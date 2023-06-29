Understanding Festivals of Eid

EDITOR: For almost 2 billion Muslims around the world, there are two most important religious holidays. One is Eid al-Fitr and the other is Eid al-Adha.

Eid means celebration in Arabic. So, what are these festivals? Let us take them one by one.

First Eid al-Fitr, which took place April 21. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and is a time of joy, feasting and community gathering. Not only feasting with friends and family and community it is also a celebration of having ended Ramadan the holy month of fasting successfully when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and abstain from eating and drinking even the basic foods and beverages.

Next is Eid al-Adha, which in Petaluma was on Wednesday, June 28. It is the celebration in the honor of Messenger Abraham (Ibrahim is his actual name in Arabic) when he was willingly ready to sacrifice his son Ishmael (Ismael in Arabic) according to God’s will for the sake of God. Messenger Ibrahim dreamt that God is asking him to sacrifice for His sake the thing he loves the most.

Ibrahim mentioned his dream to Ismael his son. Ismael said since you love me the most, God wants you to sacrifice me in His name. Do it and you will find me patient. Ismael lied down on the ground, and when Ibrahim put the knife on his son’s neck to sacrifice God switched Ismael with the male sheep the Ram.

Adha means sacrifice in Arabic, and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha and honor Ibrahim to come out of the test successfully that God put him in. What we can learn from this? God does not want us to sacrifice our kids for His sake neither slaughter the animal and only celebrate but it teaches us to live for the welfare of others.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Help struggling families

EDITOR: The Argus-Courier’s June 16 story was disturbing. With the headline “Study: 25% of North Bay households struggling,” along with the information that “seven in 10 single mothers in California,” can’t afford life’s minimum basic necessities.

America has 4% of the world’s population, while we generate 25% of the world’s Gross National Product. Why do most of the world’s 38 developed, market-oriented democracies, with higher rates of taxation, have better class mobility (the American Dream) and income equality? Many have lower rates of poverty and illiteracy (the majority of adults in America read at or below the sixth-grade level).

The prosperity generated after WWII for three decades was shared by workers, CEOs and the wealthy. The government funded college educations for white servicemen. White GI’s could buy homes without down payments. We built a white middle class the envy of the world (with “white reparations”).

However, the sharing in the economy’s increased productivity stopped. For 50 years, worker average incomes and Black wealth stagnated. The rich got richer. No wonder many Americans are angry, frustrated, fearful. The power of money’s influence is clearly demonstrated with their successful right-wing propaganda fantasy that governmental assistance to people diminishes their freedom — the opposite is true.

The pragmatism, strength and enguiniety of the American people have created our great nation. For a few months at the end of COVID-19, parents received up to $300 per child towards the cost of raising them. This briefly cut America’s immoral poverty rate by almost 50%. What better proof is there that government can help our economy promote social needs such as child care, early child and college education, rental assistance and home ownership, all of which promote freedom and the common good? Any contrary mythology of magical market solutions is unsupported by truth and fact.

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Losing the fair

EDITOR: This letter is in response to the Community Matters column by John Burns on June 16.

This column was simply a restatement of the talking points of the city of Petaluma’s political letter to the State Fair Board. The current Fair Board is able to operate at a break-even point due to the supplemental revenues from the various rentals that occur on the property year-round. By usurping this revenue source, the city is bankrupting the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

By not allowing a longer-term lease, the city is refusing the capital funding that the state has offered. And worse, by taking over the deferred maintenance and using public funds to pay for operations, security and repairs the city is diverting funds from existing and important city functions.

After spending $400,000-plus on a consultant to put our incorporated community through a guided decision-making process, the City Council refuses to acknowledge that 70% of the public want the Sonoma-Marin Fair to remain. The posturing by both the Fair Board and City Administration needs to stop now. I believe unless the City Council gets reasonable and sits down with the Fair Board to negotiate a reasonable operating agreement, we will lose our community fair.

Bryant Moynihan

Petaluma

Send letters to publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.