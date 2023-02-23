RV parking

EDITOR: Why can RV owners store their RVs on Petaluma city streets?

For the last seven months, there is a 40-foot RV that has been parking in our neighborhood. The owner has figured out a loop hole in parking ordinance 11.40.060. He has been able to move it every 72 hours and return it to the same spot. He is legally and rightfully able to do what he is doing. However, using the streets of Petaluma for free storage is an inappropriate use of public property.

When I began looking up the parking ordinances in Petaluma, I did find an article that appeared in the Argus-Courier in 2019. In this article, it said that City Council would be revisiting its parking ordinance and adopting one similar to the city of San Rafael.

That was 2019. It is now 2023. There has been no progress in modifying Petaluma’s parking ordinance.

I, and many of my neighbors, have now contacted all members of City Council. We are waiting to hear from the City Council as to when they will agendize and review parking ordinance 11.40.060.

Mimi Reddick

Petaluma

Pregnancy scare

EDITOR: Thirty-four years ago, pregnant with our third child, I experienced a restless night, as expected. Come early morning, I bid my husband adieu, off to San Francisco, and went on about business; our two children still asleep. After about a half-hour, I went into labor; three-and-a-half weeks early. After a lot of breathing and organizing who, what, when, where and how, I managed to get a friend to pick me up and take me to Santa Rosa, Kaiser Emergency to birth our child. \

My friend arrived in her VW Rabbit and off we went. Veering from Lakeville Highway, we got on the freeway headed to Santa Rosa, only to exit at the next exit, Washington Street, knowing I would never make it to Santa Rosa. We went immediately to Petaluma Valley Hospital and less than 20 minutes later our son was born. The obstetric’s doctor barely made it on time, but was there for the delivery.

I am one of those who would have delivered our son in a VW Rabbit, on the freeway, had it not been for the labor and delivery services provided at Petaluma Valley Hospital. There were no cellphones at the time, but regardless to think of delivering our child on the floorboard of a VW Rabbit sounds frightening and dangerous. I can’t imagine a town the size of Petaluma not being able to secure the appropriate professionals and funding to provide a most significant and pertinent facility for its community.

Karen Tamborski

Petaluma

Dredging the river

EDITOR: The following statement will be given to the Petaluma City Council:

I was recently in a forum where one of the founders of the Petaluma Yacht Club lamented that recent heavy storms and King Tides have pushed unusually large amounts of sediment and siltation up into the Petaluma River from San Pablo Bay. Simultaneously, significant water runoff after years of drought, are placing large amounts of sediment and siltation from our creeks into our Petaluma Turning Basin.

In 2019, before the Army Corps arrived to dredge our river channel for what Petaluma proclaimed would be the last time, I spent a year doing presentations to anyone that would listen, about how Petaluma could regularly and reliably dredge the entire river, Turning Basin and Marina, using private funding.

What I learned from these presentations to hundreds of people in Petaluma is first, no one ever found a flaw that would make the proposed plan impractical, and second, that no other plan to date has been pro-offered.

It has been two years since the river was dredged, and authorities indicate it should be dredged every 8 years to keep the waterway viable.

Our City Council has prioritized an effort to make Petaluma a destination location. As far back as Petaluma’s Mayor Helen Putnam, efforts to attract boat traffic to the heart of our downtown have been as successful as they are profitable for Petaluma.

I have seen figures quoted of the retail economic impact of yacht clubs and recreational boaters using our river, estimated at $500,000, $750,000 and even $1 million per year. In short, for environmental, historical, recreational and even economic reasons, we must keep our river, Turning Basin and Marina regularly dredged. An easy case can be made that Petaluma’s quality of life is higher than other neighboring communities, due to access to our river.

I call on our city leaders to do more to engage our citizens and adopt a plan for perpetual, regular dredging of our waterways.

Jeff Mayne

Petaluma

