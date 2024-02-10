Next steps on gun violence

EDITOR: I’m so proud of the program “Normalizing Safety: Gun Violence Prevention” hosted on Jan. 28 by AAUW. The logical question is, what’s next?

Start with joining an organization that focuses on gun safety. I suggest Moms Demand Action, which has an active chapter in Sonoma County working for gun sense legislation. Advocate for countywide safe storage ordinances such as those adopted by Petaluma and Healdsburg. Encourage your school district to pass a resolution to notify parents of the importance of safe storage at home. Talk about guns. When visiting friends or neighbors ask if firearms in the home are stored safely, unloaded and locked. We can each act to help prevent gun violence in our communities.

Jean Reed

AAUW Petaluma

In praise of Sommer and Sheehy

EDITOR: We are fortunate to have a number of skilled historians dedicated to exploring and documenting our county's past. No one, of course, has been more effective in preserving our history than the remarkable Gaye LeBaron.

Here in Petaluma, Skip Sommer and John Patrick Sheehy combine a passion for painstaking research and entertaining writing skills to bring our local history to life in these pages.

Their articles are much anticipated and appreciated.

Andy Eber

Petaluma

Don’t look away from Gaza

EDITOR: I am a Jewish American who has experienced antisemitism and whose family that remained in Europe prior to World War II was murdered in the Holocaust.

To quote Rabbi David Cooper of Oakland’s Kehilla Community synagogue, “The world needs to understand that the Jewish community is not of one mind about the assault on Gaza. Israel does not speak for the entire Jewish community.”

A critical mistake was made by Mayor Kevin McDonnell, when Rabbi Bochner of synagogue B’nai Israel was given what in essence was veto power over the wording of a potential ceasefire resolution that the City Council would support. Not because the Rabbi is not an honorable human being, but because no body of elected officials in this country has the right to determine who speaks for the Jewish community. Nor do our elected officials have the right to leave Petaluma’s Palestinian community out of these discussions and decisions that directly affects their lives.

I won’t repeat all of the arguments for why we need the City Council to pass a ceasefire resolution. Arguments designed to enable our Council to look away from the horrors being inflicted on the Palestinian people by the state of Israel should be ignored. They are a fig leaf. As a community, Petaluma should not look away; we can’t be silent. And if any community knows the consequences of the world looking away from horrors, it is the Jewish community.

Sam Tuttelman

Petaluma

Considering a ceasefire resolution

EDITOR: In the shadow of the Israel-Hamas conflict, residents of Petaluma have come to City Council meetings to express their thoughts and opinions about the conflict and whether or not the council should pass a ceasefire resolution.

Those against the resolution contend that it would divide the community, although it is already divided. Some Petaluma council members agree with that, and say the conflict comes with history and baggage and that they should not get involved.

I do not understand how wanting to stop the mass killing and genocide of other humans is divisive. But for those who say that the conflict comes with history and baggage, I agree.

To learn about that history, I would respectfully say to look up “Nakba.” The word means catastrophe, and the exodus of Palestinians. In 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs were expelled by Israeli militias and the Israeli Army. Back then there was no Hamas.

That event was not unique. Dozens of massacres have been conducted by Israeli military forces, and between 400 and 600 village wells were poisoned.

Learning such details could help the City Council deliberate on passing a ceasefire resolution.

Ifti Ahmed

Petaluma

