Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Sept. 2, 2022

Supports the well

EDITOR: Thank you to our county and city public works staff for engineering the new well at Oak Hill Park. I attended the forum in the park where a detailed description of the project was unveiled. The meeting was well attended and many officials were on hand to explain their plan. It turns out, the west side is short on municipal water wells with most of the city wells located on the east side.

We need more water storage and more wells to protect us from long dry spells and to give us security in case of natural disaster. The Oak Park well will give us that security without negative environmental, safety or aesthetic consequences.

Thank you, City of Petaluma, for looking forward.

Sue Conley

Petaluma

Police oversight

EDITOR: Two-plus years after George Floyd’s murder, effective steps for local law enforcement oversight and alternative crises intervention seem to have eluded us. Countywide, voters overwhelmingly passed Measure P in 2020 to give IOLERO, our independent law enforcement watchdog group, increased investigative and other powers. But the Board of Supervisors took advantage of being sued and with the sheriff unions, bargained away critical provisions of Measure P.

One of the changes requires IOLERO to delay investigating deaths involving deputies until after the District Attorney and the Sheriff’s Office complete their investigation. If Measure P was in effect as the voters intended, IOLERO would right now be investigating the death of David Pelaez Chavez, who was shot by a sheriff deputy. According to body cam footage, 5 minutes before being shot he cried out in Spanish “you’re going to kill me” and was bent to the ground at the time of the killing.

In Petaluma, the hybrid police oversight model adopted by the city council last April has not yet gone into effect. (To be fair, the city said it would take a year to get up and running.) In 2020, Petaluma established the SAFE (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) program “to assist law enforcement in addressing crises involving issues associated with mental health, addiction, and homelessness - bringing professionals trained in these areas to offer help in place of, or in addition to, police officers.” Yet, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) issued a Nixle on August 16 about a “series of calls resolved with crisis intervention techniques.” PPD described three incidents involving mental health crises and said the calls “were just three of the 175 calls for service answered by the Police Department on Monday.” Thank goodness none escalated to where PPD had to use force but the point of the SAFE program is to avoid even that possibility.

We must redouble our efforts.

Ellen Forman Obstler

Petaluma

Vote for Fischer

EDITOR: I am proud to support D’Lynda Fischer for Petaluma Mayor! I’ve had the honor of working with her on Zero Waste Petaluma, Climate Action Petaluma, the Petaluma Women’s March, and the Steering Committee for Cool City Challenge.

She’s been outspoken as an advocate for the environment, leading Petaluma City Council to ban gas stations and polystyrene, fighting for affordable dense housing with all-electric codes, and tirelessly working to increase bike and pedestrian safety. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

We need the leadership of Fischer now more than ever so that our city can codify and enforce the changes required to keep us on the path toward carbon neutrality. D’Lynda is one of the busiest people I know, and like the saying goes, “If you want to get something done, ask a busy person.” I’m asking D’Lynda!

Naomi Crawford

Petaluma