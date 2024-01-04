City rules protect mobile home tenants

EDITOR: In response to Mr. Bill Feeney’s Dec. 29 letter to the editor concerning the city of Petaluma’s recent adjustments to its Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Ordinance, the Petaluma staff would like to offer the following clarifications.

The determination made by the Petaluma City Council in amending its Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Ordinance was grounded in the city’s best interests, rather than being influenced by the threat of litigation. Mr. Feeney’s proposal was presented to the City Council during the amendment of the ordinance but was not entertained for valid reasons.

Firstly, the park owner’s proposal lacked comprehensive protection for all tenants and only deferred rent increases for those few tenants qualifying under the park’s proposal to when a qualifying tenant’s unit was sold. This limited protection failed to encompass every mobile home unit, unlike the city’s ordinance, which ensures coverage to every tenant. The park owner proposal also sought to end “vacancy control” for all units. Vacancy control is necessary as it assures that units remain affordable.

Secondly, the park’s proposal lacked enforceable measures to prevent breaches by the park owners, allowing for immediate rent increases after any agreement. Given the cumulative nature of the city’s rent ordinance, unchecked increases could jeopardize the long-term affordability of mobile home spaces.

Therefore, the City Council rejected the park's proposal in favor of an ordinance aligned with neighboring jurisdictions, prioritizing the well-being of all current and future tenants. Notably, Mr. Feeney wasn’t one of the two parks that sued the city.

Regarding Mr. Feeney’s second point, it’s essential to clarify that the city’s ordinance cannot preempt the recently enacted state law. Assembly Bill 2782 explicitly repealed the long-term lease exemption from local mobile home rent ordinances, recognizing the imbalance in bargaining power that park owners possessed and aiming to protect all tenants. Contrary to the hopes of Mr. Feeney and the park owners, the city’s ordinance aligns with state law, including long-term leases within its protective power. Moreover, the city’s ordinance has always required the park owners to provide their tenants the option to have a lease that protects them under the city’s rent stabilization ordinance.

The City Council’s decision to amend its ordinance was made by a commitment to fairness, comprehensive tenant protection, ensuring that the park owners continue to receive a reasonable rate on their investment, and adherence to state legislation. This ensures the well-being of all mobile home tenants in Petaluma, with the assurance that all mobile home units will remain affordable for current and future tenants.

Dylan Brady

Assistant City Attorney

City of Petaluma

EDITOR: Kudos to John Burns for his recent piece, “Quality local journalism isn’t free” (Dec. 22). Mr. Burns presented a well-researched overview of the quiet dumpster fires that have been burning in regard to the fast changing media landscape. He was not afraid to call out local officials who’ve complained about the supposed lack of local journalism.

Like many others, I got sucked into “free” news from apps and websites. After seeing and reading about so many local newspapers disappearing across the country, I decided to be part (albeit small) of the solution. I’ve paid to subscribe and support several online news sources, local and national. Many of these subscriptions are a great deal, when compared to the cover price of the magazine or newspaper. But, most importantly, I’m supporting grassroots journalism.

In this hyper polarized era, we need local journalism more than ever. All of those hardworking writers help to build community with feature articles, and they also keep politicians in check, by keeping communities informed about the actions (or inactions) of their local elected officials.

Consider skipping the latte for one or two days. Instead, those dollars could be spent on an entire month’s worth of local news from a reputable online (or print) news source.

Brett Sklove

Petaluma

Drivers: Think before speeding

EDITOR: This request is long overdue. For the last several years, I have been walking the tri-oval around the Redwood Business Park (North McDowell Boulevard at Old Redwood Highway to the SMART offices) each weekday on my breaks while working locally.

The degree of speeding on all of the adjacent surface streets is illegal and extremely hazardous to other drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, especially on Old Redwood Highway. The majority of southbound drivers operate well above the posted limits, which reduces from 50 mph at the city limits, to 40, to 35 near Redwood Way. Some of those motorists reach speeds of 55 and 60 mph.

Those heading north are barely more compliant. Drivers on the North McDowell extension, including people that I know, are also exceeding the posted limit by 15 or 20 mph.

I ask the Petaluma Police Department and California Highway Patrol to enforce the posted laws within reason. I also ask drivers to think beyond their own agendas. Leaving late for a job or an appointment is your problem.

Jack Burns

Cotati

