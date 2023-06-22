More housing options

EDITOR: A friend and I succeeded in pulling the first permit for a tiny house under the new zoning code, which allows one “temporary unit” per county property.

The code allows one mobile unit on each property that doesn’t already have an accessory dwelling unit. The permit is renewable yearly and on an ongoing basis. The unit can be a tiny house, a manufactured home or a recreational vehicle.

The purpose of the code is to increase safe, affordable housing by allowing property owners to install water, septic and electric connections and rent space to someone who owns a mobile unit. Alternately, the property owner can provide and rent out the tiny house (or other mobile unit) as well as the space with hookups.

Either way, more affordable housing units can be up and running in short order. This is a win-win for property owners and renters seeking affordable housing options. Also, these units provide safe, affordable housing at no cost to the county.

Sonya Tafejian

Penngrove

Modern architecture

EDITOR: Many have said the proposed Appellation Petaluma (formerly Weaver Hotel) is “way too big” and “way too modern looking” for our historic downtown.

We don’t want another cheap and weak piece of architecture like the very disappointing yellow stucco building at the end of Western Avenue. The newer Theater District was a reasonably successful downtown addition. Meanwhile, nothing else is getting built downtown.

I was a lone voice at the Planning Commission study session saying the empty corner lot should become a large iconic landmark. It is a gateway cornerstone lot. Hotel or not, the ultimate architecture should not shrink in deference to the existing buildings downtown. Many of the old buildings that we love downtown are strong, vibrant, iconic architectural expressions.

Whatever gets built next needs to be “huge.” Our downtown is big, proud and strong. The buildings built in 1880 and 1920 look like they were built in 1880 and 1920. If something new gets built downtown now it should say forever “hey, I was built in 2024!” Why can’t we add to the downtown legacy with something new from today?

We should build the biggest, most publicly interactive – that means ways that the public can use it daily – “iconic landmark” that we can bear. I think to blend in like a Disneyland copy of 1880 is not the way to go. Weak and cheap like that yellow stucco building is not the way to go. Our current set of downtown zoning standards have kept downtown frozen in time. No doubt, that is what many people want. Meanwhile, the chain link fenced empty lot is all that we will continue to see any time soon.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

Nesting birds

EDITOR: In late May and early June, history was made in the Petaluma Wetlands, which is relevant for protecting nests of birds and supporting species survival during the climate crisis.

The very first bird nesting surveys took place at Shollenberger Park, Ellis Creek and Alman Marsh. Results of the surveys by biologist Lisa Hug (retained by Madrone Audubon with support of Petaluma Wetlands Alliance) mean we know where active bird nests are and can assure nest protection.

Once active nests are identified, a buffer zone is needed to protect the nesting area. Visitors to Shollenberger Park may notice higher than normal growth of grasses and weeds, along with small colored flags. The colored flags are markers, showing the boundary or edge of the protective buffer zone.

Since this is the first time Petaluma Wetlands has had surveys for active nesting season, Feb. 15 to Aug. 31, it's understandable the public may have questions about a change in appearance of grasses and weeds. It’s critically important to stay on the trails and to not encroach into or enter a buffer zone.

After the heavy rains we had earlier this year, wildlife abounds at Shollenberger Park. Once nesting season is over, resumption of normal maintenance activities can proceed. We are doing our part to support successful nesting and also assuring legal compliance with federal and state regulations protecting nesting birds.

Craig Cherrstrom

Petaluma

