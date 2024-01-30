Alano Club does indeed save lives

EDITOR: As a member of the Sonoma County Alano Club for the past 23 years, I witnessed literally hundreds of people from our community come to the Alano Club to get help from the recovery meetings facilitated by the Club (“'This place saves lives,’” Jan. 19). People from all walks of life, all ages, all income groups and all faiths suffering from the illnesses of alcohol and substance addiction recover and return to our community as useful, productive and compassionate individuals. The Club saves lives, saves families, provides a cornerstone for successful recovery, and deserves our support.

Scott Stevens

Petaluma

Bring bike lanes to D Street

EDITOR: As a homeowner near D Street with a young family, I strongly support the D Street bike/mobility lanes proposed by Petaluma Public Works. Public surveys demonstrate that our local community is in favor of this change, including many D Street neighbors and City Council members. It's a vital step towards safer streets for all, particularly children and the elderly.

D Street is crucial for many school commutes, from preschools to high schools. Safer walking and biking options will benefit children and parents. The city's parking studies show that on average only 14% of D Street parking is utilized, meaning bike lanes will not impact parking availability.

That is why the city’s 2008 Active Transportation Plan recognized D Street as a crucial segment for adding safe bike lanes. Protected bike lanes are already planned at both ends of D Street. This “quick build” project would connect those projects and make it safer for the many families, students, and weekend tourists who regularly bike on D Street. It would be embarrassing – and a dangerous policy precedent – for D Street to not get bike lanes.

Many more people would bike on D Street if it were safer. Our town prides itself on being family friendly and environmentally conscious. It’s time to make D Street safer and more accessible for everyone.

Nathan Spindel

Petaluma

Teaching street safety

EDITOR: The time has come for public schools to be required to teach pedestrian and bicycle safety. Safe Routes funding is offered to less than 1% of the more than 9,000 schools in the state by the Department of Transportation, and the money is for only three years. Support legislation requiring every student to learn in their physical education class how to ride safely on every kind of bike, scooter and skateboard widely used today.

It is time all children, teens and adults knew the rules of the road. If you agree, urge your Assembly or Senate representative to author a bill in 2024. Our community goal should be to create and maintain a safe, comprehensive and integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages walking and bicycling that will be accessible to all.

Bernie Album

Petaluma

Locals want Gaza ceasefire

EDITOR: While I am not a Petaluma resident, I am a former staff reporter for the Argus-Courier and I feel a deep connection to the community. Having interviewed dozens, maybe hundreds, of Petaluma residents, I am confident that most people in your city are caring and compassionate individuals.

And I believe, if you took an informal poll, you would discover that the majority of the residents would like the assault on Gaza to stop, the Israeli hostages to be released and vital food, water and medical supplies to begin flowing into Gaza.

Therefore, I trust the City Council members and mayor would be truly representing their town if they were to pass a ceasefire resolution.

Lois Pearlman

Guerneville

