Well, that was weird!

EDITOR: I'm sure I wasn't the only one who did a double take over the good news/bad news front page of the Nov. 4 Argus with the Cattlemens/Chick-fil-A (bad news) story on top and the rainbow flag on Kentucky Street (good news) story below. The latter is a beautiful and welcome addition in a town that has long represented acceptance and inclusiveness (although I do foresee more vandalism by jerks in souped-up cars damaging the artwork as was the case last week).

Oddly missing from the Chick-fil-A story, however, is any mention of the company's legendary anti-LGBTQ policies thanks to its founder’s shameful homophobia. In my 24+ years in Petaluma, I've only been to Cattlemens once and enjoyed it. While I am not a big red meat fan, most of my friends are. Keep Cattlemens in Petaluma and I promise to visit it more often for its seafood, chicken and pasta.

But for most caring Petalumans of goodwill and solidarity, Chick-fil-A would be about as welcome as another Mar-a-Lago.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Turkey Trot with us

EDITOR: Aqus Community and Mad Architecture are delighted to announce that we will be hosting our 15th annual Petaluma Turkey Trot together with the city of Petaluma.

It's been three years since the last Turkey Trot but with the generous help of our sponsors, this event is back. And, once again, this is a fundraiser and canned-food drive for the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, (two days after Thanksgiving). Warm up starts at 8:15 a.m. with the trot at 8:30 a.m. at the Ellis Creek Water Treatment Plant. Park and gather at Lot E of Kaiser Permanente.

Participants are encouraged to dress up (yes, there will be turkey costumes) and bring the family. Well-behaved dogs are permitted but restricted to specific areas of the course as this is an area teeming with wildlife.

In order to participate, everyone must first register at PetalumaTurkeyTrot.com. Also we remind folks that the purpose of this event is to help out those in need through donations online and in person to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. The Redwood Food Bank will have a truck ready to accept the donations. So, come TROT and let's pack that truck!

Mary Dooley & John Crowley

Petaluma

Cattlemans questions

EDITOR: Let me see if I have this right.

The city of Petaluma is not allowing new gas stations, natural gas in new home building and chased away Walgreens that wanted a drive-thru for medications. But now officials are considering a development proposal that would remove Cattlemens and replace it with a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant, maybe with a drive-thru? And it’s only open six days a week?

So the larger question is: Is “our” city council speaking out of both sides of their mouth? Just asking, not for a friend, but for myself.

Michael Patrick Sr

Petaluma

Crosswalk vandalism

EDITOR: Regarding the tire marks defacing the new rainbow crosswalk on Kentucky: If the street were pedestrian only (as can very well be handled by the public and would actually be a boon to business), perhaps it wouldn’t have happened?

Janis Couvreux

Petaluma

