worked for over a decade with east side families, improving parks, expanding recreational opportunities, coaching soccer and advocating for safe routes to school. He's been instrumental in building the East Washington Sports Complex.

Kevin McDonnell is not a single issue candidate. Through service on various city committees and his four years on the city council he has led on affordable housing, obtaining funding for road repairs, seeking solutions for homelessness, and addressing climate change. In co-founding “Know Before You Grow,” Kevin created a forum for every Petaluma resident to be informed and involved on planning proposals.

Today, we need a mayor who is more than a policy analyst or a greeter at civic events. As newly-elected members join the council, the mayor must be an effective consensus builder, an active listener who seeks out a wide range of opinions, and a leader on complex issues such as the fairgrounds, traffic congestion and water supply. As a trained engineer, Kevin has the skills to understand and forge solutions to these challenges.

A 38 year resident, Kevin has deep roots in Petaluma and an even-deeper commitment to serving our city. Vote for Kevin McDonnell as our next mayor.

Andrew Eber

Petaluma

Vote for Fischer

EDITOR: Some people talk loudly about helping Petalumans, while others more quietly get this work done.

I am involved in several community-led volunteer projects and have worked with Councilmember D'Lynda Fischer on a number of specific issues during her time on city council. I have found her uniquely proactive in finding solutions.

That’s why I support her candidacy for mayor of Petaluma.

Over the past few years, D’Lynda has worked directly with me to:

•Improve low-income development projects

•Strengthen our urban tree canopy

•Gain Council agreement to prioritize parks & recreation through focused planning

•Uplift several community recommendations that address local racism

•Push to implement the SAFE team

•Prioritize valuable community services in need of maintenance (for example, the fire station and fairgrounds)

•Advocate for improved traffic safety, community safety and policing services, river habitat and reduced pollution around town, and neighborhood disaster recovery and climate resilience projects.

Years ago, D’Lynda was the first council member to patiently sit with me at a cafe for well over an hour to explain Petaluma’s government process. I was new in town and brought nothing to the table but questions. This is really exceptional service and has been key to helping me get more engaged as a volunteer.

I find that D'Lynda's questions during council meetings cut to the heart of the issue. She does not waste time grandstanding with wishful thinking. D'Lynda is a pragmatic leader who is not afraid to push for difficult but necessary change. Most importantly, she understands very well how to get this necessary work done.

I encourage you to join me in voting for D’Lynda Fischer for mayor.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

Please send letters to publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com. Due to a high volume of election letters, please allow several weeks for publication.