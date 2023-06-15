Letters to the Argus-Courier, June 16, 2023

A letter to John Burns

EDITOR: In reading your June 1 commentary "Community Matters: Building trust is a two-way street," our Branch Leadership grew concerned at the tone of the article and the specific nature in which you chose to encapsulate quotations from Zahyra Garcia, our Criminal Justice Committee chair.

Let me first start by saying, in case you did not receive the memo from your editorial colleagues, anytime the likeliness of the NAACP is used, one must reach out to the branch president to confirm the use and specifically designate the branch in which you are referencing. In this case, I am going to assume this is a mistake that will not be made moving forward. The proper reference, depending on the context, is the Santa Rosa - Sonoma NAACP branch or NAACP Santa Rosa - Sonoma.

Secondly, regarding Zahyra's remarks specifically, it is apparent you hold a difference of opinion from them and choose to target them in this piece specifically as a result. You see, I would imagine as a journalist you would want to uphold space for various points of view, but it appears you wanted to note that Zahyra and or their affiliation with the local NAACP was problematic for raising said point. Should that be the case, it would have been more appropriate to request an interview to more fully understand our local, state and national concerns around the militarization of the police.

While it is true, trust is a two-way street, members of the community and the journalists highlighting these stories must always do so earnestly. I think it is great that there are folks who get to live in the world and never think twice about encounters with law enforcement going south. For those of us who do and have negatively been impacted by PPD officer behavior, pieces like these are dismissive of that lived experience therefore calling into question, the trust in media.

Finally, in the point you make regarding PPD working to build trust with Petaluma citizens, I hope you caught that you are doubling down on the sentiment from the 2020 focus groups. The police are approaching their encounters with certain members of the community on guard (rooted in bais) instead of as the people they are indeed hired to protect and serve. Should they not also be expected to approach community members with empathy and compassion?

I look forward to a more formal request for engagement in the future should you choose to add perspectives from our branch.

Kirstyne Lange

President, Santa Rosa - Sonoma NAACP

We need Rainier

EDITOR: East and west, we all need Rainier. Recent letters to the editor provide the many reasons we need Rainier as well as all the letters back in 1999.

Many speak to the fact that some money has already been spent toward Rainier and now the city wants to start spending on a Caulfield crosstown connector. Has the city looked at the comparisons of cost verses the public benefit and what the public wants?

We agree, in the future we will probably need a cross-town connection in the south end of town. However, lets finish what was started and is still needed. Remember why the project was first identified in 1965? What has changed? In 1977 we had a lot of growth northeast of the freeway and much more planned. The hospital and many of the doctor’s offices moved over to the east side right after 72% of the voters backed an advisory ballot measure supporting the construction of Rainier.

It's no surprise we need traffic relief on East Washington. I would also think the west-side downtown business community would want Rainier to provide a quicker faster way to travel. The increased housing and vehicles on both sides of the freeway and the planned additional train station will greatly benefit from Rainier and take the pressure off East Washington.

Richard and Judy Hillery

Petaluma

Unsung hero

EDITOR: In 1971, Casa Grande Center opened its doors to 17 developmentally disabled adults. It was later renamed Old Adobe Developmental Services (OADS) and is now part of United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay (UCP). Petalumans have probably seen many of the OADS vans around town or even gone to the recycling center on Second Street where many clients work.

In the late 1970s, Suzie Campbell started working in regular classrooms, but soon created an art program for her students. They flourished and the program grew. Suzi was innovative and one of the first in Sonoma County to display her clients' art work around Petaluma. Some of these paintings and sculptures were sold which was unusual for the time. The clients received money for their work along with a huge boost to their ego and respect from others. Soon, other programs began emulating her work. Alchemia, an arts program in Petaluma, is one of those programs which offers training in art.

Suzi Campbell retired in May after working for over four decades! She is a modest, often unsung hero of Petaluma. This is a huge shout out for her dedication and positive impact she has had with her students all these decades.

Margy Boyle and Brede Westby

Petaluma

Costly electric cars

EDITOR: I enjoyed John Burns’ commentary (“Plugging into electric car conversion,” May 28), yet I am always somewhat stunned to read how simple writers make owning an electric vehicle seem. In articles I have read similar to Burns’ column, EV ownership is the way to go. However, there is never much explained about how those of us on fixed incomes are able to afford one of these vehicles. I would love to be able to do this, and yes, there is some incentive with a California tax credit, yet this would not help me since I do not itemize deductions.

Then there is the mention of paying someone to install an electric charging system in my garage, and this really works if you have solar panels on your roof, which I cannot install due to where I live, let alone afford.

At this point I’m probably looking at somewhere between $85,000 and $100,00 for this vehicle and system, so please tell me readers, how many of you out there can afford this? I would love to hear how I could do this.

Richard Svendsen

Calistoga

