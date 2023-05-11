Keep state out of fairgrounds

Save the fairgrounds? Yes! We Petalumans overwhelmingly agree, and we know best how to preserve our fairgrounds.

It became crystal clear at the latest Fairgrounds Town Hall that the state is trying to take control of the fairgrounds by dividing local Petalumans. The state board spread misinformation that the city “wants to take the fair away.” Yet, every council member and over 90% of Petalumans supports keeping the fair.

Also shocking was this wild claim — that Petalumans may not help anyone outside of Petaluma during an emergency evacuation with the fairgrounds managed locally. This is highly insulting. Petalumans volunteered in droves during the horrific fires across our county. With the fairgrounds under local control, absolutely we will help again.

So why is the state board so critical of Petalumans controlling our own fairgrounds? It sent the city a proposal to put on the fair, including a budget with and without the state controlling the property. Including the revenue they get from tenants, the state board is $424,200 in the hole.

Who would contract with or lend money to such a financially strapped group? The uncertainty about how repairs that have been mounting for decades will be addressed is exactly why we need to create a plan for how the site is used and how routine operations and maintenance is funded.

Petalumans love our fairgrounds, and we will keep them. Petalumans — not the state — are in the best position to manage and preserve it.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

PHCD gets rebrand?

EDITOR: I found the April 28 article; “Health care district gets rebrand” misleading.

The Petaluma Health Care District (PHCD) has served its purpose and needs to be disbanded to serve the public. And while I applaud the efforts of Elece Hempel and the Petaluma People Services Center, this is an effort to misappropriate the taxpayer monies that funded the construction of the Petaluma Valley Hospital.

The $52.6 million dollar sale to St. Joseph’s/Providence needs to be refunded to the community.

Bryant Moynihan

Petaluma

Hotel compromise

EDITOR: People are griping about the proposed new hotel at Petaluma Boulevard and B street. I’m for it, with a couple of modifications.

I don’t care that it will cater to rich people. Their sales and occupancy taxes will fix the roads and maintain our parks. I do care about parking and the proposed building design.

Here’s a potential solution. Allow the hotel to build over and under the sidewalk. The sidewalk area would form a covered walkway like they have in European cities. Shielded from the elements, it would become a place to get out of the rain (or the heat) or maybe stop for a coffee.

In return for this extra land, the hotel operator would agree to modify the design to fit the city’s style and include more parking. Perhaps the building could be stepped back more than it is in the current design, but starting at the street, with an extra small floor or two at the top. Retail is dying at the hands of Amazon. Petaluma is becoming a tourist town just in time. This hotel will help to anchor this new economy.

Neal Fishman

Petaluma

Maternity care

EDITOR: I just read an article that Petaluma Hospital's birthing unit is closing down. Where will women find support and care around having a baby in Sonoma County? The reason given is that Providence is unable to "permanently secure obstetrics anesthesia and recruit physicians.“

Providence is a nonprofit hospital that has as its mission "As expressions of God's healing love, witnessed through the ministry of Jesus, we are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable."

Apparently, being steadfast does not include the ability to recruit qualified providers.

Mary L. Flett, Ph.D.

El Verano

