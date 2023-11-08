Concerned about hotel project

EDITOR: I am writing to you out of concern for the possible negative effects of the proposed Appellation Hotel in Petaluma’s downtown, especially concerning aesthetics. I hope to be able to attend the Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 14 and really do hope that those in favor of this project can allay my worries about the proposed size of this structure and its effect on local parking and traffic.

But should I not be able to attend, I wanted to reach out and add my voice to those concerned that the costs of this project outweigh its benefits.

Kurt Keast

Petaluma

Stop the ‘Hotel Boondoggle’

EDITOR: Boondoggle (noun): An unnecessary or wasteful project or activity.

I recently stopped at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard N. and B Street so that I could momentarily envision where the proposed “Hotel Boondoggle,” as I call it, is supposed to go. You gotta be kidding me! That ginormous building is the bathtubs-on-stilts controversy of 2023.

Why must it go there, on that tiny lot? Wouldn’t the ugly area at Washington and Copeland be a better alternative? It’s been empty and weed-infested for the 25 years I’ve lived in Petaluma.

I first read in the Argus that there were efforts afoot to build a mixed-use residential/retail project on the Copeland lot called Haystack Landing, but talks were canceled in March 2009. Then they were back on again in August 2015, and Civil Engineer Dave Alden wrote on Community Corner, “Haystack Landing is now my newest great urban hope.” Mine too.

But that was eight years ago, and only the downtown trellis has had more false starts and endless political dithering than Haystack Landing.

Still, having the new hotel at that location seems like a better idea than where the EKN Development Group wants to shoehorn it in, and aesthetically it shouldn’t rattle as many cages. Additionally, it would be closer for hotel guests to the SMART trains and the Transit Mall with its various bus lines, and a short walk to the Boulevard’s shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Or, if and when that big, ugly Bank of America building at Petaluma Boulevard and Washington is closed and razed…

Hey, just spitballin’ here.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Thank you, Petaluma teachers

EDITOR: Since 2015, Kiwanis Club of Petaluma, through its Garvey Grants program, has funded hundreds of microgrants to support educators and classrooms.

Named for past Kiwanis member Terence Garvey, a strong community supporter of service and education, the 2023 Garvey Grants program received a record number of applications. We are delighted to award 71 teachers this year for a total of just under $18,000 in funding. The majority of teachers applied for hands-on materials, supplies and to purchase books to augment classroom libraries.

Community support funds this and other Kiwanis programs with purchases made at Kiwanis beverage booths at the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair. As the need increases each year, we hope the Fair continues, so we may continue to fund-raise and support our teachers, students and community. We thank the community for your support!

To learn more about Kiwanis Club of Petaluma, please visit petaluma.kiwanisone.org.

Francesca Smith, Beth Street, Eldean Volker, Anna Guzman-Pellow

Petaluma Kiwanis Club

