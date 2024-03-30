Churchgoers need parking

EDITOR: I am one of many who attend the United Methodist Church on D Street. We need to be able to park on D Street. We also need to feel safe when we go from our cars to our many meetings at the church, which may involve crossing the street. Many of us are not able to walk several blocks to find parking, so other places are not an option.

Our church has two congregations as well as meetings every day of the week. It may surprise you to know that we house AA groups, Bible study groups, a mini library, a quilt group, a coffee meeting, the Village Network, craft sales, rummage sales and much more. This is an active place.

It is my understanding that there are other options that would not involve taking away our D Street parking, such as B Street.

Please do not install bike lanes on either side of D Street. This is a very busy street, and we all want it to be safe. Please remember that this is a truck route in addition to everything else. This makes it unsafe for bikers regardless of their ages.

Parking is a big issue that needs to be remembered. Please do not spend city money installing bike lanes on D Street. This would cause problems, not solve problems.

Gwen Petro

Petaluma

Desperate for gun reform

EDITOR: I have been thinking about Dr. John Maa’s recent statements on the Second Amendment.

I met Dr. Maa when I Introduced him at the Sonoma County AAUW-sponsored community event “Normalizing Safety: Gun Violence Prevention” in Petaluma on Jan. 28. Dr. Maa talked about the Second Amendment on that day, but more importantly, he talked about the devastating impact of gun violence in the emergency room.

In addition to Dr. Maa, we heard from a Petaluma mother, the police, an educator, and a student speaker. Her perspective was most meaningful to me. To be in school and be worried about an active shooter on campus. What to do? How does one prepare for this?

There is something wrong with a society that protects gun ownership over the lives of our young people. I want to leave this world a better place for my grandchildren. I can hardly comprehend that we do not have appropriate laws to prevent gun violence.

I am proud of the program Sonoma County AAUW presented. There were over 200 attendees on the day of a 49er championship game. I hope other communities across the state and the nation will provide similar events to educate people and get people to talk about gun safety. Who is held accountable or responsible for guns being the leading cause of death for American children?

To see a video of the Jan. 28 program, go to AAUWPetaluma.com.

Doris Tolks

AAUW Petaluma

Thank you from Una Vida

EDITOR: Una Vida would like to share a hearty thank you with the volunteers and community members that support the work we do in Petaluma. We are also grateful to the following businesses that donate to us: Grocery Outlet, Petaluma Pie Company, Crumbl Cookies, Lunchette, North Bay Storage, Baskin Robbins, Mariposa Ice Creamery, Torn Ranch, Mad Hatter Cakery, Petaluma Food Taxi, Sonoma Spice Queen, Out West Garage and Community Foundation Sonoma County.

We love that Petaluma is a town that seeks to work collaboratively and we are grateful to be a part of this community. Thank you, one and all.

Lynne Gordon Moquete

Una Vida

Bad highways in the North Bay

EDITOR: Why is it that major highways I am familiar with in the North Bay have issues that I don’t see in other states and other developed countries that I am familiar with? I find highways that have been rebuilt in recent years have dips seemingly as a result of inadequate road base preparation. To make matters worse, these depressions never seem to be corrected. With a relatively mild climate, is it assumed that good road bases are not essential? From what I see and feel when driving, any such assumption is not correct. Does any entity ever look at how new construction is holding up?

John S. Moore

Petaluma