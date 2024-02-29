Vote yes on B and E

EDITOR: As the superintendent of Petaluma City Schools (PCS) and a lifelong educator, my experience has shown that highly qualified and dedicated teachers and staff make the difference in creating high-performing and supportive schools for our students.

Measures B and E are on the March 5 ballot and are vital for ensuring that our schools have the resources and staff needed to provide a high-quality education to every student in our district. Over the past several years, we’ve faced significant challenges with fluctuating and inadequate state and federal funding, resulting in the loss of many of our district’s great educators.

Measures B and E offer a local solution to this problem by providing locally controlled funding that, if passed, will allow us to attract and retain great teachers, maintain smaller class sizes, and enhance STEM programs in PCS. A citizens’ oversight committee and annual audits ensure all funds are spent as promised and by law no funds can be taken away by the state.

Our local students deserve great teachers and great schools. Measures B and E make that possible. Please join me and other community leaders in voting yes on B and E.

Matthew Harris

Superintendent, Petaluma City Schools

Supporting B and E is essential

EDITOR: Supporting Measures B and E is essential for Petaluma's future. These measures secure necessary funding to retain and attract quality teachers for our children, addressing the critical teacher shortage and ensuring high standards of education. By voting yes, we invest in our community's most valuable asset — our youth. Let us unite for the well-being of our schools and our community and vote in favor of Measures B and E.

John Crowley

Petaluma

Time for decisions on D Street

EDITOR: In February of last year, the City Council approved a joint proposal to resolve a 20-year dispute over the future of the Scott Ranch property, allowing construction of 28 homes and the extension of Putnam Park by 47 acres, down to the historic red barns and D Street.

Our group, Kelly Creek Protection Project, believes that by bringing an entrance to Putnam Park down the creek to D Street, many more people will be able to enter the park by walking and bike riding, rather than driving. For that to happen, D Street needs to be slower, quieter and safer than it is now. Davidon Homes will contribute greatly to that goal by building a roundabout at Windsor and D Street and improving adjacent sidewalks and crosswalks.

On March 11, the City Council will consider a staff plan for long overdue improvements to D Street to calm the traffic and make intersections and crosswalks safer. Also, the existing bike lanes are faded and include parked cars. The council will hear a wide variety of views from our community and seek compromise, as we know well. Fortunately, some solutions can be put in place quickly, tested, and adjusted to optimize the impacts and benefits. Special attention should be given to how the bike lanes and crosswalks will look to motorists, to avoid collisions with pedestrians, wheelchairs, strollers and cyclists.

Ultimately, to reduce vehicular traffic and promote alternative modes of transportation, the city’s attention must go beyond D Street. For visitors to Putnam Park from the whole city, that includes safe access via B Street, Western, over LaCresta, and public transit from Windsor to 4th and C Street, and all the way down to the SMART train.

Greg Colvin

Petaluma

D Street proposals are misguided

Because I have 40 years in the profession of Urban Design and Community Planning, I look at the D Street proposals a bit differently.

I see D Street as an exceptional example of good city planning. In all of the communities that I have designed, the most important ingredient has been a well-defined framework of streets, defined by tree-lined parkways, park locations and proper land use interface. When people travel through it, the street corridor establishes the image and sense of place. You can see both the positive and negative examples of this throughout Petaluma.

D Street stands out because it beautifully achieves this sense of place. Historically it has been an important main entrance to the city of Petaluma. It was and still is a good idea that creates a unique sense of place for the city.

I support slowing the traffic down and I support reducing the length of crossing for the pedestrian and providing visual friction to slow traffic down. But adding bike lanes to an already crowded street when we have a superior bike lane existing on B Street, with better and safer connections to downtown and the riverfront, does not seem needed or justified.

Removing parking to achieve bike lanes has neighborhood implications related to major event days and handicap access and should be carefully evaluated since parking will spread into the adjacent neighborhoods. Removing parallel parking, contrary to the stated premise of slowing traffic down, will create the sense of more open pavement and effectively increase traffic speed.

D Street is an important boulevard for the city as a whole and its evaluation should not be limited only to the view of traffic engineering and bike trail interests. It should be evaluated in the larger context of community planning. We need a better understanding and agreement of what we are sacrificing and what we are gaining.

Roger McErlane

Petaluma

D Street bike lane fits city policy

EDITOR: Historic D Street, our grand boulevard gateway to the west, is for all of us, and not just when we're driving motor vehicles. We have an opportunity to make it calmer, safer and more welcoming by implementing a quick-build plan to provide more space for pedestrians, bicycle riders and other forms of transportation besides cars.

Street parking is a sticking point. Many of us are adamant about having the privilege of "free" publicly supported parking in front of every home. Yet, this is public land. The cost of reserving it for private parking is enormous. It can prohibit public resources such as bike lanes, which are crucial for safe streets, reduced automobile congestion, and reducing fossil fuel pollution.

According to city research, the parking on D Street is “underutilized.” I rarely see as many as three cars on a block, often less. The city’s plan to repurpose some of these parking spots for new bike lanes is logical and aligns with city policy.

In several years, D Street will be rebuilt. By implementing a forward-looking pilot design we can reduce speeding and collisions, lower the noise levels for neighbors, and welcome more human-powered circulation.

And this is temporary — it won't be set in concrete. We get to try it out and see how it works.

Barry Albert Bussewitz

Petaluma