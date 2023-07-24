Letters to the Argus-Courier, July 21, 2023

Affirmative Action works

In 1989, facing a divorce, and with four children, I knew I had to find a way to take care of my kids on my own.

Because the federal government directed my employer to hire more women, I was able to get a job which paid well enough that I could pay our rent, feed the kids, provide medical benefits, and maintain the lifestyle we already had.

I was good at my job, but I have always wondered if I would have had the opportunity to get a typically male job without Affirmative Action.

Kaethe Phelps

Petaluma

Battery concern isn’t fearmongering

I was surprised by the recent Community Matters (“Local group threatens county’s green energy projects,” July 6) in which John Burns paints California’s challenging climate plan in simplistic, overly optimistic terms.

As an environmental scientist who has worked with the electric power industry during many energy policies, I think that we will move to 2045 with major course corrections given the history of this industry.

I began when nuclear was going to be too cheap to meter, and I was working with FERC when the first dam removal order was issued, so I know we change our non-carbon energy policy profoundly and frequently, often over events like Three Mile Island.

We must solve global warming as fast as possible, but as we add new technologies like battery storage, we don’t need to silence people who express concerns by labeling them as fearmongers. What if they’re right?

When the Moss Landing incident occurred shortly after it went live, people had no experience with such a situation and luckily it was resolved with minimal impact. To say that the precautions later proved entirely unnecessary is like telling people who are evacuated due to wildfire, before the fire has changed direction, that evacuation was unnecessary.

The rear view mirror is clear, but what lies ahead when we move in a new direction isn’t. California had no battery storage projects a few years ago but will go to a projected 50,000 MWh, according to the climate plan. Let’s all just take a breath, remember history, and let the regulatory process weigh the risks and benefits as they are revealed.

Thomas Horst

Petaluma

Afraid to walk alone

On Thursday, July 6th at about 6.30 p.m., I was accosted while walking alone in downtown Petaluma.

I am a 70-year-old woman and was enjoying an evening stroll alongside the river by the Old Petaluma Mill. In the section where the walkway narrows just before the bridge, a shirtless man appeared. He was agitated and shouting. I could not avoid him and attempted to walk quietly past him when he leered in my face and yelled, "I don't like you!"

There was no one nearby. Startled and afraid, I managed to hurry on where I turned the corner to get to Petaluma Boulevard, and just outside the Central Market stood another large man with a shopping cart full of stuff. He too was shouting and laughing at no one in particular. He did not say anything to me, but he yelled at three young boys walking by minding their own business.

Sadly, in a town I have lived in for 36 years, I feel afraid for the first time to simply walk alone downtown on a summer evening. I think that we need police presence – a cop on the beat to keep an eye on people behaving menacingly towards others.

Pat Stones

Petaluma

