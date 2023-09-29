Shining a light at SV

EDITOR: Since Father Donohue has decided to go public with his accusations against St. Vincent Principal Mr. Daly, why not shine a spotlight on Father Donohue, the Finance Committee, the accounting department and the treasurer who issues the checks to the credit card company for payment?

Where was the oversight? Do not let everyone who had a hand in this go unscathed. If true, this did not happen overnight.

This is a serious issue, and since it is now on a public forum they need to step up to take responsibility for their part in not doing their job.

We have a school that is always asking for financial support and who, if this proves to be true, has no business handling any money from tuition, donations, etc. Parents and parishioners work hard and sacrifice to send their children to a private school.

Elaine Caldwell

Petaluma

Faucet at Prince Park

EDITOR: We are both sophomores, and recently we made a petition on change.org to advocate that a water faucet be added to the bike jump area located near Prince Park known as “The Grove.”

The reason is because we need water to help maintain both the quality and safety of the bike jumps. Right now, the bike jumps are in the worst shape they’ve been in ever since they were created about 40 years ago. They’re getting smaller and unsafer by the day. If we are not able to get the water that we desperately need, then we fear that these jumps will soon deteriorate into piles of dirt.

This is our childhood spot, as well as most of everybody in our grade, and even a good amount in the grade both above and below us. We would be heartbroken to see this beloved sanctuary crumble before our very eyes, and we desperately want to do something to restore it, and hopefully even improve it. But to start this process, we need the faucet.

So, as previously mentioned, we made a petition on change.org to advocate for the faucet. On the very first day, the petition amassed over 130 signatures. On the second day, we more than doubled that amount, getting to over 270. Today, we are still climbing. We think that this is a good step in the right direction, and that this letter will be a bigger step forward.

If we are able to achieve this, it would mean the world to us and to the rest of our community.

Preston Stewart and Joe Demo

Petaluma

Dr. West for president

EDITOR: I'm a former school board member and I endorse Dr. Cornel West for president of the United States. He's backed by Chris Hedges, Ralph Nader's speech writer, Dr. Jill Stein and her 2016 running mate Ajamu Baraka.

He's in favor of free higher education, housing and a living wage. I applaud his progressive public education agenda. Recently, I was homeless. Dr. West says that he'll refuse to reside in the White House until everyone who wants it gets a home. To support his domestic vision he'll tax Wall Street, end wars and invest the peace dividend.

America's been a perilous corporate duopolistic dictatorship for decades. Dr. West says a vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden is a choice between a neo-fascist catastrophe (second civil war) or a neoliberal disaster (third world war). Both lead to economic ruin and a dead planet. We must mount an anti-capitalist electoral revolt, predicated on peace and truth, against the Republican and Democratic Parties.

Paraphrasing Dr. West, justice is what love looks like in public and politics is like joining a band. Join the Green Party. Drop a bassline on the school board, beat the drums on the city council and strum the guitar on the board of supervisors. Riff on state legislatures and Congress. We'll make decentralized eco-socialist Green New Deals. Vote for Dr. Cornel West.

Alex Shantz

Petaluma

