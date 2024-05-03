Celebrate National Historic Month

EDITOR: May is National Historic Month, when cities and towns across the United States host events promoting the importance of historic places, and Petaluma is no exception.

For the third year, the Petaluma Museum has taken the lead in coordinating community programs with its many partners that highlight Petaluma’s cultural and architectural heritage. The first event, sponsored by the city of Petaluma and Urban Chat, took place on May 1 at the Museum, with urban planner Dan Zack discussing the role of adaptive reuse of historic buildings in downtown revitalization efforts.

Other events include presentations by the Petalumans of Yesteryear, walking tours, and a downtown architectural scavenger hunt. On May 15, a panel representing California Main Street, Sonoma County Tourism, Visit Petaluma, and the Petaluma Downtown Association will discuss the relationship between place-making, place-keeping and tourism at the former silk mill, now Hampton Inn Petaluma.

Then, on May 25, Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park will host its annual Living History Day.

To learn more, I encourage a visit to the Petaluma Museum, located at 20 Fourth Street and open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also find information on their website, petalumamuseum.com.

Katherine J. Rinehart

Petaluma

Rainier connector a better option

EDITOR: I couldn’t agree more with the writer of a recent letter regarding the Rainier crosstown connector. This long-planned project with the expensive overpass on 101 already completed makes much more sense than the Caulfield route. That option would require an expensive drawbridge and presumably an operator.

Obviously both options would be ideal, but if we have to choose, Rainier is surely the best, and probably the least expensive. It would be interesting to know what Petaluma residents think.

John Moore

Petaluma

Don’t miss Planfest next Saturday

EDITOR: Monday's City Council meeting was a seven-hour, content-rich meeting that covered our climate blueprint, general plan policy frameworks, and land use alternatives. It was the first major forward-looking update on the General Plan process, signaling that we have moved beyond the existing conditions reports and flood and sea level rise mapping.

This next phase is exciting for our community – our ideas and visions for the next 20-plus years – and I encourage everyone to participate. What will Petaluma look like in 2045? How will we preserve and evolve our unique character and sense of place? How will we house our workforce, move around the city safely, help seniors age in place, provide places and activities for youth, protect our natural environment, and support the arts and community spaces?

What does climate action look like from a land use and transportation standpoint?

To address these questions, don't miss out on Petaluma's Planfest, a General Plan Policy Framework Festival and Open House, next Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petaluma Fairgrounds’s Beverly C. Wilson Hall. Drop by or stay for a while. It is going to be a day filled with exciting discussions, activities, and the chance to shape our city's future.

This is a family friendly event, so bring your kids along for activities, prizes, and free tacos. For more information, visit planpetaluma.org/may-11th.

Veronica Olsen

Petaluma

Yes to Blue Zones, no to CAFOs

EDITOR: It is exciting to see Petaluma blossom during the Blue Zones Project, an initiative originating from studies of regions where people live longer and healthier lives. The initiative works towards making healthy choices easier through changes to our surroundings.

As a nurse working in Sonoma County, I’m grateful that Nichole Warwick has put Petaluma at the forefront of community health efforts. From food choices to public space designs, every aspect of our environment can be optimized to encourage healthier behaviors.

Being a Certified Blue Zone addresses the well-being of the whole community and also assures a sustainable model for future generations.

This visionary approach to wellness is reminiscent of an upcoming countywide ballot measure. Petalumans will be able to cast their vote to disallow facilities infamous for fouling the air, land, water and animals. Passing this piece of legislation would be a chance for us to show strong leadership in public health and solidify our commitment to the welfare of all that are living.

It is inspiring to see Petaluma become so proactive in the betterment of its future, not only by adopting the Blue Zones health initiative, but with the potentiality of a prohibition on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

Oscar Erik Allen

Larkspur