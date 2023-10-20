Breakup Party

EDITOR: Petaluma is poised to enter a new era of mobility. Propelled by the climate emergency, public health and social equity needs, we are steering away from car-dependency, toward modes of travel that are safer, healthier and affordable for everyone.

One significant obstacle remains: the “love affair” with automobiles. Seduced by decades of marketing that equates fast-moving cars with freedom, Americans have fallen wildly for their wheels. We’ve given over half the land in our cities to drive, park, fuel and fix our beloved subcompacts and SUVs. Maintaining this pavement drains the city’s finances.

And this passion for gasoline sets us at the mercy of Big Oil and petro-states like Russia, who care nothing for our pain at the pump. It brings death and destruction, from midtown collisions to Middle East oil wars. Now climate change stands ready to deliver the divorce papers, a malignant breakup that could be marked by unprecedented human suffering, especially for the people who have done the least to bring it on: children.

Breaking up needn't be hard to do. Tell our cars, “we can still be friends. I’ll drive you when I must, only gently. With so much travel going car-free, your ride will be swifter — safer, too. And you’ll love all the new street-side shade trees!”

Petalumans, if you’d like to be part of this amicable break-up party, visit safestreetspetaluma.org.

Bruce Hagen

Petaluma

Ukraine aid at risk

EDITOR: The threat by allies of Donald Trump to cut off aid to Ukraine represents the gravest threat to peace imaginable. Vladimir Putin has made clear that he intends to invade all territories that Russia has ever held, including those under the Soviet Union. He and his cronies have mused openly about reclaiming Alaska, Sweden, Poland, Finland, East Germany, the Baltics and others. Putin hides behind a false Christian facade to fool people. He really is an old-fashioned imperialist, and he must be stopped.

Andy Ferguson

Petaluma

A Highway 37 fix

EDITOR: Another way to solve the Highway 37 problem: think outside the box. I may be thinking wrong, but if Caltrans put an overpass at Highway 37 and Highway 121 and eliminated the stop light, I think traffic would keep flowing. As it is right now, every time a car needs to turn onto 121, the light stops traffic. So fix the problem — eliminate the signal. Another thing that would help is to go back to a third lane and put in a movable center barrier. Two lanes west in the morning and two lanes east at night. The stop light would have to be done first.

Where will traffic go to not pay a $7 to $14 toll? Through Sonoma? If all the state wants to do is collect more money, put in a toll plaza at the Mare Island bridge. Still, traffic would go through Sonoma. No tolls on Highway 37.

Gary Gwin

Sebastopol

