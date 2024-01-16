Anna’s Seafood is a bad neighbor

EDITOR: I read your article praising Anna’s Seafood, and the comments of their customers (“Anna’s Seafood featured on ‘Check, Please!’,” Jan. 5). I trust that you would not be so effusive in your praise if they had moved into your neighborhood.

Anna’s smokes fish several days a week, even on Spare the Air days. This smoke wafts into our neighborhood every time.

They have noisy outdoor refrigerated storage that runs at night.

They store 20-foot-high rows of pallets and other unsightly containers.

Their “landscaping” is just weeds that they cut back only about once every other month.

The rotting fish odor emanating from their dumpsters is horrible year-round.

Anna’s Seafood moved into our residential neighborhood in 2021 and have been allowed to continue these practices. We have contacted them directly, the Petaluma Police Department’s compliance department, and the City Council, all to no avail.

If this were a residence they would have been cited and forced to stop these practices. How is this still being allowed?

We all live in Petaluma and when you live in a city, you have to be good neighbors. Anna’s is not a good neighbor.

Mark Reed

Petaluma

Thank you, law enforcement

EDITOR: I am grateful. My truck was stolen from me in Petaluma recently. I was fishing after dark, left the engine running, and walked a few feet to reset a fishing line. A thief jumped in my truck and sped off with my dog Bella in the back seat. A high-speed chase on 101 finally ended with a Petaluma police spike strip. Thank God no one was hurt and the thief went to jail. Just lots of flat tires and busy tow trucks.

I'm grateful to the PPD, SRPD, Sonoma County Sheriff and the CHP.

Robert McKentee

Petaluma

Vote for the climate this year

EDITOR: As we determine who we are voting for this year, I strongly suggest considering their commitment to the climate.

As you probably already know, 2023 was the hottest year on record. In 2015, 200 countries agreed to the Paris Accords, which would have the rise of Earth’s temperature limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Last year, we were told the planet’s temperature rose by 1.48 degrees Celsius, which is dangerously close to the agreed-upon limit.

We are reaching a point where humanity’s ability to survive is threatened. Scientists tell us that less than 300 parts per million of CO2 is ideal for human survival. According to climate scientists, the current CO2 level is 420 ppm.

We can act. Find out what the candidates are saying about climate change. Vote for those with a commitment to restoring the climate. That means reducing the CO2 levels to less than 300 ppm along with getting to Net Zero. Learn more at www.f4cr.org.

Carol England

Petaluma

Fix our recycling fee system

EDITOR: The reason given for the fee added to beverage sales is to encourage recycling of the containers. In principle, an individual can return the empty containers and reclaim that fee. However, appropriate facilities to do so are virtually nonexistent, resulting in the state simply keeping the fee paid.

In other states where I have resided there were recycling facilities at many supermarkets. Obviously, there would be a cost to provide this service, which I suggest could be subsidized by the state using a portion of the funds collected when the beverage is sold.

John S. Moore

Petaluma

