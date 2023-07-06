Grand Jury report

EDITOR: The recently released Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report discusses the ongoing outsourcing of the planning department to the M-Group, and makes several important recommendations on oversight, auditing and restructuring.

Additionally, the Petaluma General Plan is now being finalized. The author of this plan is the Planning Department — in our case, a consultancy group.

Several interesting questions come to mind:

1) Does M-Group consider all citizen input, or filter some ideas out?

2) The General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) is just that — advisory. How seriously is this advice taken by M-Group?

There are some concerns about the M-Group being very developer-friendly. If this is the case, is it appropriate for this bias (or any bias) to determine the General Plan?

How serious is the current oversight of the Planning Department?

Please read the Grand Jury report to become informed - it is available online on the Sonoma County Court’s website.

Ron Chestnut,

Petaluma

High cost of appeal

EDITOR: After being denied a use permit to open The Floodway Community Marketplace in Petaluma, we were shocked to learn that the cost of our recent appeal was $23,151.67! The cost to file the appeal was only $297.21.

Both the permit denial and appeal were based on a simple disagreement on the interpretation of existing zoning laws. We believe the existing zoning laws clearly support our proposed land use, while the M-Group, Petaluma’s outsourced for-profit planning department, disagrees.

Because this is a simple use permit with no development required, very little research should have been required to reach a decision on the application. Also, any research required should have been completed during the application process, and not during the appeal process. The M-Group has never provided us with a detailed breakdown for any invoice, just a lump sum they claim is due.

We feel strongly that we are being retaliated against for questioning the authority of the M-Group. They rejected our initial permit application outright, refusing to allow for city review or even cashing our check. After insisting our application be properly processed and reviewed, the interaction with the M-Group quickly became contentious. The M-Group has made no effort to work with us on this permit application, and instead seems intent on making this much more complicated than it ever needed to be.

Every citizen has the right to appeal and be heard by an objective body. At a price tag of $23,151.67, the average citizen simply cannot afford that “right.” We filed a second appeal to the City Council, but this bill sends the strong message that the M-Group intends to bankrupt us or take our land if we continue to disagree with them.

We believe the city of Petaluma should embrace our desire to set an example of responsible land use in the floodway that reduces blight, creates jobs and tax revenue, and is strongly supported by the community. At the very least, the city should ensure that all citizens can afford the “right” to appeal decisions that prevent ideas like ours from coming to fruition.

Heather Kratt

Petaluma

Dutra dishonesty

EDITOR: Like lots of politicians, Dutra Asphalt, represented by Aimi Dutra, tends to bend or break the truth to suit her purposes. Her claims in the recent Argus article are an example.

How on earth can an asphalt company, putting possibly 45,000 or more trucks spewing diesel soot on the road along our precious bird preserve, Shollenberger Park, perhaps the most popular park in Petaluma, claim to be an environmental asset?

Sonoma County has no need for an asphalt plant with several more up and running. Shollenberger is the fourth largest bird migration site in California. Even white pelicans appear in spring; there are always red-winged blackbirds and egrets abound, and swans in some years (I once counted 13 swans and 13 dragonflies).

So what do we want at the gateway to Petaluma? Another unnecessary asphalt plant or a pristine, hikeable bird preserve protected from pollution?

David Keller and Joan Cooper have suggested someone purchase the Haystack property in question. Are there one or more angels who can come forward and save Shollenberger? Yes to that!

Connie Madden,

Petaluma

