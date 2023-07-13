In favor of downtown hotel

EDITOR: The controversy over the proposed Appellation Hotel (a.k.a Weaver) is hard to comprehend. The project site has already been approved for a hotel, it is walking distance from the SMART station, and its guests will be able to walk to all that downtown has to offer, reducing dependency on cars. Furthermore, it supports downtown businesses, adds to our tax base and puts density where it is needed. In addition, it is a beautiful hotel with a sophisticated design and a rich palette of materials.

I hear the criticism that it is too tall. However, the walls along the street are less tall than some of neighboring historic buildings. Yes, the top of the building is taller, but because it is set back, it will not be visible from the street. Plus, the top floor is a rooftop lounge open to the public. The views will be impressive.

As an architect and former Petaluma planning commissioner, I have seen the public rally for a Big Box store. I have seen a lot of bad development proposed with little public comment. But this is not one of them. Don’t we like nice things? We need a nice hotel. The community and downtown businesses need to support it if they want to see downtown remain viable. More density downtown can justify better public transit and keep downtown vibrant.

I understand that change can be difficult, but change happens regardless. We need to create the change we want to see. This is a project to embrace.

Bill Wolpert

Petaluma

Honoring Baha’i women

EDITOR: Celebrating the birth of our nation caused me to reflect on the many freedoms we Americans might be taking for granted – among them the freedom we women have to participate, to become educated, to pursue fulfilling careers, to have a “say,” to be heard. It’s heartbreaking to realize that in so many places around the world, women continue to struggle for these and other freedoms.

The worldwide community of the Baha’i Faith has just embarked on a year-long campaign that honors the memory of 10 Baha’i women who were executed in Iran 40 years ago on June 18 for refusing to renounce their faith – a faith that promotes gender equality.

The women were hanged one by one, each forced to watch the next woman’s death in a harrowing attempt to coerce them into recanting their faith. One was only 17 years old; most were in their 20s. Human rights groups and ordinary citizens around the world were shocked and outraged at this barbaric act by the Iranian authorities.

In the 40 years that have followed, hundreds more Baha’i women have been severely persecuted, facing discrimination both as women and as Baha’is. Baha’i women have been dismissed from their jobs, arrested, tortured or executed. Though mistreated and imprisoned, today’s women are bravely striving for a just and prosperous Iran.

Baha’is in Petaluma are joining with Baha’is and their friends throughout Sonoma County to participate in this campaign to honor not only the 10 women, but all women who, with resilience and sacrifice, continue to struggle for equality. Gatherings infused with the arts will be held in Rohnert Park in August and in Petaluma in September. We are blessed to be able to hold such gatherings in America – a freedom not possible for Baha’i women in Iran.

Mindy Mendelsohn

Secretary, Baha’is of Petaluma

Protect our coasts

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors have the opportunity to become “super supes” by voting to retain or strengthen current parcel-specific protections in the Local Coastal Plan (LCP). These protections have been safeguards for decades, shielding our coastline from development. Critical habitats are constantly at risk as developers continually apply for permits.

The California Coastal Act requires protection, preservation and restoration of each fragile coastal reach. Oceans are already visibly rising, affecting bluff stability, limiting clean water availability and more. We expect our leaders to protect these coastal lands.

Now is the time for our Supervisors to stand up for those of us depending on them now and for future generations who are counting on having future coastal habitats to appreciate; to protect them from even higher oceans in the future.

At their meeting on July 17, the “supes” may vote to weaken existing strong policies. Send an email to bos@sonoma-county.org urging them to be “super supes” by keeping all individual parcel protections fully intact. Your voice will make the difference. Let’s safeguard our coast now.

Dee Swanhuyser, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Sebastopol

