A vision for East Washington Street

EDITOR: East Washington Street from Petaluma Boulevard to Adobe Road has almost everything a Petaluman could want: coffee shops, a library, Kenilworth Park, markets, restaurants, a bike store, the Fairgrounds, ice cream, a drug store, a SMART station, primary care medical offices, fast food outlets, a skate park, a swimming pool, all that Target Center offers, sports fields, walking and bike trails, the new River Park, the airport, and dense residential neighborhoods.

But East Washington Street is not inviting in itself. It is not a pleasant place to walk. It is gray and dingy and has few trees.

What if it became the East Washington Green Corridor? What if it became a delightful place to walk, with numerous shading trees, occasional benches where you could eat your burrito, chat, or simply rest? And a safe, dedicated bike and roller path.

Petaluma is already investing along the corridor by renovating the Fairgrounds, parks and housing near the SMART station, improving traffic safety on East Washington, and more. We can multiply the impact of these investments to transform East Washington into a delightful experience for all.

That’s the vision of many Petalumans, including ReLeaf Petaluma, an organization that plants trees in town (over 1,000 in the last two years) and works for a greener Petaluma. At ReLeaf we are urging the City Council to make East Washington one of its new Top Priorities, with both strategic and action plans to transform the East Washington Street gray infrastructure into a Green Corridor or Boulevard where traffic chaos is calmed and Petaluma walkers, bikers and rollers can feel comfortable and at home.

Charles Little

ReLeaf Petaluma

Ceasefire activists should stay home

EDITOR: Why are residents of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park coming to Petaluma to try and get a local elected body to weigh in on foreign policy? Their misguided and uninformed viewpoints are better expressed in their local council chambers.

What a waste of the council's time and energy.

Andrew Haynes

Petaluma

No Republicans or Democrats

EDITOR: Recently, astronomers from around the world have discovered the largest and brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a supreme black hole in the middle. The mysterious void is seven light years across, the size of 17 billion suns. The quasar itself is 500 trillion times brighter than our own blazing sun. The black hole has a voracious appetite, devouring the equivalent of one sun a day.

The images of this event have reached us from 12 billion light years away, so in the meantime the black hole has worked nonstop, partaking of a huge chunk of the cosmos. Do the math – all of the universe’s remaining galaxies out there, including our own measly Milky Way, will soon be eaten next, give or take a few billion years. Eventually, the entire universe will be swallowed up by the El Supremo Black Hole. Kaput. Gone.

From this overindulgence, the black hole will develop supreme indigestion in its solar nexus and burp. That sizable burp will be a new Big Bang spewing out billions of new galaxies and a billion billion new stars expanding across the old vacated space. Existence will start all over again, with countless new star systems and countless new planets, some developing new ecosystems and life.

From these primordial terrestrial soups, single cell life will emerge and, over the eons, evolve into more complex lifeforms, perhaps creating homo sapiens, and this time these new “humans” actually will be wise. There will be no Republicans and no Democrats.

Ronald Kincaid

Petaluma