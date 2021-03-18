Letters to the Argus-Courier March 18

Recognizing Women’s History Month

EDITOR: The month of March is designated as Women’s History Month, and also Military Women’s History Month. Historic figures from Deborah Sampson, who served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and Clara Barton, who served as a hospital nurse during the Civil War to Dr. Olivia Hooker, the first African American woman to join the Coast Guard and Sgt. Mary Castro the first Hispanic woman to join the WAAC during World War II. Capt. Kristen Griest, becoming the first female infantry officer in 2016. There are many of us in the community, still serving, supporting our sister and brother veterans, also volunteering in many facets throughout the community. So, to my sisters, who have served from World War II to the present: Thank you for serving and all you continue to do to contribute to your country.

Rose K. Nowak

President, Redwood Empire Unit 77

Military Women Across the Nation

On Petaluma Creamery: What took so long?

EDITOR: My question to our City Leaders is why it took decades for the City to force Petaluma Creamery into what we hope will finally be compliance with the city’s wastewater treatment requirements? Of course, we want to keep this storied business in the city. But we could have saved them a lot of fines if the city had had the spine to force this issue before the creamery accrued fines over $1 million.

Thanks to Peggy Flynn for finally getting this handled.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

A question of bicycle safety

EDITOR: Who or what governmental entity in Petaluma monitors bicycle safety? Bicycle safety should be a major concern for Petaluma, not only for those on bicycles who can sustain life-changing traumas, but for pedestrians. A bicycle hitting a pedestrian can cause significant injuries, even death. Such accidents are increasingly open to lawsuits.

It appears that bicyclists in Petaluma are not monitored to the degree that operating these vehicles should demand, and that Petaluma needs to step up education about bicycle safety and etiquette. This has been all the more obvious during the COVID-19 shutdown due to the numbers of people who started biking.

While I understand and accept young children riding tricycles and bicycles on sidewalks, I cannot fathom why adults on bikes continue to ride on sidewalks, especially when there is a perfectly good bicycle lane adjacent. If they do not feel safe in the bike lane, that needs to be addressed. But, in general, sidewalks should be for pedestrians, not bicycles. Even when there isn't an alternative route for bicycles, riders should slow and even stop to make sure that pedestrians hear them and have time to get out of the way before passing those walking. Some people, especially older people, are relatively deaf and do not hear the bicycles approaching.

Even more concerning are reports of Petaluma teenagers on bicycles seeming to use them to terrorize pedestrians. Perhaps, these young people do not understand how dangerous a mishandled bicycle can be. At the very least, they are being rude.

So, who in Petaluma is responsible for monitoring bicycles? Is it the Petaluma Police Department? The Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee? The City Council? Before Petaluma adds more bicycle routes it seems paramount that there is sufficient monitoring of bicycle safety and an education effort in place.

Carol Crabill

Petaluma

Banning leaf blowers shouldn’t be a priority

EDITOR: Many of my neighbors use landscaping services weekly, or biweekly. Most of the services use gas-powered blowers for approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Do I like the noise? No, but it is hardly as dire as some recent letter writers would have us believe. None of it happens before 8 a.m. The use is always fairly brief. Without exception, if I am walking outside near a service using a blower, the worker idles the blower until I am past. The letter cites carbon dioxide emissions as another reason to ban the blowers. The amount of gas used in blowers is inconsequential compared to the biggest user, the transportation sector. Policies that address that sector would have a much bigger payoff. Lastly, Sonoma’s ban on gas powered blowers was cited in a letter as an example, but what wasn’t mentioned was that electric blowers are allowed, with limits on their use. A ban on gas blowers is not a ban on all blowers.

I understand that blowers allow the workers to do their job efficiently which is key to making a business profitable. If the city council were to entertain a ban on gas powered blowers, it is crucial that they solicit input from the businesses that use blowers. The recent editorial on the unintended consequences of other bans stated “A prohibition on gas stations, like so many green policies, has the potential to hurt those who can least afford to be hurt.” It goes on to say, “we encourage city leaders to remain cognizant of unintended consequences.” I would also like to ask, is this really the time for the city to use its valuable and limited resources to take on this issue? It seems there are more pressing things that need attention at this time.

Carol Castillo

Petaluma

County and cannabis

EDITOR: How is it possible that the supervisors are considering an ordinance that would allow more than 65,000 acres of commercial cannabis to be grown outdoors in Sonoma County (more than our current winery acreage) and amends the general plan, giving cannabis right-to-farm privileges that don’t exist at the state level (no permit hearings, no neighbor notification, no nuisance restrictions) with no California Environmental Quality Act review required, and The Press Democrat doesn’t mention it?

Please let your readers know that after two or three years of working with cannabis industry representatives, county staff gave residents one month, which ends Thursday, and four virtual town hall meetings to participate in the process.

We’d appreciate an article on all the ordinance details and changes to inform people about this important change to our county culture, appearance, safety and smell. How about it?

Paul Decker

Petaluma

GOP cancel culture

EDITOR: I think we can all see what the Republican Party platform is going to be for 2024: cancel culture. I’m sure they’re already in negotiations with Mr. Potato Head’s manager, as Mr. Potato Head appears to be the face of the Republican Party going forward. Apparently addressing the dire needs of millions of Americans, many of them their own constituents, is too insignificant for Republicans to seriously address.

And please tell me what it is when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz flies all the way to Wyoming in an attempt to cancel out his colleague, Liz Cheney, or when multiple state GOP committees censure their colleagues for voting their consciences.

If you are Republican, and do not worship at the altar of Donald Trump, Republicans have proven they have no problem eating their own. No cancel culture here.

There are three things Republicans are really good at (and no, legislating is not one of them) — obstruction, deflection and hypocrisy. The latter they have truly mastered.

Laura Gross

Petaluma