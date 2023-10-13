Capital punishment

EDITOR: Seeing little Polly Klaas’ picture in the newspapers last week and reading about the horrific man who killed her made me think, why have taxpayers supported this man in prison for 30 years? Anyone who can commit such a horrific act should be sentenced to death immediately, not 30 years later. Here is the Democratic Party fighting to not have people who kill sentenced to death. Just absurd! Maybe if we reinforce the death penalty, we would not have so many murderers out in society. And do it right away. Gov. Gavin Newsom should get rid of these killers immediately, not protect them.

Gayle Kozlowski

Santa Rosa

Polly Klaas Foundation confusion

EDITOR: The Polly Klaas Foundation respectfully would like to address the confusion caused over the past week when it was announced that the KlaasKids Foundation would sunset.

Since that time, we have been barraged with emails, phone calls and texts from citizens worried The Polly Klaas Foundation was closing. Please advise your readers the Polly Klaas Foundation has been here for 30 years. We remain open 24/7 to help families of missing children, and to keep children safe through a multitude of programs and services. We plan to be here for 30 more years and appreciate all the support from our community to ensure our mission’s continued success.

Please visit PollyKlaas.org for more information, or contact me, the executive director, with any questions at 707-769-1334 or Raine@PollyKlaas.org.

Raine Howe

The Polly Klaas Foundation

Republican hypocrisy

EDITOR: Will Republicans stop accusing the Justice Department of being corrupt and bought and sold by the left-wing woke? If not, I have two names: Sen. Robert Menendez and Hunter Biden.

Unlike the GOP, Democrats don’t circle the wagons for their accused felonious colleagues. They demand their resignation. Further, legal pundits say Biden’s gun crime is rarely prosecuted, especially given his first-time offender status and the flimsy nature of the criminal charge itself. With regard to his tax evasion charge, Biden paid the money and was fined. That’s how the IRS handles tax cheats of the same caliber. Perpetrators (not named Biden), if prosecuted at all, would not serve jail time. Now, the gun-loving GOP wants to severely punish someone who possessed an unloaded firearm (not used in any crime) for a total of 11 days.

Why aren’t Republicans screaming about the lack of Justice Department investigations of that $2 billion deal Jared Kushner made with the Saudis after courting them throughout his father-in-law’s presidency? Why no outrage regarding the Chinese trademarks Ivanka Trump received (fast-tracked just for her) while her father was in office and pondering trade deals with the Chinese government?

The hypocrisy of the GOP is deafening, albeit not surprising.

Laura Gross

Petaluma

