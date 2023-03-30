Violence on campus

EDITOR: Thank you for your story (“Families, police respond to latest threat of violence at Petaluma High School,” March 15).

Regarding the recent rash of violence at our local public schools (violent fights at Casa Grande and Petaluma High, the two Petaluma junior high schools, issues at Petaluma elementary schools and other schools in the county too, like the murder at Montgomery High).

As you know, recently at Petaluma High School, an anonymous document circulated via electronic distribution through a Google doc in a classroom escalated to threats of sexual violence and gun violence. The contents of the document escalated and eventually became a threat by an anonymous individual who stated an assault weapon/gun would be brought to campus and approximately 50 people/students were named on the "hit list" as targets.

Approximately 600 Petaluma High students did not attend school on March 15, and were informed that their absence may not be excused. Also, a family that has two students (a freshman and a junior) were not going to send both of their children to school on March 16, but the freshman, a baseball player, was informed by a coach that if he didn't come to school he wouldn't be able to play this weekend.

Hopefully, you can write a follow-up news article to shed some light on this serious situation that is affecting our community, and communities across America. A "Town Hall" meeting took place March 15 at McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma and the seriousness of these acts of violence/threats of violence were barely addressed and these issues did not offer solutions (the people that attended the Town Hall actually sat in group circles and held discussions mostly about unrelated issues versus an open forum that would've been much more productive and beneficial due to the recent events).

Doug Hecker

Petaluma

Safety concerns

EDITOR: We have only lived here for a few years but have witnessed a lot of arguments. In the small Midwestern town of my youth, petty fighting over small issues was not unheard of, either.

That said, I never had to — unlike my son — wake up one morning, a day after having my life directly threatened, and face the decision about whether I was going to go to school, either for my safety or to be able to play in the baseball game after school. The girls among us were not openly threatened with rape.

The mischievous “joke” at the high school is ultimately not really a joke.

My mother was born during World War II, in Nazi Germany. She then escaped communism in East Germany, and her family joined a community in America that eventually accepted them.

Traute Lafrenz recently died at 103 years of age. She was in the White Rose movement that tried to stop the weak-minded men and women destroying her country. She was only able to stave off execution because the Allies liberated Germany three days before her second trial was to take place. Who will speak out, like Arnold Schwarzenegger in his recent must-watch video? Who will choose strength?

My mother and Traute Lafrenz were brave, and the stakes were so much higher. Will we, especially the men among us, declare this behavior unacceptable? It’s time to step up to the plate, as our children are also being asked to do.

Michael Williams

Petaluma

Unsung heroes

EDITOR: Quick, before yet another Atmospheric River hits us, I need to give a heartfelt shout-out to certain unsung heroes — our newspaper deliverers.

Remember the U.S. Post Office's creed? "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Well, the same is true of the people who deliver our newspapers, maybe double.

At least twice, around 6:30 or 7 a.m., during the seemingly unending foul weather we've experienced these past couple of months (torrential rains, unrelenting winds, even snow and hail, not to mention, very likely, navigating flooded freeways and streets), I saw our intrepid deliverer (I think her name is Hailee, and she lives in Marin County) in her white car, driving in the pitch dark, English-style, on the "wrong" side of the road against traffic, to deliver our daily Press Democrat and our weekly Argus-Courier. Talk about bravery, perseverance and a dedication to duty.

To Hailee and to all of them: Thank you for your service.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Mentoring magic

EDITOR: Thank you John Burns for reminding our Petaluma community that Mentor Me is a great way for people to support our youth. Did you know that kids who have mentors are more likely to have fewer absences from school, better attitudes towards school, fewer incidents of hitting others, less drug and alcohol use, more positive attitudes toward their elders and improved relationships with their parents? We are all so frustrated about what is going on with our kids today. Becoming a mentor might just be the answer you are looking for to help our community. Please contact wearementorme.org if you are interested.