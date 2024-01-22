City must call for Gaza ceasefire

EDITOR: Here are three reasons for the Petaluma City Council to adopt a ceasefire resolution.

First, there is no justification to respond to an act of injustice with another act of injustice, especially when those most likely to be harmed are innocent civilians. Hamas did a horrific thing, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 240 hostages. But it is more than equally terrible to cause the deaths of 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of whom are women and children.

Second, the war could expand beyond the current borders to include Iran, Lebanon, and possibly even Russia. It is long known that nations often back their way into wars they didn’t want, and we are on the precipice of doing precisely that. A ceasefire resolution tells all parties to the conflict to stop the war now, before it spirals out of control.

Third, the war is in part being funded with U.S. tax dollars which we give outright to Israel. But dollars provided exclusively to one cause reduce dollars available for other causes. It seems to me that Congress should at least discuss the funds we are providing Israel to support the war, as part of a broader discussion of how Americans would like to see the money used. A ceasefire resolution would communicate this message clearly to the national leaders who allocate our tax money.

In conclusion, it must be said that the Israel-Gaza war is not exclusively a political matter, but a moral issue of grave significance. We all will be judged for our moral failure to do everything we could to stop the war. This is why in Petaluma, we need to pass an ordinance calling for an immediate ceasefire, just as Cotati and San Francisco have done.

Steven DeLue

Petaluma

Western values demand ceasefire

EDITOR: Protesters’ request of our City Council for a ceasefire resolution has been met with laudatory concern for anti-semitism. The Holocaust, Western civilization’s greatest 20th Century sin, cemented the legitimacy of the State of Israel.

Historic persecutions by Christians and others are felt by most Jews. Hamas ignited this. Prejudice demeans the prejudicial. Jews’ extensive contributions to American culture and our well-being are praiseworthy. The question is, though, are these concerns sufficient to bar our council from supporting a ceasefire? Is criticism of the Israeli government antisemitic?

Hamas’ heinous butchery of 1,200 Israeli settlers on Palestinian land was a vicious war crime, demanding a proportional response. Over 24,000 Muslims, Protestants, and Catholics in Gaza have been killed, including 10,000 children and 7,000 women, and 2.3 million have been herded into a space as big as the LA Airport. Gazans without water, food or medicine are experiencing starvation and disease. The majority of Gaza’s structures have been leveled. Can an already barely inhabitable Gaza still house its people? Israeli government officials have advocated removing all Palestinians.

Our city must join other elected bodies and ask for a ceasefire to this humanitarian crisis. Our Judeo-Christian values demand it.

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Park owner is the real problem

EDITOR: In response to Bill Feeney’s letter of Dec. 29 (“Suit is park owners’ only option”), Feeney alone is the reason it’s no longer affordable for seniors to live here at The Cottages.

I don’t consider $1,937 a month a reasonable rate for the small lot the homes that we own sit on. Then there are the other costs, such as: all utilities (plus an extra $12 to our water bill), maintenance of his trees so they don’t clog our gutters, and pest control expenses to remove the skunks, raccoons and rats from his property.

I have lived here for almost 12 years, in which time my space rent has nearly doubled. At the time I signed my lease I was told rent control was not available, and the lease even states that rent control is against “the Constitution of the United States.” Really!

My lease expired March 2023, which automatically put me on rent control, so now my rent should only be increased by 2.03% per year. Last year he raised it by 6% ($89 a month). I received my annual rent increase notice for this year and it’s 4%. Why? Because Feeney is not following Petaluma’s rent stabilization rules.

This is why I am so concerned about what park owners are trying to do. How can we afford to stay here at these high space rents when we are on fixed incomes? It’s getting harder and harder to sell our homes, and where are we going to go?

Mobile home parks used to be affordable places to live when they were family-owned. Now they have been bought up by corporations and businessmen who are saying they can’t make it on reasonable rent fees. Why then has Feeney kept this place for over 20 years and invested in others. Figure it out – there are 178 spaces in The Cottages.

Mary Ann Hofland

Petaluma

