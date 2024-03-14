Caulfield connector a waste of time

EDITOR: The irony does not go unnoticed. For years, opponents of the Rainier cross-town connector argued that its price tag made it unaffordable. And so they insisted on prioritizing the Caulfield “southern crossing” drawbridge to the Petaluma Boulevard South traffic circle, which they assumed would be more affordable.

But now, city staff has confirmed that the southern crossing and its drawbridge will cost $87.9 million to achieve. Over the decades the city has carefully saved up traffic impact fees paid by developers; that fund balance has now grown to $33.9 million. And even if all of that is used to fund the southern crossing, there remains a funding gap of $54 million.

A $54 million funding gap is gigantic and likely insurmountable. It would take several more decades to accumulate sufficient additional impact fee dollars, and by then the project cost will have increased with inflation. Nor is the southern crossing project likely to attract significant grant funding, as its benefits would be entirely local, rather than regional.

And so now we have an “Emperor’s New Clothes” situation where the Rainier haters will continue to insist on pursuing the southern crossing despite the simple fact, glaringly obvious to everyone with eyes, that that project is completely unaffordable and unachievable.

It is time to pause work – and stop wasting money and staff time – on the southern crossing. It is also time to seriously study whether a slimmed-down, environmentally friendly Rainier cross-town connector, with an at-grade crossing of the SMART tracks, is a superior alternative from the perspectives of both affordability and traffic relief.

If the City Council majority continues to insist on Caulfield or nothing, the community will get nothing. And that would be a shame, because Petaluma needs another cross-town connector to relieve traffic.

Mike Healy

Petaluma City Council

Gender and racial pay gaps persist

EDITOR: March 12 was Equal Pay Day, however, this wasn’t a celebration. Despite the Equal Pay Act being introduced more than 60 years ago, gender and racial pay gaps persist.

There’s no debate about the enormous value women bring to the U.S. economy. Yet thanks to systemic sexism and decades of discrimination, women still are paid, on average, just 84 cents for every dollar paid to a man. This gap only worsens when we include women working part-time or seasonally, widening it to 78 cents.

This gender pay gap exists for every age group, in nearly every profession, and widens over a woman’s lifetime. It follows women throughout their lifetime, making it harder to pay back student loans, save money to buy a house, and plan for retirement. And the situation is dramatically more lopsided for most women of color.

Encourage Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act and update and strengthen the Equal Pay Act to help close the gender pay gap, so that all workers can take home a fair paycheck and employers have incentives to comply with the law. We need an economy where all women can work with equality, safety, and dignity, starting with pay equity. The Paycheck Fairness Act would be a solid step in that direction.

As a member of the American Association of University Women in Petaluma, an organization dedicated to advancing gender equity and women’s economic security, I urge Congress to ensure that all women are fairly and equitable compensated for their work.

Pam Granger

Petaluma AAUW

Thank you 4th DAA

EDITOR: Last month, Petaluma National Little League received a generous donation of approximately 30 tables and 300 chairs from the 4th District Agricultural Association. Our annual baseball cap ceremony, which serves 400 participants and their families, would not have happened if not for the 4th DAA’s generous and prompt donation. We would like to formally thank the 4th DAA for continuously supporting the youth in our community.

Hannah Rizzo

Petaluma National Little League