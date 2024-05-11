John Shribbs is not a radical

EDITOR: In the April 19 Argus-Courier there were two letters criticizing a statement by Councilmember John Shribbs having to do with the role of cars in the future. Shribbs’ statement was later clarified. The context had to do with the proposed changes to D Street, not all cars in general.

I have known John Shribbs for several years and see him as reflecting the Commons as well as individual rights. He is passionate and tireless in his service to Petaluma.

I am not for changing the bike lanes and restricting street parking for automobiles on D Street, but having said that, I respect the balance that he and other council members are seeking. The description of him as radical is not how I know him.

Charles Merrill

Petaluma

Rewards of climate work

EDITOR: With much interest, we read about what folks in Petaluma were doing to make a difference in the climate crisis. We loved the story of the Butter and Egg Days float made from materials headed for the landfill (“Cool parade for a cool city,” April 24). Then there were the folks from Refill Mercantile dressed as mason jars and folks from Safe Streets Petaluma on their bikes. This must have been a great day for all.

We missed it, however. We were working with second graders at Valley Vista Elementary School in Bonita, planting bean seeds. We also shared with them the value of whales and that we need to protect the whales. Did you know that the average whale poops 90 pounds daily? Their poop contains carbon from living organisms, which goes to the deep ocean to stay for a very long time. The second graders loved this conversation.

Scientists tell us that the carbon in the atmosphere is at an all-time high, 420 parts per million. Humans and other creatures thrive when the CO2 level is less than 300 ppm. There is work to be done to remove the excess CO2, but it is entirely possible.

Check out foundationforclimaterestoration.org for additional information as well as “Ten Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Climate.”

Carol and Jeff England

Petaluma

Teens, watch for drunk driving

A pack of activities come for high school juniors and seniors now. For instance, Petaluma High School will have its prom on May 26. I missed many teenage joys, like prom, because a drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992.

I graduated in 1993 in a wheelchair with hearing difficulties. After 32 years, my hearing is still damaged and I can walk as best as I can. I am used to my daily challenges but I am trying to prevent others from facing this.

No one wants to live with these difficulties, I guarantee that. Believing you can drive like a pro after a beer or two is foolish. I’ve been trying to make that clear for 15+ years. Unforeseen injuries or death can come to yourself and others if you are not sober when driving. I know.

Teenagers have a long road ahead of them. If drinking, please designate a sober driver first. It is the best choice for all. Drinking and driving can bring a dead end to their future, and that of others.

Lori Martin

Tracy