Letters to the Argus-Courier, Nov. 17, 2023

EDITOR: As Thanksgiving approaches, we in Petaluma have a unique opportunity to combine fitness, fun, and philanthropy at the 16th Annual Petaluma Turkey Trot.

Scheduled for Nov. 23, this event isn't just a chance to enjoy a scenic four-mile trot or walk through the beautiful trails at Ellis Creek; it's a critical moment to support the Redwood Empire Food Bank through our canned food drive.

The Petaluma Turkey Trot, organized by MAD Architecture, Aqus Community, and the City of Petaluma/Parks and Recreation, has grown from a small gathering of 20 runners to an anticipated crowd of over 1,000 participants. This remarkable growth reflects our community's spirit and commitment to wellness and mutual support.

This year, we are placing special emphasis on the canned food drive for the Redwood Empire Food Bank. The holiday season can be particularly challenging for many in our community, and the food bank plays a crucial role in providing much-needed assistance. By bringing canned food items to the Trot, each participant can make a significant difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.

It's a perfect opportunity for families, friends, and individuals to come together, get some exercise before the big Thanksgiving feast, and most importantly, support a cause that directly impacts our community's well-being.

Participants must register at petalumaturkeytrot.com. We encourage everyone to join us at the Kaiser Employee Parking lot, 3900 Lakeville Highway, at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 23. Let's trot for fitness, fun, and food security this Thanksgiving!

John Crowley and Mary Dooley

Petaluma

How to heal hurting hearts

EDITOR: When the state of the world feels overwhelmingly sad, and our hearts literally hurt from stretching to embrace the humanity of those who are suffering, we might feel helpless and wonder what we can do to alleviate or mitigate the pain. Recently I had several experiences right here in Petaluma reminding me of the power of connection and community as we share one another’s burdens.

First, I’m part of a group of both Jewish and non-Jewish people who meet regularly to discuss and take action on national and local political/social issues. We were blessed to have a frank, heart-centered conversation about the discrimination some have experienced in their lives and how that has shaped their values.

I’m not Jewish, or part of any other minority that has endured the violence and cruelty they described. Despite their shameful experiences, they all believe that the way to peace does not include inflicting on others what was inflicted on them. As James Baldwin wrote, “Love is the work of mirroring and magnifying each other’s light.”

Then I attended the “Ring Out Danger” bell-tolling event that’s being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on the first Friday of every month at 9:35 a.m. This is a collaborative effort involving congregations from every spiritual background in Petaluma calling for an end to gun violence. Begun after yet another mass shooting in America, it’s spreading to other communities in Sonoma County and beyond.

On Saturday, I attended the “Ceasefire Now” vigil and march at Helen Putnam Square organized in part by a Petaluman of Palestinian descent. The group was joined by a local rabbi, at least one local Holocaust survivor, Christians, and people from other spiritual backgrounds. The message was consistent: “There is no way to peace, peace is the way." The vigils will continue every Saturday at 2 p.m.

While at the vigil I found out that Urban Deli, which is run by a Palestinian man, was vandalized. I stopped by to express my condolences and in true Petaluma style, the counters were full of beautiful flowers brought by customers to help soothe the trauma and show their support. The staff was humbled and uplifted by the community’s outpouring of love.

Somewhere I read, “Don't let the fact that you can’t save the world prevent you from doing the little things you can do.” None of these small actions, none of our prayers and tears, or our single votes can end the bloodshed in Israel and Gaza, or prevent the next horrific mass shooting, or stamp out fear and hatred of “the other.” But communities are woven together with millions of small hopes and actions and together, we can make a difference.

As Dr. Cornel West says, "Justice is what love looks like in public."

Gail Steiner

Petaluma

