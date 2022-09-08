Letters to the Argus-Courier editor, Sept. 9, 2022

Not a Speedway fan

EDITOR: I have been one of the advisory panelists via Healthy Democracy hearing presentations from a broad selection of speakers on their vision for use of the Sonoma-Marin Fairground property once the lease is up the end of 2023. I have appreciated the process and feel it balanced and fair to all perspectives, and pleasantly impressed with the majority of folks voting for broad community interests (i.e., farmers market, maintain current venues and evacuation site, and sound mitigation).

As a newcomer to town I was quite surprised with the extremely loud noise emitted from the Petaluma Speedway and am against it for a number of reasons, some environmental as well as I feel it is a catalyst for the hot-rod cars shooting out extremely loud, rude and potentially dangerous noise as they speed down our city streets.

Tina Solovieff, Healthy Democracy Panelist

Petaluma

For Fischer

EDITOR: I’m writing to encourage Petaluma voters to support D’Lynda Fischer in her bid to be our next mayor. D’Lynda is laser-focused on climate and climate equity, and these are the concerns that should be at the forefront for all of us as we look to the leadership we need in the four years ahead.

We will face more wildfires, smoke, and extreme heat – and those least equipped to cope with the inevitable impacts will experience the worst effects. This means everything the city does needs to be looked at through the lenses of climate adaptation, equity, and mitigation. Our mayor and council need to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout city operations and provide all of us here with the tools we need to do the same in our own lives. I can’t think of anyone with a more clearly demonstrated track record on this set of issues than D’Lynda Fischer.

Ann Edminster

Petaluma

Are we ready?

A massive disaster looming in California and it is not the earthquake, like “the big one” or the wildfires.

“With drought and wild fires get so much attention in California we may have lost sight of extreme flooding,” according to Daniel Swain a climate scientist at UCLA. This may be true in our case.

With the problems we are having from COVID-19 to monkeypox, from the financial problems to family problems, from job problems to business problems and not to mention social problems.

If these problems were not enough, here comes the drought. The question comes to mind how it will be a flood when we are in serious drought emergency? The scientists answer that question. The global warming, the climate change, the human activities have forced the change in weather pattern. It has resulted in among other problems less-than-normal rain and drought, but has also created atmospheric rivers. Atmospheric rivers are, according to scientists, ribbons of water vapor that extend thousands of miles, and at 250- to 375-miles wide, they can cause the massive rain and snowstorms that can cause flooding along West Coast. Parts of California may become ‘vast inland sea’ due to mega floods; study shows. It is estimated that, it could be a flood like that the one that happened in 1862 would be a $1 trillion disaster, according to UCLA.

According to UCLA scientists, “Parts of cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Fresno and Los Angeles would be under water even with today’s extensive collection of reservoirs, levees and bypasses,” If these cities may be in danger, guess what? We are not far from them. Are we ready? May God save all of us!

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma