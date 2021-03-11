Letters to the Argus-Courier March 11

Kudos on selection of Harris as next superintendent

EDITOR: I want to commend the Petaluma City Schools Board of Education for their wisdom in selecting Matthew Harris to be the new Superintendent. After I retired, I was lucky enough to work at McKinley elementary for a year and a half when Matt was principal. It had been too many years since I had been involved with a principal who so deftly led and inspired his school and that was a glorious treat for me.. Matt is committed to improving every facet of education-- curriculum, administration, leadership—but best of all is his respect for, and involvement with, students, teachers, staff, and parents. It will be wonderful to have a home-grown superintendent!! Lucky us!!!

Bobbin Tobin

Petaluma

Petaluma Museum Association seeks help

EDITOR: The Petaluma Museum Historical Library and Museum is the repository of Petaluma’s history. The Petaluma Museum Association’s mission statement is “Preserving the Unique History of Petaluma and Providing Educational and Cultural Services to the Community.”

Our mission is achieved through exhibits, displays and events at the museum, allowing the citizens of our town and its visitors to take a walk back in time, explore how life used to be and learn about the people that helped found Petaluma.

The museum is home to many artifacts and collections that are displayed and updated throughout the year. Many of our items are stored in several offsite facilities as well as the museum basement. We are currently in the process of consolidating our collections and we are reaching out to the Petaluma community to see if anyone is able to help, either financially or with a storage site at a reasonable cost. The museum is a 501(c)(3) and funds are limited.

The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have kept us closed us for the past year, and our monetary donations and fundraising have significantly dwindled. It is with this in mind that we are reaching out to you, the residents of Petaluma. We hope that individuals in the community may know of a secure, fire-safe storage site or location where the museum could consolidate its collections and where the artifacts could be stored.

If you are able to help or have any information to share, please reach out to us. Please contact us at: pmusuem.info@petalumamuseum.com

Debbie Countouriotis

Petaluma Museum Association Vice President

I support blower ban in Petaluma

EDITOR: I stand with Carol Crabill and Rebecca Birch. Time for Action!

Blowers are bad for our health, and bad for the earth. Blowers cause noise and air pollution. Blowers affect the workers, pedestrians, day sleepers and pandemic home-bound children.

Blowers also cause air pollution, harmful not only to people nearby - workers, children and pedestrians -- but also to the earth.

Many cities in Sonoma County and across the U.S. have banned gas-powered blowers. (City of Sonoma, Sebastopol, and Washington, D. C.) What are we waiting for?

The laborers are in the first line of exposure, and here in Petaluma the majority are Hispanic immigrants. Stand up for social justice!

Blower noise is harmful to landscape workers, pedestrians, day sleepers, home workers, children, the ill and the disabled (70 - 75 dB at 50 feet). Blower noise hurts gardener's hearing. Hearing loss by noise is irreversible. Noise causes stress-related illnesses.

Gasoline blowers use inefficient, two-cycle engines, which emit carbon dioxide and solid particulate matter. Leaf blowers raise street dust which includes dog feces as well as lead, arsenic and elemental carbon. Such air pollution affects health of vulnerable populations, especially children with asthma and elderly with lung conditions. It irritates eyes, harms lungs, and causes cancer and premature death.

Carbon dioxide from gas blowers rises to the stratosphere, increasing greenhouse gases, and in turn global warming and climate change. One gallon of gas becomes 19.6 pounds of carbon dioxide.

In the light of the Climate Emergency and Social Justice, ask the Petaluma City Council to ban gas powered blowers!

Ellen Solomon

Petaluma

Editor’s note: The above letter from Ellen Solomon ran, in part, in last week’s edition of the Argus-Courier. It is reprinted here in its entirety.

We need to stay vigilant about virus

EDITOR: Why are states, cities and counties opening up for 100% occupancy and dropping mask mandates? This is deeply flawed thinking. Follow the science. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sonoma County doctors, experts on CNN and MSNBC and the White House Coronovirus Task Force clearly are gravely worried about this.

Vaccines are up, hope is up, fear is down, infections are down, hospitalizations and down, death is down. We’re so close to opening schools and businesses. The Biden administration is ahead of schedule in securing vaccines. Let’s not screw this up.

Wait. We’re almost there. Hang on. Do it for yourself, your family, your coworkers, your community, your kids, humanity.

Janie Haggerty

Cotati

City Council should expand access to Helen Putnam Park

EDITOR: I look forward to visiting the Helen Putnam Park extension planned for Kelly Creek as part of the Scott Ranch development. The development is scheduled for a City Council vote next week. The park will have amenities for all and provide more room to roam for visitors to Helen Putnam. If approved, I urge the City and its partners to address two shortcomings: insufficient park access for low-income Petalumans and the increase in GHG emissions from development. Expanding public transit to the park and neighborhoods would help on both fronts.

There is currently no public transit to the proposed development site or park, nor is any planned. The planning office told me there is insufficient demand. I would argue there is no demand because there has never been a functional supply to any area south of Petaluma Boulevard, let alone the edge of town. The park and homes will be more than a mile from the only bus line that offers weekend service. They will be in an area that has one of the highest levels of tree canopy of anywhere in the city (20%) and one of the lowest poverty rates (15%). Compare this to 5% tree canopy and a 54% poverty rate in the area where the Petaluma River Park will be. Everyone, especially those who live in park-poor areas, deserves safe and easy access to this fabulous new park.

Emissions from mobile sources (cars) are expected to cause more than two-thirds of the GHG emissions associated with the new homes. This pushes the City farther away from its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. Dependable transit can reduce vehicle miles traveled and serve both the new homes and other neighborhoods along the D Street corridor.

I urge City Council to vote yes on the park, and not stop there.

Claire Jahns

Petaluma