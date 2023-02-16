On tenant protections

EDITOR: Warning to all those who own or aspire to own real estate: Your city council has just done you a great disservice. At the January 9, meeting four of your elected representatives quietly rubber-stamped a complicated 20-page ordinance, which represents a blatant attack on private property rights. Ignoring the legal maxim that “an unjust law is no law at all,” Councilmembers Barnacle, Cader-Thompson, Pocekay and Shribbs thumbed their noses at 150 years of contract law and invalidated residential lease provisions throughout Petaluma that were previously agreed to in good faith by landlords and tenants.

How was this allowed to happen? The seeds were planted during the pandemic when Sonoma County enacted emergency measures to halt evictions and protect tenants impacted by COVID-19. Tenants received a free hall pass granting unprecedented privileges which, once enjoyed, are hard to give up. But the hall pass had an expiration date, and alarmed tenant advocates used the deadline to pressure city council to intervene.

The council directed city staff to hastily craft a new ordinance with more protections and fewer exemptions than the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, the existing state law. Staff, apparently opting for quantity over quality, borrowed text from California’s most restrictive municipal rent control ordinances, and cobbled together an exhaustive catalog of new rules, penalties and protected classes. The result of this undertaking can best be described as an unmanageable solution in search of an unidentified problem.

Despite objections from Ms. Nau and Mr. Healy, the city council chose to fast track this new Residential Tenancy Protections Ordinance before completing community outreach or seeking input from stakeholders. The outreach currently underway has made one thing clear: This ordinance was a surprise slap in the face to the many hard-working mom and pop landlords in Petaluma who have provided reliable housing at below market rates to grateful tenants for years. The city council will review community feedback on March 6, so that they can either make changes to the ordinance or allow it to expire on July 1.

If you think a lease should have an expiration date, then you will be opposed to this ordinance. If you have an accessory dwelling unit and you don’t want your tenant to sublet to strangers, you cannot support this measure. If you want the freedom to remove your unit from the rental market without penalty, you will not like this law. If you believe an owner should be free to choose to have a property vacant prior to sale, please let your elected representatives know.

Thomas Maunder

Petaluma

Mom-and-pop landlords

EDITOR: Government regulations are always tricky because of unintended consequences.

Our farmers know that and can count the almost absurd regulations they so often face. Now our mom-and-pop landlords — who shouldn’t have to hire an attorney to be sure they are in compliance with the new law — are not sure they can continue to be landlords.

It is time for a reset and a wider dialogue.

Yes, we want to protect tenants from unlawful evictions.

Yes, we need landlords or there wouldn’t be apartments for the tenants to rent.

And, yes, we know that mom-and-pop landlords are an important part of our real estate landscape.

And — frankly — the “bad” landlords are well-known. How to craft legislation that addresses the bad landlords will take more thought.

Let’s pause till we get it right.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

Parking gap

EDITOR: The Petaluma City Council recently voted 6-1 to approve a 52-unit affordable apartment complex. The majority chose to overlook the fact that the complex will have only 22 parking spaces. According to the 2022 census, only 8.45 % of U.S. households are without a car. So, it is likely that a 52-unit complex will have at least 52 vehicles, if not 104 or more.

Where will those vehicles park? I can only imagine the competition for the 22 spaces. What are the alternatives? The library is across the street, but that lot is reserved for patrons. In the fair’s parking lot? The future of the fairgrounds is currently unclear. There is no guarantee that parking will be there in the future.

While I understand that the city’s goal is to reduce dependence on cars, we aren’t there yet. This shortsighted decision will only push the parking issue to other streets. No one would dream of building market-rate apartments without adequate parking, but this decision by the City Council is saying is it’s OK to do to those with low-income residents.

Carol Castillo

Petaluma

