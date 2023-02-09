Stop the building

EDITOR: To the Petaluma City Council: Oh my god, will you all please just stop the building! I cannot believe the number of huge projects and housing complexes you have approved or are working on. Every city has its limit and Petaluma has exceeded its limit.

There are already way too many people in this city. Traffic is a major problem, our roads are horrific and our resources are stretched. Do you not live here? Do you not see what the problem is? You have units on Petaluma Boulevard up by Oak, a nightmare for traffic. You have more units at the south end by McNear, more units by Friedman's, more units on Washington across from the fairgrounds (one of the worst spots you can possibly put more housing). Now you want more units along the river by the D Street Bridge (another ridiculous area to add more traffic) and almost 500 units going in on Hopper. I have no clue how many more you have planned and don't even get me started on the monstrosity of a hotel building you are working on for the tiny lot on the corner of B Street and the Boulevard.

What is wrong with you people? If I was in charge, I would fire all of you. We do not need more people in this town. We need to get our roads repaired and figure out the traffic issue we already have. Thousands have moved here to be in a small community and that is all but gone now. Stop! You waste money on repaving the lines on Rainier, taking away a lane of traffic, but don't fix the roads. I presume it's because it's a small budget project unlike repaving roads and it makes it look like some kind of progress on something is being done.

For some reason every politician thinks "progress" is building as much as they can while they are in office, it’s all ego. You all want to leave your stamp on the city, your legacy to look back and be able to say: "Look at what I did while I was in office."

All I want out of our politicians is some common sense. There is no such thing from any city council all the way to the nut in the White House.

Dan Kabanuck

Petaluma

Harsher punishments for DUIs

EDITOR: Thank god no innocent bystanders were hurt or killed when another drunken idiot was speeding and crashed his car in east Petaluma, this time in a Lamborghini. The driver suffered "minor injuries" and his car was totaled (boo hoo), and yet his bail was set at only $10,000. With all the DUI-related deaths, injuries and property damage (in this case, three parked cars) that seem to be a daily occurrence, I found this paltry figure ridiculous and unfair as it appears to be another example of the rich get away with stuff and the poor get screwed.

We've got to get serious, judges! This backward system has got to be overhauled so that the punishment fits the crime.

Say the owner of a brand-new Toyota Corolla (which retails for about $22,000) was guilty of this accident, then $10,000 bail would sound reasonable to me. While the article did not mention the year and model of the Lamborghini, a quick check online illustrated that even a used three-year-old Lamborghini Aventador can cost $860,000 or more. Someone who can afford a "hypercar" in this stratosphere should have to pay more than $10,000 which is just chump change to him. Perhaps 10% of the value of the vehicle would zing the perp where it hurts -- in the Gucci wallet.

And while we're at it, add a 1% "Stupidity Surcharge," just to rub salt into the wound.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Questions at the Grove

EDITOR: My husband and I live at the Grove Luxury Apartments in Petaluma. We have been here for over a year now, and there is definitely something strange happening here and with the corporate office JRK Property Holdings in Los Angeles.

Our apartment flooded amidst the heavy rains in early January. When we reached out for help, we received no response or assistance with drying, cleaning or fixing our apartment. Several other units flooded as well. It seems the over $2,500 we pay in rent monthly is going toward the next project to add to the portfolio of JRK Property Holdings.

It has been a month now since we sent emails to every email address we could get our hands on, and not a single person has responded. We are now worried about mold exposure as a potential health hazard, as nothing has been done to prevent growth in the unit.

I am reaching out to this paper for a couple reasons. The first is just to warn other people in this community not to move to this complex. Petaluma is a strong community and corporate monsters like this taking advantage is really upsetting. Despite all the bad reviews online, people still apply for apartments just as we did. Secondly, since this tenant cannot get the attention of management, perhaps this letter will.

This situation is out of hand, and we would love to shed some light on it and help others in the future. We have pictures of the flooding, as well as our “human squeegee” technique we used to remove the water ourselves.

Brynn Vogel

Petaluma

Burns’ column

EDITOR: I have noticed during the past several years that John Burns is given a column every other week to express his political and personal views. This space should be open for opinions expressed by a diverse group of Petaluma voices.

Often times his opinions include information which is misleading. For example, last week in his column he presented Sid Commons as a “green” apartment complex that was not approved immediately because of environmental concerns. He failed to mention that it was in a floodplain or former flood plain until the developers filed to have it removed from the city plan as such. Photos published in the Argus showed the site during the recent storms retaining water that would have caused more flooding elsewhere.

Suzanne Biaggi

Petaluma

