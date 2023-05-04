Batteries affect the environment

EDITOR: In the wake of climate emergency, a lot is being written, and talked about; but we need to talk about the batteries as well.

Let us face it, we live in a time and era that our life is driven by batteries in many ways. From our cellphones, laptops, electronic devices, to children’s toys and automobiles. Now another phenomenon the solar panels. But that is not only it; they are not only used in consumer goods; when storms knock out the power grid, batteries keep hospital equipment working and mode of transport running. If you have land line, you can still make the phone calls because batteries power the phone lines. With all these benefits there are some drawbacks as well.

If not disposed of properly and thrown in the household trash batteries end up in the land fill. As the battery casing corrode, chemicals leak into the soil and make their way into our water supply. Eventually they reach the ocean.

Just to put it in perspective – a cadmium rechargeable cellphone battery is enough to pollute 600,000 liters of water. It means that three such batteries can contaminate an Olympic-sized pool. And did you know that only 1 gram of mercury is enough to contaminate 400 liters of water?

Research shows that lithium can cause landfill fires that can burn underground for years, and releases toxic gases which increase the potential for human exposure.

In order to dispose of properly send individual batteries to specialized battery recyclers or see if retailers like Staples or Batteries Plus are still participating in take-back services or contact your local solid waste program for more options.

Two other resources for finding a recycler are: Earth 911 database and Call2Recycle.org

Ifti Ahmed

Petaluma

No ‘canyons of Petaluma’

EDITOR: Historic Paris has retained its beauty because city planners have enforced a height limit over the centuries. Downtown Petaluma is a historic district, which is our pride and a tourist draw. Six floors on the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street would be grossly out of proportion to the surrounding area (“Aiming to be a central hub,” April 13).

Add to that the fact that only half the needed parking spaces are planned for the hotel rooms, and none for the increased usage generated by the restaurant, and you have a recipe for the kind of street choking seen in larger cities.

Do we really need a six-story hotel in the downtown? No. Let’s not let downtown become the “canyons of Petaluma” in the way of Manhattan.

Jerrie Patterson

Petaluma

Coastal protections

EDITOR: Protecting the Sonoma Coast hasn’t been easy, but as a community we bucked developers by passing laws and regulation that have kept us from losing a wild and beautiful environment. It hasn’t been easy, yet, we have prevailed. One of our recent successes was to expand the national marine sanctuary along the entire Sonoma Coast into Mendocino County.

The Gulf of the Farrallones marine sanctuary was a last step in preserving the coast because our forefathers put strong site-specific land protections in place early on to ensure we didn’t bend to developer pressures.

So far we haven’t. Until now, when Supervisor Lynda Hopkins appears to have convinced the Board of Supervisors to believe in the opinion of a hand-picked committee over their own planning commissioners, who voted to keep the area protected by keeping the Local Coastal Plan in place.

She may think an advisory committee carries more weight than the Planning Commission, or she may like the developer’s plans for expansion. I’m hopeful the majority of the board will think otherwise when they take a closer look at what it will mean if they do away with the site-specific protections that have kept this part of our county the envy of all others.

Lynn Woolsey

Petaluma

Two wrongs

EDITOR: Throughout history, it has often been the case that a dominant group defines another group in terms that degrade its moral status and undermine its chances for a dignified life. It was to escape this situation that my grandparents fled Russia, where pogroms against Jews based on long-held negative stereotypes were frequent.

Rabbi Hillel, in the 1st century B.C., said the central teaching of Judaism is this: “that which is hateful to you do not do to another.” But the present government of Israel would ignore Hillel’s view. Evidence for this is its expressed desire to annex all Palestinian lands through various measures, including home and school demolitions, denying water rights and forcing Palestinians to endure humiliating checkpoints. Overly long and spirit-crushing travel times are the result.

Antisemitism is always wrong. So, too, is the oppression of Palestinians. To say otherwise is to condemn both parties — Jews and Palestinians, alike — to endless strife.

Steven M. Delue

Petaluma

