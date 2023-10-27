Better infrastructure needed

EDITOR: Last week, Bruce Hagen wrote a very entertaining letter to the editor about breaking up with our cars. He wrote "Breaking up needn't be hard to do."

I would love to agree but there needs to be better planning on the part of the folks that are given the authority to direct the direction of public transportation.

How about this example. We have a SMART train that stops half a mile from the ferry in Larkspur. It's easier to drive and park at the terminal than to ride the train (they should have put the parking where the train stop is and the train stop where the parking is). Another example: the train stops 2 miles from the Sonoma County Airport. There is no bus or shuttle service, even though it was promised again and again.

If you want to get people out of their cars, first make it easier to get places. Breaking up is hard to do.

John Wertz

Petaluma

A more civil culture

EDITOR: Petaluma is such a civil town. I am sure civility comes from its farming roots. Our civility takes some getting used to for people who come from many large cities in which looking directly at people can get you hurt.

About 15 years ago, I worked in San Francisco where my workmates dismissed Petaluma as a cow and chicken town. Saying hello to an unknown person on the street was just not done. Civility seemed somehow socially invasive to them. Their world was one of social distance and isolation. Socializing only happened at parties and people they already knew. But Petaluma is also a bubble. Yes, in a non-civil troubled world, Petaluma is a bubble of civility. Our values are unique but not universal.

Allowing public meetings to operate with video/audio conferencing was just asking for the outside world to barge in. It is amazing it took this long. Maybe it was due to simple lack of interest in Petaluma affairs. This dose of incivility faced by City Council is a good lesson. The outside world does not wish to be like us, take on our values, and does not even want to be helped by us. Some even despise our values. The world maybe at war and on the edge of anarchy but not here. That is a difference to be cherished.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Comparing gas prices

EDITOR: Just returned from a trip to New Mexico. Filled the tank on our way home with regular gas in Carrizozo. (Some will say “carrizozo” is a type of reed grass, but I believe it’s a term for “middle of nowhere.”) Paid $3.35 a gallon. Regular at the fairgrounds Chevron in Santa Rosa was $5.79. Paid less than $4 everywhere except Kingman, Arizona, and, of course, California. Californians are getting so hosed it’s ridiculous.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his team are looking into why gas is so expensive. He thinks oil companies are ripping off consumers. Maybe so, but the state gas tax burden doesn’t help. Oh, and if you think the gas tax makes roads in California better, you’re wrong. The interstate and state highways throughout Arizona and New Mexico are in much better condition than those in California.

W.R. Hoffer

Santa Rosa

