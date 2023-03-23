Support student voices

EDITOR: Regarding the article that was recently published, “Petaluma district bars journalists from school ‘walk-in’ demonstrations at two campuses,” as a student that attends one of these schools, I am upset.

I believe that school officials should have taken care of this issue differently. Our main purpose for the walk-in was to promote awareness towards school violence. As students, we use these walk-ins as a way to protest and make our voices heard.

School violence is an issue that should be affecting everyone in our community especially after the rough weeks Sonoma County has had. Local media should have been allowed on campus, as it provides more exposure and support towards these important issues. It discourages me as well as other students that the media was prohibited to be involved in the walk-in.

In the future, media should be allowed onto campuses to provide more support and coverage on activities that affect students. They have a voice, we are all part of this community. We should all have our voices heard.

Journalists should be allowed to cover these stories, they are our reality, whether it's a negative or positive issue. It should be covered.

Mariana Rodriguez

Petaluma

Journalists on campus

EDITOR: I think the article headlined “Petaluma district bars journalists from school ‘walk-in’ demonstrations at two campuses” took a good approach towards the situation by staying neutral and just giving the facts.

When writing an article I can see how it would be hard to not come off as biased but I think the Argus-Courier did a good job. I think that what the principal did was wrong but it's hard to blame him when he has to do so much and is still getting all the blame put on him. But with this threat that a student made saying he was going to shoot students with an AR-15, I think that this walk out we did last week shows that we need a change.

I personally felt scared when I heard this threat and didn't go to school, along with lots of my friends. Without a serious change I don't see how anyone will be able to make it through high school without being in fear of their life.

James Ainsworth

Petaluma

Amplified by media

EDITOR: Matthew Harris, you blew it again. At walkouts to honor our kids’ rights to free speech, you banned journalists from covering their protest.

My Petaluma middle schooler had the great experience of protesting against gun violence last year in a march from McNear to downtown, where she learned the power of protest and the might of media coverage the following day. She was proud to know that she contributed to Petaluma passing safe gun storage rules soon after the students spoke out.

My Casa senior asks me weekly how he is supposed to feel safe at school. There is almost nothing more disempowering as a parent than to have to answer that question each time with “I don’t know.” He also must now wonder how he is supposed to feel heard.

Don’t hide behind lawyers and “this was a school event.” Do the right thing for our kids and tell them today you made a bad call. Student voices are vital, and they deserve to be amplified by the media.

Shannon Morgan Stearns

Petaluma

Youth have spoken

EDITOR: It is crucial that we investigate root causes of violent behavior and stress in our youth.

This should be a commitment for all the school districts, SCOE, county and cities.

Last night, city council had an opportunity to tackle one of the many root causes: Housing insecurity. One councilmember asked to potentially have the city fund an SRO program.

They would rather spend 200k per year, per officer instead of providing more mental health services in our schools. Data shows that SROs overwhelmingly contribute to the school to prison pipeline.

For example, PCS during the 2021-2022 school year:

∎ 7.7% African American students were suspended, even though they only make up 1% of the school population.

∎ 5.6% of Latinx students, who make up more than one third of the students, were suspended.

SRO programs criminalize our youth and lack appropriate training. SROs don’t keep our students safe. Students are not convinced they need SROs on campus. PPD needs to come up with data that show us rather than the anecdotes stories we hear. We should be spending money on more mental health resources, restorative and transformative practices. Invest in solutions to keep racism from continuing its harm.

I am putting a plug as well for the Black Therapy Fund. Visit sonomacountyblackforum.com.

Zahyra Garcia

Chair of the Criminal Justice For NAACP Santa Rosa-SoCo Branch Executive Committee

Scott Ranch

EDITOR: On Feb. 27 the City Council, after 20 years of debate, multiple revisions and considerable community angst, approved the Scott Ranch proposal which will increase Putnam Park by 47 acres and build 28, climate-smart homes. The mayor and council members who voted unanimously for this elegant proposal should be commended for their good sense and ability to look beyond the claims of the perpetual opponents.