Letters to the Argus-Courier March 25

Expanding Helen Putnam Regional Park

EDITOR: The expansion of beloved Helen Putnam Regional Park is such a wonderful opportunity! How could our City Council possibly not enthusiastically endorse it?!!

Look at how the community benefits: Needed Housing appropriate to the neighborhood; 44 more acres of Park for residents to hike; expanded trails - Visitor facilities and trails from the corner of Windsor Drive and D Street; more parking and greater access; historic preservation - restored Barn Center and permanent protection of Scott Ranch’s red dairy barns; protection of critical habitat; butterfly garden; public gathering space and space for an educational center; accessible seating areas and eco-friendly rest rooms.

What’s not to LOVE?

Please, let's not become a city with a vocal minority out-shouts the wishes of the majority. Future generations will be grateful we did what was best for Petaluma as a whole.

William Theile

Petaluma

Speak up about national issues, too

EDITOR: President Biden won Petaluma by a sizable margin. Finally, we have an idea of the policies his administration will be pursuing. Those policies will deeply affect Petaluma. Below are issues every bit as relevant as those raised in John Burns’ column.

Do Petalumans agree with opening the southern border to unrestricted immigration? Serious costs to the city and residents are involved. Here are some: humanitarian, city services, health, welfare, education and law enforcement. Local communities will again bear all costs because Congress and the President have done absolutely nothing toward providing policy cost reimbursement to communities. Ten million remain unemployed and encampments are growing in and around town. Is open immigration hunky dory with everyone? Silence can only mean yes.

By April, almost everyone who was in the “protected” category will have had access to COVID-19 inoculations. So, what now? Do we focus on opening the economy or seek to achieve zero people contracting the disease? If it is somewhere in between, then policy makers must tell us and explain how it is to be determined. We have to know. The public has been exceptionally tolerant and mindful of unilateral actions taken so far. However, the government-run COVID-19 response has created a massive gap between those who suffered real damages from the precautions and those who were just inconvenienced. And all of those obligations are rooted in losses that now have to be made up.

Then there are the scandals involving totally false accusations and gross abuse in our justice systems. Status: unresolved. Every single governmental misdeed has had the same result: nothing happened. Remember the financial crisis? Only one person went to jail while many lost everything. Only this time political dogma, good-old-boy relationships, and paid propagandists masquerading as journalists in media are sweeping all the gross violations of our laws under the rug. Is this OK with Petalumans?

If silence is the answer, then does anyone really care?

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

City hiring with climate expertise a must

EDITOR: In its March 8 Measure U workshop, the Petaluma City Council approved hiring new city staff to start filling the gaps left by the economic downturns of the last two decades. These new hires present Petaluma with a critical pathway to achieving our Climate Action Framework goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. In order to meet such an incredibly ambitious goal, our new hires must have the climate experience and know-how to win both state and federal grants available to implement climate action programs. We don’t have time to wait for current staff to learn on the job nor can we expect one staff sustainability manager to be on top of every grant opportunity for every program. Every department needs a climate expert.

On March 8, City Manager Peggy Flynn spoke to her commitment to meeting the city’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. It is imperative that she seeks candidates with a working knowledge of climate change solutions, experience in implementing climate action policies in a governmental setting, and expertise in winning climate-oriented grants. This especially applies to hires for public works, for community relations and communications, transportation, parks and for economic development.

We are in a climate emergency. Time is ticking and our deadline to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 is only nine years away. We talk about being “Climate Ready” but to walk the talk, we must hire city employees with a proven track record in winning grants now and implementing climate action programs as if our lives depended on it - because they do!

Davis Everett

Petaluma

City leaders must identify costs, priorities

EDITOR: John Burns recent op-ed in the (March 18 edition of the Argus-Courier), titled, “Big decisions loom, so stay engaged,” was confusing rather than enlightening.

He references the very expensive increase in sales tax approved by the voters in November and then indiscriminately identifies hundreds of millions of dollars of a wish list before tacking on the still under-financed Rainier Cross Town Connector.

The Rainier project has been talked about for more than 70 years. And with a 9.25% sales tax rate, we can afford to do almost anything, but not everything.

Before getting to Rainier, Burns lists street repair, a new fire station, a new police station, increased public safety staffing, and paying down Petaluma’s unfunded pension liabilities. All worthy expenditures and I dare to say even our new very high tax rate can not fund all of these wishes adequately.

Therefore, it becomes necessary to identify the cost of each and set priorities. The city council needs to do exactly that.

If Rainier is going to continue to be included in the Petaluma General Plan it is imperative that we know the cost of the project, and how the city is going to cover those costs. Otherwise, it remains traffic relief on paper only.

Burns references 72% of Petaluma once voted for the project. What was intentionally left out of the advisory vote was any reference to what it would cost, and how to pay for it.

Knowing the cost of something before buying into it hook, line and sinker is just common sense. If a road is presented as free most people will want it. If they find out they will have to pay for it, and a lot at that, and that the road predominantly is needed to facilitate development rather than traffic relief one might get a very different picture.

Janice Cader Thompson, RDH

Petaluma