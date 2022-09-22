Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Sept. 23, 2022

On Home Depot

EDITOR: I read your recent article regarding the lawsuit filed by the owner of Plaza North Shopping Center in an effort to force the city to accept a Home Depot at the former K-mart location. I don't know what the legal merits are but I do know that this lawsuit follows a typical pattern of large corporations attempting to use the courts to coerce small cities into giving them what they want, as exemplified by the long-running and, fortunately, failed effort by Safeway to put a new gas station in front of their McDowell store.

Home Depot, and the Plaza North owner, would be wise to remember that their success depends in large part upon the good will of their customers. And that Petalumans care a great deal that the businesses here demonstrate that they respect and want to cooperate with our community.

Howard Belove

Petaluma

Vote McDonnell

EDITOR: My husband Don and I are working to promote tiny houses and safe encampments to house more of the homeless in our community. While walking the Steamer Landing encampment as well as other encampments across the city, with an outreach worker from COTS, we were accompanied by Councilmember Kevin McDonnell. Kevin displayed a real interest in the issue and had a command of the issues and funding stream for resolution of this problem. We were very impressed by Kevin that day.

Kevin has been active in our group trying to find a piece of land for the next tiny village. Here, as elsewhere, we have found Kevin to be a representative for all in our community, housed or not. We have also learned that he is our leading Council advocate for affordable housing.

A 38-year resident, Kevin raised his family here while also participating on committees for youth sports, parks and art. He is experienced, committed and knowledgeable.

I urge you to join me in voting for Kevin McDonnell for mayor of Petaluma.

Anthy O’Brien

Petaluma

In favor of Fischer

EDITOR: I have had the good fortune to work with D’lynda Fischer on the board of the U.S. Green Building Council, Redwood Empire Chapter. I have found her to be a great combination of visionary and action-oriented team player. She listens well and makes her reasoned decisions after doing her homework.

We Petalumans are so lucky to have D’lynda Fisher on our city council. We need to make sure she becomes mayor so our city can continue to benefit from her many strengths.

Here’s just a sample of her skills and previous accomplishments:

• With a background in urban planning, she understands the functioning of a city and knows that good planning for transportation and housing for all is integral to its vitality.

• She worked with Daily Acts to make food gardens, greywater, and roof water collection systems available for Petalumans.

• She spearheaded passage of our city’s Climate Emergency Resolution.

• She foresaw California’s move to all-electric new vehicles and pushed for a ban on new gas stations—the first in the nation.

• She initiated the Cool Block program, which secured a million dollar grant to help Petaluma meet its carbon goal and become more resilient.

• She helped steer Petaluma’s ordinance for all-electric new housing construction.

D’lynda sees the potential in Petaluma and is committed to making that potential real. Let’s vote to make her our next mayor and see what she can accomplish in the next four years.

Claudia Cleaver

Petaluma