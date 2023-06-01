Rainier is better spot

EDITOR: While I am glad there may someday be a crosstown connector in Petaluma (“Crosstown connector proposal advances”), I have a few observations:

Councilwoman Janice Cader-Thompson is a supporter of the Caulfield Lane connector because it’s not near her home. She has fought the Rainer Avenue connector because of the traffic she thinks it would bring to her neighborhood. I wonder how the residents of the Riverfront subdivision feel about this connector. There is no highway on-off ramp for Caulfield, a major complaint about Rainer. Boats on the river will back up traffic, as they do at the D Street bridge. Cars using Caulfield will add major traffic issues to Lakeville Street.

I’m all in favor of a much-needed connector, but I’m still voting for Rainer as I have done twice in the past. It may be a dead horse but it’s still the better idea.

Kathy Brandal

Petaluma

More than carbon neutral

EDITOR: John Burns recently wrote about actions that we can take to reach net-zero by 2050. While this is necessary, it is insufficient to sustain humanity. Crucial to our survival is removal of legacy carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. To sustain life on the planet, CO2 needs to be less than 300 parts per million. Currently, experts tell us it is 423ppm. This gives us mega droughts, floods and fires worldwide, rising sea levels and much more.

Reach net-zero and then what? If we do nothing experts say it will take 1,000 years for the excess CO2 to return to pre-Industrial Revolution levels, when climate change was not a threat to survival and when humanity was thriving.

Here are some additional actions to take now:

View the website: foundationforclimaterestoration.org. Learn about restoring the climate. Solutions are available, including the use of low embodied carbon concrete for your construction project. Request that your contractor use low embodied carbon concrete.

Support Senate Resolution 34, introduced on May 2 by Sen. Dave Cortese, which asks for California to adopt climate restoration along with achieving net-zero CO2 emissions. Submit a letter of support to calegislation.Ic.ca.gov/Advocates before the hearing on June 5 of the Senate Environmental Committee.

Simply put, act now.

Carol England

Petaluma

Petaluma ‘pipe dream’

EDITOR: Another pipe dream is being planned in Petaluma. The city feels like dropping a maximum of $5.3 million on environmental reviews for a bridge, and it put plans for a Rainier Avenue crosstown connector deep in a file cabinet at City Hall (“Crosstown connector proposal advances,” May 18).

I was working for the city when I was asked in 1975 to draft the Rainier overcrossing for the general plan, which I did. After having Caltrans build a passage under Highway 101, the city said it’s not going to happen. Kind of a waste of money, huh? That plan has been in the basement for 48 years. It looks like another set of plans is headed for the city’s basement.

With the Petaluma River being a navigable stream, a proposed fixed bridge would have to be the same height as Highway 101. For the proposed bridge at Caulfield Lane, if it is a draw bridge or movable bridge, I would think the city would have to hire a bridge master 24-7 to open and close, or raise and lower. Maybe a couple more bucks should be added to the kitty for the Public Employees Retirement System fund and other benefits.

The price stated now for Caulfield is $48.5 million. What will it be 48 years from now?

Butch Smith

Petaluma

The climate threat

EDITOR: France is debating how to deal with its climate crisis. It is heating at twice the rate of the rest of the planet and key economic sectors are under stress from years of heat waves, widespread drought and agricultural shortages. El Niño threatens the near future in many places, including here. Last year Santa Rosa hit 115 degrees. Equating legality with morality, most people make no serious efforts to stop or even reduce using fossil fuels. There is no saving us from our willful ignorance and irresponsibility.

Andy Ferguson

Petaluma

