EDITOR: The M Group was hired by the City Council in 2009 to replace the in-house Planning Department as a cost-saving move. Presumably, this was intended as a temporary measure in response to the national recession and subsequent local slowdown in construction.

I am shocked to learn that not only has the M Group been on the city payroll for 14 years, but also that the city has not in all that time done a cost-benefit analysis to determine if in fact the M Group's presence is actually saving the city money. In my opinion this highly irresponsible fiscally on the part of the City Council.

Not only has there been unprecedented, unrestrained and often unpopular residential and commercial development in Petaluma during those 14 years, but the M Group has insinuated itself into other areas of our local government, such as the Public Art Committee and the Planning Commission, where it seems to have a strong influence on decisions that are made.

I am writing to insist that the City Council conduct long-overdue current and past annual audits of the M Group immediately and make the results promptly and clearly available to the citizens of Petaluma. To do anything less is a betrayal of the public trust that put you in office and of your declared commitment to greater transparency and responsiveness to the people of Petaluma.

Barbara Pollack

Petaluma

Downtown hotel

EDITOR: I have written to our mayor, City Council members and Planning Commission members to formally oppose any “building form overlay” in Petaluma’s downtown area.

A specific “building form overlay” proposal has been submitted to the city by the same developer which has applied for a six-story hotel at the corner of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard South; the hotel probably cannot be built as designed without a “building form overlay,” as it does not comply with our General Plan.

I attended a Petaluma Urban Chat sponsored “Know Before You Grow” session on July 12 related to this project and learned that the proposed boundaries for it keep shifting. I was disappointed to hear Planning Manager Andrew Trippell refer to virtually every non-historic commercial structure in downtown Petaluma as “underutilized,” practically suggesting these buildings be bulldozed to make way for high-rise buildings with 100% lot fill to maximize the economic benefit to the city.

Most of these parcels which Mr. Trippell referred to as “underutilized” house successful businesses which serve our community well. Why threaten these businesses with relocation by encouraging redevelopment of these specific parcels? Why not instead focus on only the redevelopment of blighted properties (at a scale already allowed for in our General Plan)?

I am not convinced that downtown high-rise buildings are a panacea for Petaluma’s economic woes. I believe the economic impacts, as well as long-term downtown parking solutions, need much further study before this “building form overlay” can be adequately analyzed.

I suggest that if city leaders wish to continue considering a downtown “building form overlay,” they educate and then poll residents to determine if this is something our community truly desires.

Todd Gracyk

Petaluma

Move the Speedway

EDITOR: The Petaluma Speedway may be "fun" for a few, but residents in the nearby area as well as citizens on the west side of town experience a regular deafening and jarring event in their own backyards.

I have lived in Petaluma for 40 years and currently live on the west side. April thru October, we can count on this earsplitting speedway to ruin every Saturday night from 4 to 10 p.m. with "decibels above the norm" to the point when dining outdoors we must yell across the table to be heard. On any given Saturday during this six-month, intrusive event, don't expect to carry on a conversation anywhere in the adjacent shopping area — it's impossible to do so because of the horrific screaming engines.

The City Council is deaf to the pleading requests from citizens. Residents have been patient, but abused. It is very clear that Petaluma has catered to the outsiders. Why not build a raceway in your backyard?!

A speedway belongs on the outskirts of a town, not the middle of a town. Petaluma City Council, it is time to refocus and relocate this circuit. If not, there should be no contract!

Julianne Feere

Petaluma

