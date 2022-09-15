Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Sept. 16

Supporting Dave Adams

Editor: We are very happy to finally be able to vote for someone that lives in and represents our neighborhood. Dave Adams is a longtime Petaluma business owner that has lived in our district for the past 30 years. He knows the importance of working together for the good of the entire Petaluma community.

One of the important issues moving forward is that of the crosstown connectors (see “Other Views” by Mike Healy, Sept. 2). David knows that the west siders drive to the east side for sports and shopping, and the east siders drive to shopping and restaurants on the west side.

The business community, the fire and police need these main connectors to help serve the public. With a population of nearly 65,000, Petaluma needs another crosstown connector to help balance traffic circulation and ease traffic congestion on East Washington. Dave Adams supports a crosstown connector, which Rainer Avenue was designed to do in the General Plan from the 1960s.

Join us and other District #2 residents and vote Dave Adams for City Council.

Richard and Judy Hillery

Petaluma

McDonnell for Mayor

EDITOR: I urge you to join me in voting for Kevin McDonnell for mayor on Nov. 8. Now, more than ever, we need leadership steeped in experience. Kevin has served our community in numerous capacities over the past 38 years. Before being elected to the City Council he served on city commissions; he knows how things work in city government and he knows how to work with people to get to solutions. He’ll boost our climate change efforts, advocate for affordable housing and use his engineering skills to make sure our city services are restored. He’ll also continue leading Petaluma’s outstanding efforts to end homelessness.

The upcoming district elections mean the mayor will be the only at-large elected official in Petaluma. With deep roots in our community, Kevin will be a mayor for all Petalumans. He knows the city on both micro and macro levels. He bikes on both sides of town and cares about traffic and safety in every neighborhood. He was instrumental in creating the East Washington Sports Complex, giving him bona fides when it comes to kids and families.

Most importantly, Kevin knows how to lift up and support community members who want to do good things for Petaluma. He’s done that for me and many others – I think it’s his super power. As mayor, he will be able to do even more of the same.

Please vote for Kevin McDonnell for mayor.

Kris Rebillot

Petaluma

In the Assembly race

EDITOR: In the June primary, Sonoma County sent a clear message that our next 12th District Assembly member must show a real commitment to representing both counties in our Assembly District. Since day one of this campaign, I have demonstrated how I will represent Sonoma County in Sacramento through action: dedicating my energy, focus and time to every community in the new 12th Assembly District.

Responding in kind, Sonoma County voters made your voices loud and clear, casting more than 57% of votes for our campaign and for Steve Schwartz of Sebastopol, who now co-chairs our campaign. I am honored by your support, and I am ready to fight for you.

Boldly representing Sonoma County in Sacramento is a job I have been preparing for years. I’ve worked in the Capitol building to secure wins for our community on water and climate. I’ve fought the Trump Administration to stop the rollback of crucial environmental protections. And as your next Assemblymember, I’ll be a true partner to Senator Mike McGuire, who is delivering for our community every day on wildfire preparedness, sustainable water supplies, climate action and transportation.

Whether you’re in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Cotati, Rohnert Park or Sonoma, I will be in your corner of the county through November and beyond — and you can bet I will always be in your corner as your next assemblywoman.

Sara Aminzadeh

Candidate for 12th Assembly District