Safety improvements needed on D Street

EDITOR: We ought to have more bike lanes wherever feasible for bicycle riders on our city streets and roads. Public Works is proposing that D Street be redesigned for traffic and pedestrian safety. The new design would include class II bike lanes and accommodate pedestrians on the sidewalks at all intersections.

Remaking the downhill section of D Street from Windsor Avenue with dedicated class II bike lanes and prohibited car parking would reduce speeding by vehicles traveling into the most congested downtown areas. The reduced speeds and relocated parking would in turn reduce the most dangerous accidents on that stretch.

Pedestrians are especially endangered by right-turning vehicles whose drivers tend to be looking left at crosswalks. Improved sidewalks at all crossings will provide greater safety for pedestrians.

Bernie Album

Petaluma

Opposed to bike lanes on D Street

EDITOR: I am one of many residents opposing dedicated bike lanes on D Street.

We are not against bike lanes. We are pro-safety. However, we are against establishing dedicated bike lanes on D Street, which will give a false sense of security to inexperienced cyclists and harm those in our community who depend on street parking.

D Street is a heavily traveled designated truck route and the only Petaluma street identified on the Sonoma County High Injury Network for the most injuries and of the highest severity. Meanwhile, B Street, which is three feet wider and already has dedicated bike lanes, is safer, less traveled, a non-designated truck route, and does not require the loss of curb parking.

Adding dedicated bike lanes to D Street would eliminate curb parking, disproportionately impacting people whose livelihoods depend on safe curb access on a daily basis, rain or shine. Examples of such people include service workers (delivering mail, packages, food, servicing lawns, pools, doing house cleaning, garbage pickup), the trades (plumbing, electricity, roofs, tree trimming), and the elderly.

We should also remember that handicapped people, especially those who attend the Methodist church for their religious services and those attending Fijian, AA and quilting meetings, would lose safe access to the curb, as would all people requiring Paratransit transportation.

Marginalizing the safety of so many people in order to install dedicated bike lanes on D Street is a dangerous idea, especially when other, safer routes are already in place.

Loretta Mateik

Petaluma

Angry at Caltrans over Lakeville Highway

Jennifer Sawhney's article about yet another deadly accident on Lakeville Highway really ticked me off – especially Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss saying that “the agency may start a project study if one road has higher accident data“ (”Deadly Lakeville crash prompts city action,“ Feb. 9).

“May?” Just look at the accident history of that road, Jeff!

Here's another suggestion that hasn't been offered: How about the city of Petaluma replace the Lakeville Highway signs with ones that read, “Caltrans’ Victims Highway.” I'm sure Caltrans will suddenly find funding for that traffic light and the “three to four years” to install it will dwindle to under a year.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Send letters to editor@arguscourier.com.